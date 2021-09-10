$12. Billion Personal Care Ingredients Global Market to 2030 - Identify Growth Segments for Investment

Dublin, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Personal Care Ingredients Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global personal care ingredients market. This report focuses on personal care ingredients market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the personal care ingredients market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.

The global personal care ingredients market is expected to grow from $12.20 billion in 2020 to $12.78 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.81%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challengein the forecast period can be attributed to growing demand for personal care products and rise in disposable incomes. The market is expected to reach $15.63 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5.16%.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the personal care ingredients? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Personal Care Ingredients market global report from the publisher answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider personal care ingredients market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its growth.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The personal care ingredients market section of the report gives context. It compares the personal care ingredients market with other segments of the personal care ingredients market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, personal care ingredients indicators comparison.

Major players in the personal care ingredients market are BASF SE, Ashland, Solvay, Dow, Clariant, Croda International Plc, Evonik Industries AG, J.M. Huber Corporation, Solvay S.A, Huntsman International LLC, The Lubrizol Corporation, Akzo Nobel N.V, Pharmacos, Nouryon, Lonza, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, KCC Corporation, Galaxy Surfactants, Oxiteno, Eastman Chemical Company, SABIC, Symrise, Sinerga S.p.A., SG Ceresco Inc, PRIDE SEEDS, Grain Millers Inc, Innospec, AEP Colloids, and Jarrow Formulas Inc.



The personal care ingredients market consists of sales of personal care ingredients by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce personal care ingredients for skincare, haircare, oral care, and make-up products. The ingredients used in the product are usually obtained through synthetic and natural sources. Synthetic materials include parabens, sodium lauryl sulfate, formaldehyde, and propylene glycol; whereas natural ingredients include cocoa butter, coconut oil, soy seeds, and essential oils.



The main type of personal care ingredients are emollients, surfactants, emulsifiers, rheology modifiers, conditioning polymers, and others. . Emollients are the natural ingredients used in personal care products that help hair and skin to soften and moisturize. Surfactants are compounds that are compatible with water and oil which lower the surface tension between two liquids and are used to clean and foam in shampoos and hair conditioners, shower gels, liquid soaps and bath additives. Emulsifiers keep unlike ingredients such as oil and water from separating in an emulsion and are used in creams and lotions to mix water with oils. Rheology modifiers are thickeners or viscosity modifiers that give control over the viscosity, suspension and texture of advanced personal care and home care solutions. Conditioning polymers absorb into the proteins of the skin and hair improving skin feel and hair manageability, making the skin and hair softer and smoother. The types of sources for extracting personal care ingredients include natural and synthetic and these ingredients. These personal care ingredients are used in skincare, hair care, oral care, cosmetics, and other applications.



North America was the largest region in the personal care ingredients market in 2020. Europe was the second largest market in personal care ingredients market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Side effects of chemical based personal care products could act as a restrain for the personal care ingredients market in the forecast period. The common side effects of using substandard quality and unregulated chemical based personal care products include allergies, discoloration, texture alteration or permanent damage to the skin or hair. Some common chemicals found in beauty products, likesuch as paraben, used as a preservative in deodorants, moisturizers, shampoos, body wash and makeup increasesincrease chances of breast cancer as it has a chemical structure similar to that of estrogen. The detrimental effects of using chemical based personal care products impacts the market for personal care ingredients in the forecast period.



In June 2020, Givaudan, a Switzerland-based manufacturer of fragrances, flavors, and active cosmetic ingredients acquired Indena's cosmetics business for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition will expand the capabilities of Givaudann's active beauty business with Indena's commitment to continue manufacturing ingredients for Givaudan and to provide innovation capabilities and other supporting services to the company. Indena is an Italy-based company engaged in the development, identification, and production of high-quality active ingredients derived from plants, for use in the health food, pharmaceutical, and personal care industries.



The increasing young population would contribute to the demand for personal care ingredients in the forecast period. The growing desire to look good and presentable drives the demand for personal care products for the increasing youth population. For instance, in 2019, the global youth population aged 15 to 24 years was 1.2 billion, which is expected to increase to around 1.4 billion by 2065. The increase in the youth population is expected to drive the personal care products demand, thereby driving the market growth in the future.



Key companies functioning in the market are focusing on new product innovations to meet the demand of the consumers and benefit the users while maximize revenues. For instance, in January 2019, Symrise AG, Germany-based cosmetic ingredients company introduced the first benzyl alcohol-based preservative blend with the added power of SymSave H, SymOcide BHO. The product protects cosmetics from undesired microorganisms such as fungi and bacteria. The product also contains the multifunctional ingredients Hydrolite CG, an emollient, and SymSave H, an antioxidant. In another instance, in 2020, Germany based chemicals company, BASF SE partnered with Netherlands based Isobionics to launch Santalol, an alternative to sandalwood oil, produced on a biotechnological basis from renewable raw materials. The new alternative prevents depletion of natural resources and is suitable for use in perfumes and other personal care products.



The countries covered in the personal care ingredients market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USAand USA.



