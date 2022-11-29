The 12 Best Makeup Sticks to Streamline Your Beauty Routine

Claire Sullivan
·12 min read

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Makeup by Mario’s SoftSculpt Shaping Stick delivers believable definition wherever you swipe it

<p>Sephora</p>

Sephora

If your makeup bag is overflowing with tubs, tubes, and compacts, play a game of pick-up sticks. Stick makeup products are a compact and convenient way to even out your complexion and define your eyes, lips, and cheeks. And these days you can find a stick for every step of your beauty routine.

The brilliance of makeup sticks is that they’re multitaskers: Stick foundation can be used to spot-conceal breakouts, stick blush works beautifully as lip color, and stick bronzer can warm up your eyelids in a single swipe. They’re also unparalleled for travel — they don’t take up much space, and makeup brushes are optional, as you can dot the product directly on your skin and blend with your fingertips in a pinch. We’re particularly fond of Makeup by Mario SoftSculpt Shaping Stick, which features a creamy, buildable formula in shades that complement a variety of skin tones.

Ready to slim down your beauty routine? These are the best makeup sticks to buy:

Makeup by Mario Softsculpt Shaping Stick

Best Overall

What We Love: The formula’s texture glides well on dry, combination, and oily skin types.

What We Don’t Love: It’s tricky to retract the formula into the packaging if you twist too much out.

Mario Dedivanovic is a force in the field of beauty: Yes, he’s Kim Kardashian’s makeup artist, but he’s also a highly intentional product innovator. His namesake brand’s SoftSculpt Shaping Stick is proof — the creamy contouring stick adds neutral warmth wherever you apply it, and it’s easy to build up or blend out for your desired effect. The brush attachment has dense, soft bristles that buff out the product beautifully, and it detaches for easy cleaning. And the range of shades lets you choose one that looks natural on your skin tone, no matter how fair or dark your complexion is. Just be careful with how much you twist out, though, because it doesn’t retract well.

Coverage: Medium | Shades: 6 | Finish: Demi-Matte | Size: 0.37 oz  | Cruelty-free: Yes

NYX Professional Makeup Wonder Stick Contour & Highlighter Stick

Best Budget

What We Love: The small stick pairs two complementary shades.

What We Don’t Love: The pigmented bullets may break if you apply the product with too much pressure.

This double-ended wand has a multitude of uses: Buff the deeper toned end onto your cheeks and jawline for definition, swipe the lighter end onto the high planes of your face for a subtle gleam, or blend either onto your eyelids for a creamy wash of color. You can choose from eight shades with varying depths and metallic undertones. We love it for travel and on-the-go touch ups.

Coverage: Buildable | Shades: 8 | Finish: Dewy | Size: 0.28 oz | Cruelty-free: Yes

Westman Atelier Baby Cheeks Lip + Cheek Cream Blush Stick

Best Splurge

What We Love: Nourishing ingredients like vitamin E and organic jojoba oil enhance the formula.

What We Don’t Love: You’ll need to retouch frequently if you use it for lip color.

If you’ve tried anything from Westman Atelier, you know that the brand’s products are easy to use and feel like cashmere on your skin. This formula is no exception. While it’s marketed as a blush, it can also enliven your lips and lids. The pigments are ultra creamy with a subtle radiance courtesy of ethically sourced mica. What sets this apart from other blush sticks is the shade range and ingredient list: The hues range from earthy rose to hot pink, and the formula packs skin-loving jojoba oil and vitamin E. It doesn’t last quite as long on the lips as it does the cheeks, so make sure to keep it on you if you step out of the house.

Coverage: Medium | Shades: 7 | Finish: Satin | Size: 0.21 oz | Cruelty-free: Yes

Huda Beauty #FauxFilter Skin Finish Buildable Foundation Stick

Best Foundation

What We Love: It’s waterproof and stays put for up to 10 hours.

What We Don’t Love: The formula can feel drying on dehydrated skin.

If you equate waterproof foundation with a full coverage stickiness, think again. Huda Beauty’s foundation stick delivers sweat-resistant pigments in a soft, diffused finish. The formula’s square tip can easily edge into creases around your nose and the inner corners of your eyes to blur away discoloration. A little goes a long way, and it’s best to apply on moisturized skin for a smooth result. With nearly 40 shades to choose from, you’ll have no trouble finding your match. We wish it felt a bit more hydrating, though, so we suggest layering a moisturizer or lightweight serum underneath.

