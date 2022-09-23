12 Cosy Things To Help You Stay Warm At Home, Because Screw Energy Bills

Georgia Lockstone
·4 min read
Stay warm this winter with these cosy buys (Photo: Mixed Retailers)
Stay warm this winter with these cosy buys (Photo: Mixed Retailers)

Stay warm this winter with these cosy buys (Photo: Mixed Retailers)

With UK households expected to see their energy bills increase by as much as 27% from October 1, it’s safe to say that most of us are looking for alternative ways to stay warm indoors this winter.

And as someone with famously freezing hands and feet, it just so happens that I am the connoisseur of finding cosy products.

Don’t get me wrong — these hacks are in no way an equal substitute to being able to whack up the thermostat, carefree. But whether you’re conscious of rising costs (who isn’t, right now?) or craving ways to stay extra snug during the colder months, these products should help.

This chic and cosy heated throw
This chic and cosy heated throw

Amazon

This chic and cosy heated throw

This heated throw is large enough to fit two adults, and is made from a fluffy fleece fabric. It comes with nine different heat settings (as well as an automatic cut-off feature), but costs as little as 3p an hour to run.

Get it from Amazon for £69.99

This window and door tape that'll stop dreaded draughts
This window and door tape that’ll stop dreaded draughts

Amazon

This window and door tape that’ll stop dreaded draughts

Suitable for use on both cars and windows, this special gasket tape will give your home an added layer of insulation against the outdoor elements. Easy to install, simply cut it to your desired length, peel off the backing film, and stick it down.

Get it from Amazon for £9.99

A heated underblanket to warm up your mattress
A heated underblanket to warm up your mattress

Argos

A heated underblanket to warm up your mattress

Costing as little as 2p per hour to run, an electric underblanket is an effective and affordable way to stay warm this winter. This one takes just 10 minutes to heat up, and comes with three different heat levels  — as well as a handy ‘pre-heat’ setting.

Get it from Argos for £50

This wearable hot water bottle
This wearable hot water bottle

Amazon

This wearable hot water bottle

A versatile buy, you can choose to either hold this water bottle close to you, or actually strap it around your body to keep you warm while you cook or clean. Plus, reviewers also say it’s great for relieving menstrual cramps!

Get it from Amazon for £13.99

An oversized Oodie to snuggle up in
An oversized Oodie to snuggle up in

Oodie

An oversized Oodie to snuggle up in

With its oversized fit, snuggly sherpa fleece lining, and cosy hood, the Oodie is a winter lifesaver. There are loads of different colours and patterns to choose from, and they’re fully machine washable for added ease.

Get it from Oodie for £59

Some insulating gap filler for your floorboards
Some insulating gap filler for your floorboards

Amazon

Some insulating gap filler for your floorboards

A genius product, this roll of filler seamlessly and discreetly slots in between the gaps in your floorboards, and therefore prevents any pesky draughts. It requires no adhesive, is super flexible, and comes with a handy application tool.

Get it from Amazon for £31.40

A high-pile rug to lay across cold floors
A high-pile rug to lay across cold floors

Wayfair

A high-pile rug to lay across cold floors

A stylish and practical addition, laying a rug is another way that those with floorboards (or just cold floors) can prevent draughts. For maximum effectiveness, just be sure to pick a rug like this one that covers a large surface area, and has a high-pile.

Get it from Wayfair for £62.99

A high tog duvet designed to keep you toasty
A high tog duvet designed to keep you toasty

Amazon

A high tog duvet designed to keep you toasty

Sure to keep you cosy on even the coldest nights, this 15 tog duvet is made from a soft hollow fibre filling that’s perfect for the winter months. It comes in plenty of sizes, and is also completely washing machine and dryer friendly.

Get it from Amazon for £24.50

Some heat reflecting foil for your radiators
Some heat reflecting foil for your radiators

B&Q

Some heat reflecting foil for your radiators

Did you know that you actually lose quite a lot of heat from a radiator through the wall it’s attached to? Apparently, if you want to get the most out of your heating, then put this foil behind the radiator, so that all heat is reflected back into the room. Doing so could cut down on heat loss by up to 50%!

Get it from B&Q for £14.08

This set of thermal curtains that'll help retain warmth
This set of thermal curtains that’ll help retain warmth

Dunelm

This set of thermal curtains that’ll help retain warmth

You lose a lot of your home’s heat through the windows, so covering them with a set of thermally lined floor-length curtains will provide a much-needed extra layer of insulation. These ones come in lots of different cuts and colours, and have rave reviews.

Get them from Dunelm for £55

A cosy brushed cotton duvet cover set
A cosy brushed cotton duvet cover set

Dunelm

A cosy brushed cotton duvet cover set

Super warm and snuggly, I truly believe there’s no beating brushed cotton when it comes to winter bedding. This set comes with a duvet cover and two pillowcases, is super breathable and comes in a range of colours and sizes.

Get them from Dunelm for £25

An extra long hot water bottle
An extra long hot water bottle

Amazon

An extra long hot water bottle

Arguably my most valuable possession, this hot water bottle is truly the best bed companion if you sleep solo and get really cold. Measuring more than 70cm, it feels like there’s another body in bed with you, and stays warm all night.

Get it from Amazon for £14.59

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

