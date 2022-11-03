12 Christmas plates for a gorgeous holiday table

Liv Birdsall
·5 min read

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Decorations are a key part of the Christmas season each year whether you go all in or keep it minimal. You can walk the same line when it comes to incorporating the holiday into your tablescape with gorgeous Christmas dinner plates. Christmas plates add festivity to any meal, and the designs can tie into other decorations in your home.

Make holiday shopping easy with help from our experts. Sign up for text message alerts to get deals, gift guides and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone.

Here are 12 Christmas dinner plates you can shop right now.

1. Spode 2022 Annual Collector Plate

When it comes to the holidays, sometimes commemorating the day makes all the difference. By having a set of plates to mark the 2022 holiday you can celebrate accomplishments, celebrations, or milestones like a new baby, engagement or family altogether.

The 2022 collector plate is elegant with a garland and pinecone design around the rim and a tree with presents beneath it at the plate’s center. Though it’s pricey for a single, eight inch plate, it makes a great addition to a collection as well as a wonderful gift.

$60 at Nordstrom

2. Mid-century Santa Appetizer Plate Sets

These appetizer plates feature Santa Claus like you've never seen him before.
These appetizer plates feature Santa Claus like you've never seen him before.

If you’re looking for a cute Christmas plate, consider these Santa appetizer plates. There are four plate cartoon designs: Santa checking his list beside the fireplace, Santa sledding, Santa joyously pouring wine and Santa asleep in bed. You can buy the plates in a set of four or set of eight, perfect for hosting your holiday get together.

$48 at West Elm

3. Lenox Holiday Dinner Plate Set

This holiday plate set is elegant and traditional. The Christmas plates feature holly and red berries on a bone China plate with a 24-karat gold rim. The plates measure 10.5 inches in diameter, which is large enough for a potluck or traditional Christmas dinner. The plates are sold in a set of nine.

$134 at Amazon

4. Retro Santa Plates

Who better than old Saint Nick to bring in the cheer at dinnertime?
Who better than old Saint Nick to bring in the cheer at dinnertime?

Lean into the retro aesthetic with these cream colored plates that say, “Here comes Santa Claus.” The cream and red-rimmed Christmas plates are perfect for snacks, dinner or leaving out milk and cookies. Though each plate is only seven inches in diameter, these would still make great salad, dessert, or even Christmas dinner plates.

The small size is also great for using at the kid’s table.

$24 at World Market

5. Elves Red Canapes Plates

These holly jolly elves are the perfect holiday touch.
These holly jolly elves are the perfect holiday touch.

Who doesn’t love elves? These Christmas plates have red elves marching across them, making them a fun conversation starter. They’re made from porcelain and are dishwasher safe, which everyone tends to love around the chaos of the holidays.

$80 at Neiman Marcus

6. Shamrock Fiesta Tree Plate

Nothing says 'Christmas' more than a plate shaped like a holidays staple.
Nothing says 'Christmas' more than a plate shaped like a holidays staple.

Sometimes a simple plate is best, and this Christmas tree serving plate checks all the boxes. It's fun shape is perfect for holding cheeses and meats as well as cookies and treats. The plate comes in green, red and a less festive yellow shade for contrast. Though you may not serve dinner upon these plates, a reliable (and inexpensive) platter is a must if you plan to host anyone.

$23 at Wayfair

7. Nostalgic Christmas Stoneware Dinner Plates

The best part about these retro plates are the warm feeling of nostalgia that you get while looking at them.
The best part about these retro plates are the warm feeling of nostalgia that you get while looking at them.

Nostalgia and Christmas go hand in hand at times, and these stoneware plates add to the magic of childhood Christmases and old-school holiday art. The four designs—a train, a Christmas tree, Santa and his reindeer and Santa and a snowman—are sure to please. The 10.75-inch diameter plates will make any table setting look gorgeous and cheerful.

$69 at Pottery Barn

8. Spode Melamine 8-inch Salad or Dessert Plate

These festive tree plates come in a set of four and includes an adorable illustration of presents, mistletoe and Santa, of course!
These festive tree plates come in a set of four and includes an adorable illustration of presents, mistletoe and Santa, of course!