Coverage: Buildable | Shades: 39 | Finish: Natural | Size: 0.44 oz  | Cruelty-free: Yes

Merit Bronze Balm Sculpting Bronzer

Best Bronzer

What We Love: Most bronzers are only available in a few shades; this one comes in five.

What We Don’t Love: You may need to touch up after a few hours of wear.

Makeup artist Jenna Menard loves this formula for its neutral undertones, which allows you to use the product for bronzing and contouring. The balm contains fatty acids to moisturize your skin while you wear it, but it’s not greasy — it feels featherweight on the skin once you buff it in place. It’s super sheer, so you can build it up to your desired level of depth. Menard likes to blend it onto the perimeter of her face, with extra pigment along the cheeks and jawline for a warm, defined look.

Coverage: Sheer | Shades: 5 | Finish: Natural | Size: 0.44 oz | Cruelty-free: Yes

:

Milk Makeup Lip + Cheek Cream Blush Stick

Best Blush

What We Love: The light color payoff imparts a no-makeup makeup look.

What We Don’t Love: It’s creamy, so it may disrupt foundation underneath it if you apply it with too much pressure.

The beauty of cream blushes is that they enhance your skin’s radiance (powder blushes, on the other hand, tend to have a mattifying effect). This one by Milk Makeup delivers hydration with mango butter, avocado oil, and apricot oil, and you can dab the pigments on your lips, too. It’s small, but the pigments are saturated so the stick goes a long way.

Coverage: Sheer | Shades: 8 | Finish: Dewy | Size: 0.21 oz  | Cruelty-free: Yes

:

Fenty Beauty Match Stix Matte Contour Skinstick

Best for Contouring

What We Love: The cream-to-powder tint is easy to blend.

What We Don’t Love: It may feel drying on some skin types.

The difference between contour products and bronzer boils down to undertones. Bronzer warms up the skin, while contour formulas are cooler, which imparts definition. Each shade of Fenty Beauty’s contour stick has just the right amount of coolness to it so you’re able to sculpt away without the pigments looking painted on or muddy. The stick’s rounded tip makes it easy to define larger areas like your cheeks, as well as smaller features like your nose.

Coverage: Buildable | Shades: 9 | Finish: Matte | Size: 0.25 oz  | Cruelty-free: Yes

Clé de Peau Beauté Concealer SPF 27

Best Concealer

What We Love: The brand reformulated the concealer earlier this year to include an expanded shade range.

What We Don’t Love: It can settle into fine lines if you don’t blend it in well.

Finding a good concealer can be as tricky as finding an eye cream that actually depuffs. Clé de Peau Beauté’s formula is a Goldilocks pick. It’s matte enough to camouflage breakouts without making them shiny, but also delivers a touch of dewiness that brightens up the under eye area. You can swipe it directly onto your skin and dab it into place — no need to reapply.

Coverage: Full | Shades: 13 | Finish: Demi-Matte | Size: 0.17 oz | Cruelty-free: No

:

Charlotte Tilbury Colour Chameleon Eye Shadow Pencil

Best Eyeshadow

What We Love: The brand designed the pencils to accentuate different eye colors.

What We Don’t Love: The pencil’s width makes it tricky to sharpen.

Powder eyeshadow can fall onto your under eyes when you apply it, which is a real pain if you’ve already applied concealer. These pencils erase that issue entirely, and allow you to swipe the shade exactly where you want it. The formula has a good slip to it, so you have some time to blend the color with a brush or your fingertips. A light dust of shimmer in each shade lends subtle (not sparkly) radiance.

Coverage: Medium | Shades: 9 | Finish: Shimmery | Size: 0.056 oz | Cruelty-free: Yes

Hourglass Cosmetics Vanish Flash Highlighting Stick

Best Highlighter

What We Love: The pigments relax into skin, and don’t crease after hours of wear.

What We Don’t Love: You might feel the bullet tug on your skin when you apply it.

This stick’s Toblerone shape is on purpose: The triangular tip allows you to apply the product on smaller features, like your cupid’s bow or the inner corners of your eye. With five shade options, you can choose your favorite kind of illumination, whether it’s a warm candlelit look or an icy sheen. The cruelty-free formula is made without fragrance or talc, so it’s safe to dab on your skin, eyelids, and lips for a little glow exactly where you want it.

