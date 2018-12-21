12 Days of Christmas: Five-star Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton celebrates his fifth World Championship title

2018 will be remembered as the year that Lewis Hamilton well and truly joined the Formula 1 greats.

The British driver won his fifth Drivers’ World Championship title, moving level with the legendary Juan Manuel Fangio and behind only Michael Schumacher’s seven.

It was Hamilton’s fourth title in the past five years, and his most dominant.

He won 11 of the season’s 21 Grands Prix and secured a podium finish no less than 17 times. He became the first driver to break the 400 point barrier and his 88 point victory was also the largest margin of his career.

Hamilton started slowly in his title defence but as the race came down to the line, he stepped up. Six of his wins came in his last eight starts, eight came from his final 11.

The Brit ceded the early running to rival Sebastian Vettel and didn’t take the series lead until the fourth Grand Prix at Azerbaijan.

But Hamilton couldn’t build on the win and his retirement in Austria handed the initiative to the German.

Worse was to come at Silverstone. Hamilton was way down in 18th at one point in the race and struggling but he managed to recover to second and keep the heat on Vettel.

Hamilton’s win in Hungary was the turning point in the 2018 season

Then came the turning point in the season. In the pouring Hungarian rain, in conditions at a track that had most experts predicting Mercedes to struggle, Hamilton drove superbly to qualify on pole and then secure a spectacular win.

He never looked back. After the mid-season break, Hamilton backed up second in Belgium with consecutive wins in Italy, Singapore, Russia and Japan.

At the same time Vettel’s form collapsed as he began to make costly mistakes. Victory for the German in Belgium was followed by finishes of fourth, third, third and sixth as Hamilton extended his lead with every race.

Hamilton just missed out on the chance to secure the title in the USA but he wouldn’t be denied in Mexico; a fourth place finish was more than enough to secure the title with two races to spare.

With the pressure off, Hamilton blitzed to wins in the final two Grands Prix and extended his record-equalling World Championship win.