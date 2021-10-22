12 of the best things to buy from the new Netflix store at Walmart

If you’re someone who spends most of their free time perusing—or all-out binging—Netflix, you're in luck. You can now take your obsession off-screen. For the first time ever, the streaming service has teamed up with Walmart for Netflix Hub, a new line of merchandise themed around some of your favorite shows.

Whether you’re obsessed with "Stranger Things," intrigued by "The Witcher," inspired by "Cobra Kai," swooning over "Bridgerton" or encouraged by "Ada Twist, The Scientist," the Netflix store at Walmart has items for all ages and occasions. Below are 12 of the top picks, from graphic tees to home decor to toys.

1. Stranger Things Cassette Player

Crank up the tunes on this throwback tape player.

From a logistical standpoint, this retro cassette player features a functional tape deck, along with the ability to record cassettes, listen to AM/FM Radio and stream whatever music you want via a Bluetooth 5.0 receiver. From a nail-bitingly exciting standpoint, the bundle comes with a pre-recorded mysterious cassette with a voicemail teasing Season 4, which is set to debut in 2022.

Preorder the Exclusive Stranger Things Crosley Cassette Player Bundle from Walmart for $64.88

2. Funko Pop! Witcher Figure

Display your love of 'The Witcher' with this tiny figurine.

If you (or a loved one) love The Witcher and Funko Pop! figurines, you’ll be thrilled to discover this Walmart exclusive. Featuring Geralt and Roach, the Pop! Stands four inches tall.

Preorder the Funko Pop! Ride Deluxe: Witcher - Geralt And Roach Vinyl Figure from Walmart for $24.88

3. Bridgerton Graphic T-Shirt

Take a page out of Lady Whistledown's book with this tee.

Any fan of "Bridgerton" can don this themed tee. Emblazoned with Lady Whistledown’s signature sign-off, the shirt comes in cream and gray and in men's sizes S to 3X. Basically, it's simply too good to pass up. (Just keep in mind that it’s 100% cotton, so it could shrink in the wash.)

Get the Men's Bridgerton Yours Truly Graphic Tee from Walmart for $11.99

4. Queer Eye Fallon Modern Accent Chair

You'll feel like you stepped right onto the set of "Queer Eye."

Wish the guys from "Queer Eye" could come redecorate your home for you? While that may be a stretch, their new collection with Walmart makes it easy to makeover your home with the designers' signature style all by yourself. This velvet chair—which is sold in four colors—features industrial-chic black metal legs and an elegant curved back.

Get the Queer Eye Fallon Modern Accent Chair from Walmart for $107.10+

5. Ada Twist, Scientist Dress-Up Set

Now they can become a real-life Ada Twist themselves.

The "Ada Twist, Scientist" collection has some of the most popular Netflix x Walmart products to choose from. There’s nothing better than living in a world where people are finally encouraging young girls to step into scientific and mathematical roles. With that in mind, you—and the pint-sized scientist in your life—will likely adore this dress-up set. Available in children’s sizes 4X-6X, the set includes goggles, one pair of gloves, a lab coat, a barrette and two sticker sheets.

Preorder the Ada Twist, Scientist Dress-Up Set from Walmart for $19.97

6. Stranger Things Graphic T-Shirt

Snag this tee before the next season drops in 2022.

Looking to wear your love of "Stranger Things" on your sleeve? This graphic tee will help. The retro-inspired shirt—which comes in men's sizes S to 3X—features The Party (as Mike, Will, Lucas, Dustin and Eleven like to call themselves) front and center.

Get the Men's Stranger Things Retro Summer of '85 Graphic Tee from Walmart for $11.99

7. Cobra Kai Graphic T-Shirt

You can wear this while you binge the latest season of "Cobra Kai."

Because you can never have too many T-shirts, here's another one right off Netflix's homepage. This Cobra Kai shirt can pass as a random karate championship tee, but any devoted fan will get the reference immediately. It comes in men's sizes S to 5X.

Get the Cobra Kai All Valley Karate Championship Logo Graphic Tee from Walmart for $11.99

8. Over the Moon Chang’e Singing Goddess Doll

Kids can sing and dance along to this musical doll.

Representation matters and that’s why it's great to see Netflix creating shows that not only make women and girls feel like the star of the show, but people of all colors, too. This Over the Moon Chang’e Singing Goddess doll reflects that sentiment, and plays the movie's popular "Ultra Luminary" when you press her stomach. She even has 11 bendable joints for endless hours of play.

Get the Netflix’s Over the Moon Chang’e Singing Goddess Doll from Walmart for $25.49

9. Ada Twist, Scientist Glow and Go Notebook

This notebook also plays music when you press the button inside.

Help inspire the little one in your life to live like Ada Twist, with curiosity and adventure at their core. This glow-and-go notebook is designed to look just like Ada’s notebook from the show. The durable plastic cover opens up to reveal a dry erase board for on-the-go creativity that lights up with the press of a button. (Psst: It comes with plenty of fun stickers, too!)

Get the Ada Twist, Scientist Glow and Go Notebook with Sounds from Walmart for $24.82

10. Stranger Things Demogorgon Collectible Speaker

You can connect two of these speakers together for on-the-go surround sound.

Love to bring music with you wherever you go? If you’re a "Stranger Things" fan, consider this itty-bitty Bluetooth Demogorgon speaker, which can run for up to four hours on one charge. Don't be fooled by its portable two-inch-tall size, however—this bad boy delivers some pretty powerful sound quality.

Preorder the Stranger Things Demogorgon – Bitty Boomers 2” Collectible Speaker from Walmart for $17.88

11. Ada Twist, Scientist Light and Reveal Pen

This invisible ink pen looks just like the one Ada uses.

Given how popular "Ada Twist, Scientist" is at Walmart and on Netflix, this soon-to-debut pen will likely be a huge hit for the holidays. It's more than just a writing instrument—the pen also has a light that reveals the invisible ink and buttons that say phrases and play music, including the show’s beloved "The Hypothesis Song.”

Preorder the Ada Twist, Scientist Light and Reveal Pen with Invisible Ink from Walmart for $7.88

12. Stranger Things Vinyl Soundtrack

Listen to all your favorite "Stranger Things" songs on repeat.

In case you missed it, vinyl is all the rage right now (again)—and now you can snag a featuring the hauntingly good soundtrack of "Stranger Things." The two-record set includes songs from seasons one and two and also comes with a special Zoetrope slip mat and a poster you’re bound to want to display on your wall.

Get the Stranger Things 1&2 VinylSoundtrack from Walmart for $33.97