Coverage: Sheer | Shades: 5 | Finish: Shimmery | Size: 0.21 oz | Cruelty-free: Yes

Flower Beauty Scribble Stick

Best for Lips

What We Love: It’s retractable and includes a built-in sharpener.

What We Don’t Love: The formula isn’t meant for long wear, so you’ll need to touch up every hour or two.

Celebrity beauty brands are a hot topic right now, and this hybrid product by Drew Barrymore’s Flower Beauty gets Menard’s stamp of approval. While it’s designed to work as a lip liner and eyeliner, the product packs ingredients like sunflower seed oil and vitamin E that hydrate on contact, so it’s great for all-over lip color. The pink, plum, and tawny shades give all skin tones flattering options to choose from.

Coverage: Full | Shades: 8 | Finish: Matte | Size: 0.04 oz  | Cruelty-free: Yes

NudeStix Blot & Blur Mattifying Primer Stick

Best Mattifying Stick

What We Love: The stick format allows you to spot treat areas of excess oiliness.

What We Don’t Love: You can’t touch up with the product over foundation, so you may need to blot throughout the day if you’re extra oily.

Setting powder eliminates shine on contact, but it can be unwieldy to travel with and leaves some skin types feeling dull. Enter NudeStix’s mattifying stick: Instead of setting after you apply makeup, this grips product in place as you work. The balm-to-powder bullet puts your skin in soft-focus to even out the look of pores and texture, and eliminate unwanted shine. Volcanic ash and silica work to absorb excess oil for instant blurring, whether you apply makeup on top or not.

Coverage: Sheer | Shades: 1 | Finish: Matte | Size: 0.35 oz  | Cruelty-free: Yes

What to Keep in Mind

Finish

Choose a finish that complements your skin type. If you’re dry, a creamy option with moisturizing ingredients will work well with your skin. And if you’re oily, matte options will help to tamp down shine. Most foundation and blush sticks have some hydration in them, so go with a light gel moisturizer before applying if you’re on the oily side.

Versatility

“Anything that can be worn for more than one purpose is always high on my list,” says Menard. This allows you to streamline your makeup bag and create easy, attainable makeup routines, she explains. Many sticks that are designed for one step in your routine can do more than that: Highlighter sticks can moonlight as eyeshadow, and blush colors transfer well onto the lips.

Your Questions, Answered

What do makeup sticks do?

“Almost every type of face makeup can be made as a stick,” says makeup artist Jamie Greenberg. Menard agrees, noting that there seems to be an option for everything now, from foundation to makeup remover. Stick formats help with easy, precise application. Since they package pigment in a bullet rather than a compact or tub, you can apply them directly onto your skin as you do lipstick, so they’re a great on-the-go choice.

Should you blend stick makeup with a brush?

“It all depends on the goal of your look,” says Menard. Blending colors out with a brush will deliver a diffused effect, while using your fingertips keeps the product you’re applying stay concentrated and rich in pigment. “I love to draw right on the skin with the stick and then create shapes and structure with a brush,” says Menard. “But I also love to tap on color to my finger first then transfer it to the face as this allows you to feel the texture and see the pigment before it’s on your complexion,” she explains.

Are foundation sticks better than liquid?

“Sticks travel better, tend to be lighter, and are less complicated to use,” says Menard. “Foundation sticks tend to have a bit more coverage, so you can use sparingly but still create a flawless skin look,” she adds. While you typically blend a thin layer of liquid foundation all over, stick foundations allow you to apply where needed and let the rest of your skin breathe. Your skin type also informs what works for you: Greenberg notes that stick foundations are generally best for oily skin types.

Why Shop With Us

Claire Sullivan is a freelance beauty writer with four years of experience reporting on the beauty industry and testing products. To find the best makeup sticks, she swatched formulas and spoke with two makeup artists, Jamie Greenberg and Jenna Menard, who shared the products they love to use on clients — and on themselves. 

:

For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.

