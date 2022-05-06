12 burning questions for the 2022 rookie class

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

After spending a month previewing the 2022 NFL Draft, Liz Loza and Yahoo Sports senior draft analyst Eric Edholm get back together one more time to answer burning questions that will determine the fantasy value of these rookies, such as:

How many games will Kenny Pickett start?

Will Kenneth Walker have more yards than Rashaad Penny?

Who will win Offensive Rookie of the Year?

