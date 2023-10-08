12 Best Places in Georgia for a Couple To Live on Only a Social Security Check

rarrarorro / iStock.com

If you and your partner reach retirement age around the same time, chances are you’ve spent years planning what you want to do and where you want to live on your next adventure. However, if you’re trying to get by on a single Social Security check, you’ll need to scout out affordable places.

According to the Social Security Administration, the average Social Security retirement benefit as of August 2023 is $1,792.37 a month. That’s barely enough to cover the median rent in the United States, which stood at $1,752 a month in August, Realtor.com reported.

Even the highest possible Social Security check — $4,555 monthly in 2023 — won’t go far in many American cities. That includes cities in Georgia, where the average cost of living is about $3,625 a month, according to data cited by SoFi.

But some places in Georgia make it easier for couples to get by on a single Social Security check – as long as they have retirement savings mixed in. Here is a look at 12 places in Georgia that might be decent choices for couples with only one Social Security check.

Savannah

Average monthly mortgage: $1,824

Monthly total cost of living: $4,259

Livability index: 79

Located along the Atlantic coast in northeast Georgia, Savannah has an international reputation for being a center of art, culture, tourism, shopping and cuisine. You’ll find plenty to do in what Conde Nast calls one of the “world’s friendliest cities.” Although Savannah is on the pricey side compared with other places on this list, it’s an excellent choice for senior couples who want a rich seaside experience.

Jesup

Average monthly mortgage: $1,080

Monthly total cost of living: $3,503

Livability index: 66

Jesup is a small town in the eastern part of the state, located about an hour and a half southwest of Savannah. Senior couples might enjoy strolling downtown or watching a movie at one of Georgia’s last Drive-In Movie Theaters. The cost of living here is comparatively low.

Sandersville

Average monthly mortgage: $796

Monthly total cost of living: $3,392

Livability index: 65

Here’s a community with old roots, having been established in 1796. Sandersville is the county seat of Washington County and is known for its mix of Victorian, Greek Revival, Antebellum, Plantation Plain and Craftsman architecture. Senior couples can visit the local art museum and various historical sites. Sandersville is also one of the most affordable towns on this list.

Metter

Average monthly mortgage: $742

Monthly total cost of living: $3,537

Livability index: 66

Metter is recognizable to thousands of motorists on Interstate 16 who pull over in the town to refuel or have a bite to eat. Located in Candler County, Metter is a small town with plenty to do for retired couples. You can visit the Guido Gardens, Candler County Museum, George L. Smith State Park and Beaver Creek Plantation, or stroll through downtown Metter and its historic districts. Like Sandersville, Metter has a very low cost of living compared with other places in Georgia.

Gray

Average monthly mortgage: $1,571

Monthly total cost of living: $4,211

Livability index: 76

Located in Jones County in central Georgia, Gray is a good place to live for retired couples who enjoy history. The town is home to the Jarrell Plantation State Historic Site, while nearby Griswoldville has numerous historical markers dedicated to the Civil War Battle of Griswoldville. Another historic attraction is the Old Clinton Historic District, home to an assortment of 19th-century homes and public buildings on the National Register of Historic Places. Gray is more expensive than most towns on this list, though it also has an above-average livability index.

Martinez

Average monthly mortgage: $1,601

Monthly total cost of living: $4,269

Livability index: 74

Martinez is a suburb of Augusta in Columbia County, meaning you’ll be near the Masters golf tournament. Martinez is also where you’ll find the beginning of the Augusta Canal, built in 1845 to harness the power of the Savannah River. History lovers can learn about the canal’s history at the Columbia County Visitor’s Center in Lockkeeper’s Cottage. If you’re an active couple, you can jog the canal trail into downtown Augusta, rent a canoe, or join the canal boat tour.