These Spode plates are iconic, traditional, and durable. The 8-inch plates are perfect for salad, dessert, and snacking. The design features a Christmas tree with presents at the center and a bright green rim. The Christmas plates come in a set of four and are both chip and scratch resistant.

$32 at Wayfair

9. Mikasa Watercolor Forest Dinnerware

If you're not one for over the top holiday designs, these Misaka dinner plates feature a simple and serene winter scene.
If you're not one for over the top holiday designs, these Misaka dinner plates feature a simple and serene winter scene.

This 16-piece dinnerware set includes two plate sizes, bowls and mugs. All the dinnerware has a snowy white forest design that is Christmasy and wintery without being too forward. There are four of each piece in this set and everything is dishwasher and microwave safe. This is a perfect Christmas dinnerware set for a small family or a winter home where you’ll have everything you need.

$160 at Bed Bath & Beyond

10. Marin Holiday Winter Pine Salad Plate

Luckily, these plates are dishwasher-, oven- and microwave-safe, so they'll last for a few holidays.
Luckily, these plates are dishwasher-, oven- and microwave-safe, so they'll last for a few holidays.

This Winter Pine plate is for those who love a minimalist place setting. The 8.3-inch plate would also pair well with other holiday dinnerware, so it’s a great option to add to any already existing table spread. The white plate has a few pine sprigs with red berries, keeping the color scheme simple without losing the winter theme.

$13 at Crate & Barrel

11. Christmas Tree Dessert Plate

Use these dessert plates to serve your guests sweet, confectionary treats around holiday time.
Use these dessert plates to serve your guests sweet, confectionary treats around holiday time.

Don’t underestimate dessert plates—people often lose track of their dinner plates between the main meal and dessert. These traditional Spode dinner plates are cheerful and cute with a Christmas tree in the center and a red and green spotted circle around the edge of the plate. This Christmas plate measures eight inches across and comes in a set of four.

$44 at Wayfair

12. Tahoe Stoneware Dinnerware Collection

With a crisp, red and cream Scandinavian design, the Tahoe Stoneware Dinnerware Collection is the perfect choice for your upcoming dinner parties.
With a crisp, red and cream Scandinavian design, the Tahoe Stoneware Dinnerware Collection is the perfect choice for your upcoming dinner parties.

Finally, if you want more than one plate design this Tahoe Stoneware collection is a perfect match. The red and white designs are reminiscent of flannel pajama sets and past holiday memories, and who doesn’t love that? The set includes four small and large plates, four bowls and four mugs.

The different designs layer and compliment each other but you can also combine them with other dinnerware you may already have.

$50 at Pottery Barn

Get on the nice list. Sign up for our newsletter to get all the best gift guides, deals and holiday planning advice.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Shop Christmas plates: 12 gorgeous Christmas plates

Latest Stories

  • Seattle Kraken come from behind to douse Calgary Flames 5-4

    CALGARY — A three-goal burst in the third period spurred the visiting Seattle Kraken to a 5-4 win Tuesday over the Calgary Flames, who squandered a third-period lead for a second straight game. Yanni Gourde scored short-handed with Carson Soucy, Morgan Geekie, Daniel Sprong and Matt Beniers each contributing a goal to the Kraken's first ever win over the Flames. Oliver Bjorkstrand had a pair of assists for Seattle (5-4-2) starting its second NHL season after going 27-49-6 in its expansion year.

  • London Knights give players more courses on sexual violence awareness than OHL requires

    The London Knights have increased sexual violence prevention training, adding courses and seminars on top of the required Ontario Hockey League course, saying the team is committed to educating players. The team held the two-hour OHL Onside program for its major junior hockey players this past September, with London's Anova acting as facilitators. Players have also finished two additional courses on sexual violence prevention and consent that were delivered by other professional facilitators. "O

  • Lucas Raymond scores twice in Red Wings' 2-1 win over Wild

    DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond scored his first two goals of the season, Ville Husso made 30 saves and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1 on Saturday night to end a two-game losing streak. Raymond finally broke through in the eighth game of the season after scoring 23 times last season as a rookie. Raymond broke a tie on a power play with 4.3 seconds remaining in the second period. Driving into the goal crease with the puck, he managed to jam it through the legs of goalie Filp Gusta

