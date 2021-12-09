The 12 Best Styling Tricks We've Learned from Emily in Paris' Outfits

Emily in Paris Style

Sometimes, the costumes from our favorite TV shows end up captivating us even more than specific storylines. For example, while Emily in Paris may be cheesy and, at times, kind of unrealistic, the outfits have become one of the main reasons to watch. Somehow, some way, those colorful, printed pairings (dreamed up by Patricia Field) work in ways we didn't think possible, and with each new episode, we feel more inspired to experiment with what's in our closet.

When season two hits Netflix on Dec. 22, we know that post-binge, we'll once again be itching to get dressed up, colorblock, mix prints, and work quirky accessories into our looks. So, we're rounding up Emily in Paris' best outfits, ahead, along with some easy tips on how to steal her unique sense of style.

Invest in Neutral Boots

Emily in Paris Style

Yes, even Emily uses something simple and solid to tone down all those bold patterns and bright colors.

Layer, Layer, Layer

Emily in Paris Outfits

Part of what makes Emily's outfits so fun is that even when her top and bottom are fairly basic, she'll slip on an elaborate jacket and voila! That statement-making piece instantly transforms her look something special.

Channel a Specific Decade

Emily in Paris Outfits

It's no secret this marketing executive has serious love for the '60s. She often recreates outfits worn by Audrey Hepburn but adds her own personal twist, leading to elegant, ladylike ensembles that still feel fresh and modern.

Embrace Loud Prints...

Emily in Paris Outfits

Hearts? Camo? Polka-dots? Floral? Emily seems to enjoy it all — and doesn't mind mixing and matching, either.

And Don't Forget Hair Accessories

Emily in Paris Style

Even in season two, when she throws a jacket over her heart-printed, off-the-shoulder dress, her outfit still sparkles, thanks to her headscarf, which provides a touch of whimsy.

Find Your Signature Color

Emily in Paris Style

In both seasons of the show, Emily proves she's got a thing for green. Green coats, green bags, green blazers — her closet includes all different shades, and she even dares to wear them together.

Add a Novelty Bag

Emily in Paris Style

We're not sure where she stores them all, but Emily's bag collection is full of unique options that enhance whatever she wears, whether it's through standout graphics, colors, shape, or embellishments.

Become a Hat Person

Emily in Paris Style

If we had to pick Emily's signature accessory, it would definitely be a hat. She's frequently spotted wearing bucket hats like this pink one, and, of course, has a few berets in her closet, too. It's a quick and easy way to take your outfit to a new, fashion-forward level.

Dare to Make a Statement

Emily in Paris Style

And yes, it's possible to do so in black! Emily had another Audrey Hepburn-like moment on the steps of the Palais Garnier, where she appeared in a stunning mid-length, off-the-shoulder gown, styled with embellished heels and a bejeweled headpiece.

Keep Some Scarves Handy

Emily in Paris Style

When you're not wearing them as headbands like she does in season two, you can knot one around your neck for added interest and flair.

Make Opposites Attract

Emily in Paris Style

As Patricia Field told InStyle last year, many of Emily's outfits are the result of pairing together pieces you wouldn't think would work at first, but somehow do! Looks like this landscape-inspired button-up over a snake-print skirt are all the inspiration we need to mix prints, textures, aesthetics, and more.

Rely On Metallics

Emily in Paris Style

Sure, they'll add sparkle and shine to your outfit, but at the same time, metallics can be pretty neutral, meaning you can pair them with just about anything, from jeans to elaborate, multi-patterned dresses if you want to go Full Emily.