12 Cute Holiday Nail Ideas to Rock This Season

Ugly sweater parties, schmoozy cocktail hours, festive brunches—all holiday season events where it makes perfect sense to show up not only dressed for the occasion but with holiday nails that fit the vibe.

Think gilded santa claus (to get in on that metallic nails trend action), sophisticated neutrals with a holiday twist, kitschy grinch motifs, and sweet candy canes and gingerbread designs. We’ve got all the above holiday nail ideas and more for all your seasonal mani inspo.

NOEL Mani

Keep in the holiday spirit this season with a beautiful Noel manicure. This one features large golden letters on each finger to spell out the word, which are each dusted in snow and holly berries.

Cute Gingerman Nails

Sweets and baked goods are one of the best parts of the holiday season, and one of the most iconic is a classic gingerman. This manicure features a smiling gingerbread man—complete with adorable bowtie—against a backdrop of shimmering evergreen and delicate snowflakes.

Gilded Santa Nails

There's no Christmas without Santa! This cute holiday manicure puts a snazzy spin on Old Saint Nick by decking him out in a golden suit with a black and silver buckle. The gold chrome nails featured on the rest of this mani brings it home.

Chic Holiday Neutrals Mani

If you're more of a subtle neutrals person, but still want to dress things up a bit for the holidays, this minimalist Christmas mani has your name on it. It features shades of creamy gray, cream, and latte and features snowflake, bow, and sweater accents.

Cowboy Christmas Nails

Giddy up! Whether you live out West or simply appreciate cowboy culture, this cowboy Christmas mani is too perfect. Bright red nails are accompanied by a santa in a Stetson, festive boots dripping in holiday lights, and a hearty "Yee Haw!"

Sweet Candy Cane Nails

Green and red makes for a classic holiday duo, but consider sweetening things up a bit with a pink and red theme. Bubblegum pink nails serve as the perfect backdrop for teeny red and white striped candy canes.

Pink Rudolph Nails

Here's another pink-themed holiday mani to try on. This one features a pale pink, white, and gold color scheme and with a 3D snowflake and cute rudolph design—complete with bright red nose.

Sparkly Grinch Nails

You better watch out! These sparkly grinch nails are going to earn you attention wherever you wander this holiday season! Choose a sheer, iridescent glitter and then add a bright green grinch face and hand holding an ornament saying "NO."

Beige Holiday Nails

Not a big fan of bright colors? You can still enjoy a set of holiday nails. Take your cue from this low-key design, which features shades of creamy and pale brown with snowflakes, gingerbread, and trees.

Snowy Pine Tree Nails

Lean into wintry weather with this cute manicure that puts a festive twist on a classic French. Instead of perfectly rounded tips, this design features a white snowy base and tiny decorated trees on each nail.

Chrome Star Nails

Here’s a gorgeous holiday mani that'll pair with every outfit you wear this party season. Slightly raised, pointed silver starbursts sit against a creamy nude base. For dimension, the center of each has a tiny dot of sparkly gold.

Minimalist Winter Nails

For non fussy holiday nails, try your hand at these deconstructed Christmas trees complete with a simple golden star. For the remaining nails, opt for a shimmery white base with golden dots and a thick gold glitter.

