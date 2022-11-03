12 Christmas plates for a gorgeous holiday table

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Decorations are a key part of the Christmas season each year whether you go all in or keep it minimal. You can walk the same line when it comes to incorporating the holiday into your tablescape with gorgeous Christmas dinner plates. Christmas plates add festivity to any meal, and the designs can tie into other decorations in your home.

Here are 12 Christmas dinner plates you can shop right now.

1. Spode 2022 Annual Collector Plate

When it comes to the holidays, sometimes commemorating the day makes all the difference. By having a set of plates to mark the 2022 holiday you can celebrate accomplishments, celebrations, or milestones like a new baby, engagement or family altogether.

The 2022 collector plate is elegant with a garland and pinecone design around the rim and a tree with presents beneath it at the plate’s center. Though it’s pricey for a single, eight inch plate, it makes a great addition to a collection as well as a wonderful gift.

$60 at Nordstrom

2. Mid-century Santa Appetizer Plate Sets

These appetizer plates feature Santa Claus like you've never seen him before.

If you’re looking for a cute Christmas plate, consider these Santa appetizer plates. There are four plate cartoon designs: Santa checking his list beside the fireplace, Santa sledding, Santa joyously pouring wine and Santa asleep in bed. You can buy the plates in a set of four or set of eight, perfect for hosting your holiday get together.

$48 at West Elm

3. Lenox Holiday Dinner Plate Set

This holiday plate set is elegant and traditional. The Christmas plates feature holly and red berries on a bone China plate with a 24-karat gold rim. The plates measure 10.5 inches in diameter, which is large enough for a potluck or traditional Christmas dinner. The plates are sold in a set of nine.

$134 at Amazon

4. Retro Santa Plates

Who better than old Saint Nick to bring in the cheer at dinnertime?

Lean into the retro aesthetic with these cream colored plates that say, “Here comes Santa Claus.” The cream and red-rimmed Christmas plates are perfect for snacks, dinner or leaving out milk and cookies. Though each plate is only seven inches in diameter, these would still make great salad, dessert, or even Christmas dinner plates.

The small size is also great for using at the kid’s table.

$24 at World Market

5. Elves Red Canapes Plates

These holly jolly elves are the perfect holiday touch.

Who doesn’t love elves? These Christmas plates have red elves marching across them, making them a fun conversation starter. They’re made from porcelain and are dishwasher safe, which everyone tends to love around the chaos of the holidays.

$80 at Neiman Marcus

6. Shamrock Fiesta Tree Plate

Nothing says 'Christmas' more than a plate shaped like a holidays staple.

Sometimes a simple plate is best, and this Christmas tree serving plate checks all the boxes. It's fun shape is perfect for holding cheeses and meats as well as cookies and treats. The plate comes in green, red and a less festive yellow shade for contrast. Though you may not serve dinner upon these plates, a reliable (and inexpensive) platter is a must if you plan to host anyone.

$23 at Wayfair

7. Nostalgic Christmas Stoneware Dinner Plates

The best part about these retro plates are the warm feeling of nostalgia that you get while looking at them.

Nostalgia and Christmas go hand in hand at times, and these stoneware plates add to the magic of childhood Christmases and old-school holiday art. The four designs—a train, a Christmas tree, Santa and his reindeer and Santa and a snowman—are sure to please. The 10.75-inch diameter plates will make any table setting look gorgeous and cheerful.

$69 at Pottery Barn

8. Spode Melamine 8-inch Salad or Dessert Plate

These festive tree plates come in a set of four and includes an adorable illustration of presents, mistletoe and Santa, of course!

These Spode plates are iconic, traditional, and durable. The 8-inch plates are perfect for salad, dessert, and snacking. The design features a Christmas tree with presents at the center and a bright green rim. The Christmas plates come in a set of four and are both chip and scratch resistant.

$32 at Wayfair

9. Mikasa Watercolor Forest Dinnerware

If you're not one for over the top holiday designs, these Misaka dinner plates feature a simple and serene winter scene.

This 16-piece dinnerware set includes two plate sizes, bowls and mugs. All the dinnerware has a snowy white forest design that is Christmasy and wintery without being too forward. There are four of each piece in this set and everything is dishwasher and microwave safe. This is a perfect Christmas dinnerware set for a small family or a winter home where you’ll have everything you need.

$160 at Bed Bath & Beyond

10. Marin Holiday Winter Pine Salad Plate

Luckily, these plates are dishwasher-, oven- and microwave-safe, so they'll last for a few holidays.

This Winter Pine plate is for those who love a minimalist place setting. The 8.3-inch plate would also pair well with other holiday dinnerware, so it’s a great option to add to any already existing table spread. The white plate has a few pine sprigs with red berries, keeping the color scheme simple without losing the winter theme.

$13 at Crate & Barrel

11. Christmas Tree Dessert Plate

Use these dessert plates to serve your guests sweet, confectionary treats around holiday time.

Don’t underestimate dessert plates—people often lose track of their dinner plates between the main meal and dessert. These traditional Spode dinner plates are cheerful and cute with a Christmas tree in the center and a red and green spotted circle around the edge of the plate. This Christmas plate measures eight inches across and comes in a set of four.

$44 at Wayfair

12. Tahoe Stoneware Dinnerware Collection

With a crisp, red and cream Scandinavian design, the Tahoe Stoneware Dinnerware Collection is the perfect choice for your upcoming dinner parties.

Finally, if you want more than one plate design this Tahoe Stoneware collection is a perfect match. The red and white designs are reminiscent of flannel pajama sets and past holiday memories, and who doesn’t love that? The set includes four small and large plates, four bowls and four mugs.

The different designs layer and compliment each other but you can also combine them with other dinnerware you may already have.

$50 at Pottery Barn