  • Kuemper's shutout leads Capitals over Predators 3-0

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper made 34 saves for his first shutout with Washington and the Capitals beat the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Saturday night. Beck Malenstyn, Aliaksei Protas and Alex Ovechkin scored to help the Capitals win for the third time in four games. Juuse Saros made 32 saves for Nashville, which has lost six of seven. Kuemper had to be sharp early, denying Yakov Trenin from in close just 13 seconds into the game. That was one of 11 saves Kuemper made in the opening perio

  • Atletico Ottawa supporters have high hopes for CPL Final

    As Atletico Ottawa prepares for its Sunday evening championship game against Forge FC, team supporters continue to express hope for what a Canadian Premier League championship would mean for soccer in this city in the years to come. The last time Ottawa came this close to a soccer championship, the team was called the Fury, the league was the North American Soccer League, and the result was a loss to the New York Cosmos, in New York. But this time around, the final will be played at 6 p.m. ET at

  • Shapovalov advances at Paris Masters with win over Cerundolo

    PARIS — Canada's Denis Shapovalov advanced to the second round of the Paris Masters tennis tournament on Tuesday with a 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-4 win over Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., had nine aces and converted three of 10 break point chances in the victory. Cerundolo had just two chances to break Shapovalov, converting one. Shapovalov entered the final Masters 1,000-level tournament ranked 16th in the world, moving up three spots after a run to the final of th

  • NFL playoff picture: NFC will be a wild race to the finish

    The NFC is surprisingly more competitive than the AFC this year, in particular the East division, which could potentially see all four teams qualify for the NFL playoffs.

  • Fajardo reflects on possible end to time as a Rider after season-ending loss

    Cody Fajardo is concerned that his playing days with the Saskatchewan Roughriders could now be over. "I gave everything I had," said Fajardo as he cleaned out his locker Sunday. Fajardo watched from the sidelines as the backup quarterback to Mason Fine on Saturday night as the Riders lost their last regular season game 36-10. The Riders ended the season with a whimper, losing their last seven games and finishing out of the playoffs with a 6-12 record. "I felt like the way the season played out w

  • Canada's Woods looks forward to a second chance at the Rugby League World Cup

    After suffering a serious knee injury ahead of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup in Australia, Petra Woods put away her boots to serve as Canadian team manager. "She did an incredible job," said Stevi Schnoor, who played for Canada in 2017 and is now part of Canadian head coach Mike Castle's staff. "We're still in awe of how she just took over the reins and made everything so seamless … Honestly she did such an amazing job for the team." "That being said, now it's a new World Cup and she's had all

  • Montour scores late in third, Panthers beat Senators 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Montour scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:32 remaining and the Florida Panthers beat the Ottawa Senators 5-3 on Saturday. Carter Verhaeghe had two goals and an assist for the Panthers, Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk each had a goal and two assists, and Montour also had two assists. Spencer Knight had 23 saves as Florida snapped a two-game skid. Shane Pinto, Brady Tkachuk and Nick Holden scored for the Senators, who have lost two straight. Anton Forsber stoppe

  • Bruce Boudreau adapts on way to 600 wins as an NHL coach

    When Bruce Boudreau finally got his first chance to be an NHL coach with Washington in 2007, he took over a staff with only a few assistants. George McPhee told Boudreau to coach the way he wanted to coach and he'd be there a while. Boudreau did that, helped the Washington Capitals make the playoffs four times and has spent the bulk of the past 15 years working the same magic around the league. Now with the Vancouver Canucks, Boudreau last week became the second-fastest coach to reach 600 wins,

  • Raptors' all-star guard Fred VanVleet listed as out against Atlanta

    TORONTO — Raptors guard Fred VanVleet was listed as unavailable for Toronto's game Monday against the visiting Atlanta Hawks. Coach Nick Nurse said VanVleet didn't participate in Sunday's practice due to lower back tightness. Nurse said rookie Christian Koloko would be slotted into the starting lineup. VanVleet struggled in Friday's 112-90 loss to Philadelphia, shooting 0-for-11, including eight missed three-pointers. His single point came on a free throw. The 28-year-old, who earned all-star ho

