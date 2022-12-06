12 of the best stocking stuffer ideas for the men on your list

Gabriel Morgan, Reviewed
·6 min read
Shop the best stocking stuffers for men for Christmas 2022.
Shop the best stocking stuffers for men for Christmas 2022.

There's nothing more exciting on Christmas morning than fully stuffed stockings dangling from the mantle. If you're blanking on stocking-sized gifts for the men (or boys) in your home, never fear, at Reviewed we've done our research and tested gifts of all sizes and price points. Read on for a look at stocking stuffers that will have the men and boys in your home racing each other for the living room this Christmas and the next.

We rounded up the best stocking-sized tech, gadgets and gear for men. We included gifts that will appeal to the outdoorsman, the artist, the gamer and more and range in price from about $10 to a little under $100. Check out our list of the best stocking stuffers for everyone on your list for even more ideas.

1. For the outdoorsman: Black Diamond Unisex's SPOT 350 Headlamp

Gift the adventurous a Black Diamond headlamp.
Gift the adventurous a Black Diamond headlamp.

Whether for camping, early morning jogs or simple wood collection runs for the fire pit, the Black Diamond Unisex's SPOT 350 headlamp is perennially useful. These highly reliable headlamps feature an IPX8 ingress protection rating that ensures they'll outlive any rainstorm. A perfect gift for hikers or any outdoor enthusiast, this small battery powered headlamp makes a great stocking stuffer.

$36.88 at Amazon

2. For the note-taker: Field Notes

Field Notes makes an excellent stocking stuffer this holiday season.
Field Notes makes an excellent stocking stuffer this holiday season.

The Nashville-manufactured notebook brand Field Notes will appeal to anyone who notates their world, whether visually, linguistically or mathematically. Widely applauded for its quality made-in-America notebooks, Field Notes are highly functional and stylish. The fiftieth Field Notes release, this gridded paper three-pack features a bright poppy red stock cover with silver printed type. But Field Notes is bigger than any one design, if red isn't right, don't miss out on its National Park series or its City Flag editions.

From $14.95 at Amazon

3. For the stylish ones: Happy Socks

Knock their stockings off with a gift of Happy Socks.
Knock their stockings off with a gift of Happy Socks.

You might need some rather large stockings for this pack of socks, but if you can fit them, they're sure to love them. While Happy Socks are some of the loudest socks around, this black and white op-art four pack will fit in with all sorts of outfits—both showy and (somewhat) more restrained. If you want more color, they've certainly got that too.

From $64 at Amazon

4. For the artist: Sakura Pigma Micron Fineliner Pens 6 Pack

Get the Micron 6 Pack for your artist this Christmas.
Get the Micron 6 Pack for your artist this Christmas.

Every artist's toolbox should have a Micron Pen or six. These classic drawing pens feature expressive nibs that leave precise, rich lines. An excellent pen for inking and line work, they're just as useful for illustrators and designers as they are for fine artists. This variety pack features six pens with varying line weights and makes a great gift for students, pros and anyone who draws or writes by hand.

$15.25 at Amazon

5. For the gamer: Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: 3-Month Membership

Gift a whole library of games with the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.
Gift a whole library of games with the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate gives you the power to gift a whole library of games. Gift a digital code that unlocks hundreds of quality games, from expansive AAA RPG adventures to online cross-platform multiplayers that will have them gaming with their friends. Don't forget, your person need not be an Xbox gamer for this gift to work, PC gamers can take part with the PC Game Pass for $29.99.

$44.99 at Amazon

6. For the survivalist: Lifestraw

Lifestraw makes a perfect stocking stuffer for the man who loves the out of doors.
Lifestraw makes a perfect stocking stuffer for the man who loves the out of doors.

Staying hydrated can mean staying alive. If you're looking for a great survival gift for an outdoors enthusiast then don't miss the highly packable Lifestraw. With the capability to filter particles down to one micron, the Lifestraw filters pathogens, parasites and microplastics, enabling your hiker to drink from streams, lakes and even puddles without worry. Get it with a case for extra security.

$18.44 at Amazon

7. For the outdoorsy: Original Tick Key

Gift tick protection with the Original Tick Key.
Gift tick protection with the Original Tick Key.

Whether bears, mountain lions or bobcats, there's no forest critter that can out-fearsome a tick. If you're looking for a gift that can protect, the Original Tick Key is here to help. This small key-chain compatible tick lever is easy to attach to a backpack, belt loop or key chain. Should your loved one find their shins invaded, the key helps pry ticks away whole, so that they don't leave any disease carrying parts behind—yuck! Gift tick protection with the Original Tick Key.

$10.19 at Amazon

8. For the coffee drinker on the go: Stojo Collapsible Travel Cup

Stojo makes a great stocking stuffer for the coffee enthusiast.
Stojo makes a great stocking stuffer for the coffee enthusiast.

Do you live with a coffee addict who's forever piling plastic lids in the trash? The Stojo collapsible travel cup is a great sustainable solution that collapses down to a size that will fit any stocking. This plastic travel cup is meant for hot or cold beverages, and is fully dishwasher and microwave safe, yet its supple material folds down to a tiny size, so it can be stored in small spaces.

$15 at Amazon

9. For the one who's always losing keys: Tilemate

Make sure they never lose their keys again when you gift Tile.
Make sure they never lose their keys again when you gift Tile.

Some people just can't hold on to their keys. Tilemate is the perfect solution for those who's personal effects just seem to disappear. If you're perpetually having to go back to help scour the home for a lost wallet, then gift your person (and by extension yourself) this digital tracker. Paired to their smart device it will ring their phone with a press of its button, ring when they're looking for it, or show its last connected location on a map—should it be out of range. Versatile, this stocking stuffer is an excellent gift for the disorganized.

From $17.99 at Amazon

10. For the PC gamer: Logitech G203 Wired Gaming Mouse

Stuff your gamer's stocking with a Logitech G203 this Christmas.
Stuff your gamer's stocking with a Logitech G203 this Christmas.

If you've got a gamer in your life who deserves an upgrade, then pick up a Logitech G203 Wired Gaming Mouse for their stocking. This agile mouse has a high end gaming sensor, along with programmable lighting. Comfortable all day and all night, it's a mouse they'll use to win gaming championships or to scroll through the news.

$19.88 at Amazon

11. For the one who always runs their battery down: Mophie Portable Charger

Gift the Mophie battery bank this Christmas.
Gift the Mophie battery bank this Christmas.

Long train rides can be the bane of our smart devices. If you're looking for a gift that will keep all their devices charged up, then look no further than the Mophie Portable Charger. With USB-A and USB-B ports built right in this battery-powered charger is ready to top off iPads, phones and headphones. These days mobile battery banks are crucial, slip this one into a stocking this Christmas.

$66.90 at Walmart

12. For the coffee nerd: Hario V60 Drip Scale

Gift the Hario Drip Scale to your coffee nerd this Christmas.
Gift the Hario Drip Scale to your coffee nerd this Christmas.

One of the most important items for making truly great specialty coffee is a scale. Get your loved one a classic Hario V60 Drip Scale this holiday season and empower them to make better coffee.

$56.95 at Crate & Barrel