Latest Stories

  • Robertson, Morrissey, Sorokin named NHL's three stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Dallas Stars left-wing Jason Robertson, Winnipeg Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey and New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Robertson had a league-leading six goals and added two assists over four contests last week to increase his points streak to 15 games (16 goals, 12 assists). The 23-year-old led the league with 18 goals ahead of Monday night's games, and his 35 points were one behind scoring leader Connor McDavid of the Edmont

  • Jones, Maddux, Morris consider Bonds, Clemens for Hall

    COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Hall of Famers Chipper Jones, Greg Maddux, Jack Morris and Ryne Sandberg are among 16 members of the contemporary baseball era committee that will meet Sunday to consider the Cooperstown fate of an eight-man ballot that includes Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Rafael Palmeiro. Hall of Famers Lee Smith, Frank Thomas and Alan Trammell also are on the panel, which will meet in San Diego ahead of the winter meetings. They will be joined by former Toronto CEO Paul Beeston, for

  • Stephen Curry scores 33 points as Warriors beat Jazz 129-118

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 33 points with six 3-pointers to lead all five Golden State starters in double figures, and the Warriors beat the Utah Jazz 129-118 on Friday night. Andrew Wiggins added 20 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three steals coming off a season-best 31 points in a 124-107 win against the Clippers on Wednesday. Klay Thompson hit back-to-back 3-pointers late in the third quarter and six on the night to finish with 20 points and six rebounds, while Kevon L

  • Bucks storm back in 2nd half to beat Cavaliers 117-102

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 38 points and the Milwaukee Bucks capitalized on a 23-2 run in the first eight-plus minutes of the third quarter to rally past the Cleveland Cavaliers 117-102 on Friday night. The Bucks came back from a 16-point deficit and snapped Cleveland’s four-game winning streak by outscoring the Cavaliers 35-10 in the third period. The Cavaliers hadn’t scored below 15 points in any quarter this season before Friday. Donovan Mitchell scored 29 points and Darius

  • Will Nick Nurse play starters heavy minutes once the Raptors are healthy?

    Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss the Raptors' rotation and how minutes will be distributed once the team is fully healthy. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Jags edge Ravens 28-27 on 2-pointer, Tucker's 67-yard miss

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence connected with Marvin Jones for a 10-yard touchdown with 14 seconds remaining and hit Zay Jones for a gutsy 2-point conversion, and the Jacksonville Jaguars held on to beat the Baltimore Ravens 28-27 on Sunday when Justin Tucker missed a 67-yard field goal try on the last play. Tucker, who made four field goals in the game and connected from 70 yards in warmups, came up a few feet shy of the crossbar on his attempt to break by 1 yard his own record for t

  • Hughes has hat trick, Devils beat Caps for Ruff's 800th win

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jack Hughes had his first career NHL hat trick, Vitek Vanececk made 38 saves against his former team and the New Jersey Devils beat the Washington Capitals 5-1 on Saturday for coach Lindy Ruff’s 800th victory. Ruff became the fifth NHL coach to reach the mark. The former Buffalo player won 571 games with the Sabres from 1997-2011. He had 165 wins in five seasons with Dallas and has 64 in two-plus seasons with New Jersey. The Atlantic Division-leading Devils have won two in a

  • Hall of Fame defenceman Borje Salming dead at 71 after battle with ALS

    TORONTO — Hall of Fame defenceman Borje Salming, who starred for the Toronto Maple Leafs over 16 NHL seasons, has died at 71 after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The Maple Leafs confirmed Salming's death in a statement. Team president Brendan Shanahan said Salming opened the door for Europeans in the NHL. Toronto signed Salming as a free agent before the 1973-74 season. The native of Kiruna, Sweden, went on to play 1,099 regular-season games with the Leafs, establishing team record

  • 17 most interesting NHL stats through first quarter of the season

    Here are some of the coolest stats of the NHL season thus far.

  • Skunk invades Browns stadium during victory over Bucs

    CLEVELAND (AP) — It's been another stinky season so far for the Cleveland Browns. On Sunday, it could have gotten a little smellier. A skunk was on the loose in the stands inside FirstEnergy Stadium during Cleveland's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The critter was initially spotted going up and down steps in a section of seats near the tunnel to the Browns locker room. Fans kept their distance from the skunk, which searched the aisles and under seats for food before hiding under a step.