  • Auger-Aliassime beats French veteran Simon, advances to Paris quarterfinals

    PARIS — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the quarterfinals of the Paris Masters tennis tournament and increased his winning streak to 15 matches with a 6-1, 6-3 win over French wild-card Gilles Simon on Thursday. Auger-Aliassime, seeking his fourth straight tournament win, took control of the match early. He had seven aces and broke Simon twice on five chances while not facing break point himself in a dominant first set. After the eight-seeded Auger-Aliassime and Simon traded holds e

  • Leafs' Mitch Marner on outside noise: 'I don’t need to read anything out there'

    Mitch Marner spoke to reporters on Tuesday following the Toronto Maple Leafs' disastrous West Coast road trip, during which they went 0-2-2.

  • Zibanejad scores in 3rd to lift Rangers past Coyotes, 3-2

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Mika Zibanejad broke a tie in the third period, Artemi Panarin had a goal and two assists and the New York Rangers kept the Arizona Coyotes winless at Mullett Arena with a 3-2 victory Sunday night. The Coyotes couldn't capitalize on a raucous crowd in the opener at the 5,000-seat Arizona State University arena Friday night, losing 3-2 to Winnipeg in overtime. New York pressured Arizona early despite playing the night before and went up on Alexis Lafreniere's second-period goa

  • Einarson dumps Kazakhstan, Hong Kong at Pan Continental Curling Championships

    CALGARY — Canada's Kerri Einarson rolled to a 12-1 rout of Kazakhstan's Angelina Ebauyer on Tuesday at the Pan Continental Curling Championships. Then later in the evening she rocked the Hong Kong team skipped by Ling-Yue Hung 8-1. In the early game, Einarson scored two in the first end and stole three points in the second en route to the six-end victory at the WinSport Event Centre. In other morning round-robin games, South Korea’s Seungyoun Ha defeated Australia's Jennifer Westhagen 13-1, Japa

  • Canadian women look to defy the odds and upset England at Rugby World Cup

    While the bookies and most everyone else expect top-ranked England to cruise to the Rugby World Cup title, Canada coach Kevin Rouet says his team has something to say about that. The third-ranked Canadian women look to derail England's championship run when the two teams face off Friday night at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand. The top-ranked Red Roses, essentially a fully professional side, have won 29 straight since a 28-13 loss to New Zealand in July 2019 at the Women's Super Series in Chu

  • Steven Dubois collects short track silver for Canada at World Cup opener in Montreal

    Steven Dubois, who won a speed skating silver medal for Canada in the 1,500 metres at the Beijing Olympics in February, delivered the same result at the season-opening short track World Cup on Saturday in Montreal. Dubois, who led midway through the A final, reached the finish line at Maurice Richard Arena in two minutes 14.312 seconds behind South Korea's Park Ji Won and 1-1000th of a second ahead of his teammate, Hong Kyung Hwan, in a photo finish. Montreal's Pascal Dion fell and placed last a

  • Philly, Houston rev up for rare World Series-NFL double dip

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The road trip of the NFL season was mapped out months ago for Eagles fan Kevin Ridpath. There was a flicker of hope the season-ticket holder could catch the Birds in Arizona until a wedding got in the way. Chicago? Nah, much too cold in December. So it was settled: Ridpath, his dad and a buddy would hop a flight to Texas and watch the Eagles play a Thursday night game against the Houston Texans. Better yet, the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. “Yeah, I’m not going to lie to yo

  • Theodore scores in OT, Golden Knights beat Capitals 3-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Shea Theodore scored at 1:35 of overtime to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. William Carrier and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights, who extended their winning streak to five games. Eichel added an assist, and Alex Pietrangelo helped set up all three Vegas goals, raising his assist total this season to nine. Logan Thompson made 19 saves. Marcus Johansson and Trevor van Riemsdyk scored for Washington. Charlie L