Folkston

Average monthly mortgage: $1,092

Monthly total cost of living: $3,715

Livability index: 68

Folkston might check the right boxes if your ideal retirement is quiet and relaxing. It’s a small town in the southeastern part of the state that the Explore Georgia website describes as the “perfect place to unwind.” Folkston is located near coastal areas and the Okefenokee Swamp, where you can take an eco-tour highlighting the swamp’s history, culture and ecology. Prices here are also moderate compared with other parts of the state.

Homeland

Average monthly mortgage: $790

Monthly total cost of living: $3,493

Livability index: 65

Here’s another quiet town with affordable prices and access to plenty of outdoor activities. According to the Best Places website, Homeland is located in Charlton County and is known for “stunning” scenery that includes rolling hills and “beautiful” streams. Senior couples who enjoy fishing, kayaking and hiking will find plenty of options in Homeland.

Statesboro

Average monthly mortgage: $1,485

Monthly total cost of living: $3,792

Livability index: 66

Statesboro is home to Georgia Southern University, which means you’ll have access to all the benefits of a college town – including a bustling center city, cultural and research facilities, and sporting events. You’ll also find plenty of outdoor options at the Garden of the Coastal Plain. Statesboro isn’t the cheapest place on this list by a long shot, but several other places have higher living costs.

Forysth

Average monthly mortgage: $1,707

Monthly total cost of living: $4,124

Livability index: 71

Forsyth is close enough to both Atlanta and Macon that you can easily drive to either city but far enough away to enjoy a small-town vibe. The town is known for its 19th-century antebellum architecture as well as a historic downtown square listed in the National Register of Historic Places. This is a good place to live for retired couples who enjoy shopping, food and outdoor activities, though it’s also on the pricey side compared to other cities.

Winterville

Average monthly mortgage: $1,867

Monthly total cost of living: $4,148

Livability index: 68

Winterville is another small town located near a large university – in its case, the University of Georgia in Athens, which has lately become the nexus of college football thanks to the hometown Bulldogs’ two straight NCAA championships. If you enjoy college football, you’ll be close enough to the action in Winterville without being overwhelmed by it. Otherwise, Winterville is a quiet place whose main attraction is the annual Marigold Festival. However, its proximity to Athens makes it one of the most expensive places on this list.

Kingsland

Average monthly mortgage: $1,703

Monthly total cost of living: $3,975

Livability index: 66

Kingsland is an ideal retirement place for couples who like the water because of its location on the southeast coast of Georgia and access to the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge, where the Okefenokee Swamp joins the headwaters of the Suwannee and St. Marys Rivers. The community is known for its fresh seafood and historic downtown filled with shops, restaurants and cultural events.

Methodology: To find the Best Places to live in Georgia on a social security check, GOBankingRates analyzed cities across Georgia sourced from the US Census American Consumer Survey. Every city was analyzed for various factors. The cost of living index was found across the following expenditure categories; [1] Grocery cost of living index, [2] Healthcare cost of living index, [3] Utilities cost of living index, [4] Transportation cost of living index, [5] Miscellaneous cost of living index all sourced from Sperlings BestPlaces. Each cost of living index was used to calculate the average cost of living in each city using the national average expenditure cost as sourced from the most recent Bureau of Labor Statistics 2022 Consumer Expenditure Survey. The averge home value for August 2023 was found with the Zillow Home Value Index and using the 30year national fixed rate mortgage, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average monthly mortgage can be calculated for each city. The monthly expenditure costs and the monthly mortgage can be combined to find the total monthly cost to live in each city. This can be compared to the monthly social security benefits of a single person and a couple to find the monthly leftover savings. Cities with total costs above the monthly benefits can be removed from the list. The livability index was sourced from AreaVibes as supplemental information. The livablity index was scored and weighted at 1.5, the total monthly expenditure cost was scored and weighted at 1.0, the average mortgage cost was scored and weighted at 1.0. All the scores were combined and sorted to show the best places to retire in Georgia on only social security benefits for a single person and a couple. All data was collected and is up-to-date as-of October 3rd, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 12 Best Places in Georgia for a Couple To Live on Only a Social Security Check