  • Anunoby, VanVleet combine for 52 points in Toronto Raptors' victory over Dallas

    TORONTO — Fred VanVleet bounced back from an illness to score 26 points, while O.G. Anunoby added 26 points and nine rebounds and the depleted Toronto Raptors beat the Dallas Mavericks 105-100 on Saturday. Chris Boucher finished with 22 points, including a big basket in the dying seconds for Toronto (10-9). Juancho Hernangomez scored 10 points. Luka Doncic led the Mavericks (9-9) with 24 points, nine assists and seven rebounds. The Raptors have been hard hit by injuries and illness, starting the

  • Commanders unveil Sean Taylor memorial 15 years since death

    LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — The Washington Commanders unveiled a helmet, No. 21 jersey, pants and cleats stood up in mannequin form as a memorial to Sean Taylor on Sunday, the 15th anniversary of the late safety's death. It was not a statue but rather a glass-enclosed installation on the concourse of FedEx Field, which drew ire on social media for being mismatched and falling short of what many hoped and expected it would be. “Sean Taylor Deserved a Statue,” former Washington quarterback Robert Griffin

  • Oilers trade could solve Leafs' Alex Kerfoot problem

    Alexander Kerfoot has just one goal in 23 games this season for the Toronto Maple Leafs but the Edmonton Oilers are in the trade market for a forward following the loss of Evander Kane to injury.

  • Siakam has 18 points, 11 rebounds in return to lift Raptors to 100-88 win over Cavs

    TORONTO — Pascal Siakam wasted little time in showing what the Toronto Raptors had been missing. Back after a 10-game absence, Siakam scored Toronto's first points of the game Monday, en route to 18 points and 11 rebounds to help the Raptors to a 100-88 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. The performance earned high praise from teammate Scottie Barnes. "Great to have Pascal back out there. You see him doing amazing things, score the ball at a higher level, being efficient, rebounding, pushing the

  • Toronto Argonauts hold rally to celebrate Grey Cup win over Winnipeg Blue Bombers

    TORONTO — The Grey Cup party continued Thursday for cornerback Shaquille Richardson and the Toronto Argonauts. The Argos were honoured at a rally following their 24-23 Grey Cup victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday in Regina. Much like it did Sunday night, the champagne flowed freely at Maple Leaf Square, with Richardson and his teammates showering the hundreds of supporters assembled for the celebration. Richardson, who said he had not slept since Toronto's victory, added he and his

  • Hughes has first NHL hat trick, Devils beat Capitals 5-1

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jack Hughes had his first career NHL hat trick, Vitek Vanececk made 38 saves against his former team and the New Jersey Devils beat the Washington Capitals 5-1 on Saturday for coach Lindy Ruff’s 800th victory. Ruff became the fifth NHL coach to reach the mark. The former Buffalo player won 571 games with the Sabres from 1997-2011. He had 165 wins in five seasons with Dallas and has 64 in two-plus seasons with New Jersey. The Atlantic Division-leading Devils have won two in a

  • Devils rally from two goals down to beat Rangers 5-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Hughes and Michael McLeod scored in the second period, Vitek Vanecek stopped 35 shots and the New Jersey Devils rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the New York Rangers 5-3 on Monday night. Yegor Sharangovich had two goals and Tomas Tatar also scored to help the first-place Devils win their third straight since having their 13-game winning streak snapped last week. New Jersey has won 10 straight road games and has only one loss since starting the season 3-3-0. Van

  • Cowboys TEs play live Whac-A-Mole to celebrate vs. Giants

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — That hurdle over a defender in the open field was just an instinctive move for Jake Ferguson. That unique celebration with the other three Dallas Cowboys tight ends after a touchdown a few plays later was a scheme he had come up in advance. And it was Ferguson who got bopped on the head in a live-version Whac-A-Mole celebration in the Cowboys' 28-20 win on Thanksgiving Day, in another knock for the New York Giants in a once-promising season that seems to be unraveling wit

  • Will O.G. Anunoby's offensive punch continue once Pascal Siakam returns?

    Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss O.G. Anunoby's reps as a lead scoring option and if it will continue once the Raptors get Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam back. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Anunoby, VanVleet combine for 52 points in Toronto Raptors' victory over Dallas

    TORONTO — O.G. Anunoby scored eight of the Toronto Raptors' final dozen points on Saturday, all but single-handedly wrestling the win out of the Mavericks' clutches. "He wanted 'em to go in so bad, he started willing those ones in," coach Nick Nurse said of Anunoby's late baskets. Anunoby finished with 26 points and nine rebounds — and played great defence on Luka Doncic — while Fred VanVleet bounced back from an illness to score 26 points, and the depleted Raptors beat Dallas 105-100 on Saturda