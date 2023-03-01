The 12 Best Leather Sofas of 2023

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Our top pick is Maiden Home’s The Sullivan Sofa for its durable frame, comfortable seat, and customizable finishes.

Leather sofas are versatile and timeless pieces that can suit most homes. They improve with age, are easy to clean, and enhance any room you place them in.

To find the best leather sofas, we considered factors like types of leather, frame materials, design, size, and price. We also consulted three experts: Stephen Bowen, senior furniture designer at Burrow, as well as Jade McNeil and Audrey Scheck, interior designers and founders of their eponymous firms specializing in residential design.

“The natural beauty of quality leather offers a timeless style with a luxurious feel that’s also easy to wipe clean of everyday messes, meaning your sofa will be able to last with you from home to home and through any lifestyle changes you may be experiencing,” Bowen says. “While leather sofas typically tout a higher price tag, they serve as a strong investment piece to elevate your space for years to come.”

Our top pick is the Maiden Home The Sullivan Sofa for its elegant design, durable materials, comfortable seat, and range of customization options.

Maiden Home The Sullivan Leather Sofa

Best Overall Leather Sofa

Buy at Maidenhome.com

Who it’s for: People who want a durable, high-quality leather sofa.

Who it isn’t for: People looking for a budget-friendly price or a sectional.

Maiden Home’s The Sullivan Sofa is our pick for the best overall leather sofa because of its durable frame and comfortable seat. The frame is kiln-dried hardwood, while the seat boasts full-grain leather and a mix of down feathers and fiber filling. This piece has quality construction and materials to give you years and years of comfort.

We also like that you can customize your sofa with six textured, pebbled leather colors, four shades of smooth Tuscan leather, or five shades of top-grain Italian nubuck leather. You can also pick from four wood stains for the squared feet. Even with customization, this sofa usually ships within three to five weeks, a fraction of the time of most other made-to-order pieces.

Price at time of publish: From $3,850

Product Details:

Leather Type: Tuscan leather, pebbled leather, top-grain leather

Frame: Kiln-dried hardwood

Seat Fill: Down, feathers, and fiber mix

Dimensions: 40 x 60 x 34 inches

Steelside Ainsley Vegan Leather Sofa

Best Budget Leather Sofa

Buy at Wayfair.com

Who it’s for: People who want the look of leather for a fraction of the cost.

Who it isn’t for: People who want a large, authentic leather sofa.

While most leather sofas are a hefty investment, the Steelside Ainsley sofa achieves the same look at a fraction of the cost by using vegan leather. This couch is 74 inches wide, making it ideal for apartments and smaller homes that want to conserve square footage. We love the clean lines, rolled arms, and consistent coloring of the faux leather.

The vegan leather upholstery is actually a leather-look suede, so it offers the softness of fabric upholstery with the look of authentic leather. It is equally easy to clean as real leather, but you can worry less about discoloration and scratches with age. Plus, since it’s not a made-to-order piece, this leather sofa can arrive at your door within a week.

Price at time of publish: $370

Product Details:

Leather Type: Faux leather

Frame: Solid wood

Seat Fill: Foam

Dimensions: 32 x 74 x 32 inches

Crate & Barrel Shinola Runwell Leather 2-Piece Chaise Sectional Sofa

Best Splurge Leather Sofa

Buy at Crateandbarrel.com

Who it’s for: People who want a high-quality sofa that showcases craftsmanship.

Who it isn’t for: People who want a vegan or budget-friendly option.

Known for its leather wristwatches and home goods, Shinola’s collaboration with Crate & Barrel showcases the same elaborate craftsmanship. The Runwell sofa, an ‘80s-inspired three-seater, has a unique design that makes a stunning centerpiece in any room.

The tongue-in-groove joinery and leather straps that attach the cushions to the frame create a unique, lived-in look. We can’t get enough of the retro feel of this piece and especially love that the frame is made of sustainably-sourced wood. Even though it’s one of the most expensive options on our list, we think it could be worth the splurge for those who want to invest in a high-quality, well-designed leather sofa.

Price at time of publish: $7,498

Product Details:

Leather Type: Full-aniline, top-grain

Frame: Solid white oak

Seat Fill: Foam and silicone ball fill

Dimensions: 63.5 x 110 x 30 inches

Allform 3-Seat Sofa

Best Kid & Pet-Friendly Leather Sofa

Buy at Allform.com

Who it’s for: People who want performance-treated leather.

Who it isn’t for: People who want a sectional or full-grain leather sofa.

As the only performance-treated leather sofa on this list, Allform’s three-seat sofa was a no-brainer as the best option for those with kids and pets. Performance leather—leather sealed with a durable, polyurethane resin coat—wears better against scratches and spills, so you can invest in a quality sofa without worrying about stains and damage. Choose from a rich mahogany brown or deep black upholstery and three colors of solid-wood legs (natural, walnut, or espresso).

Unlike traditional 30-day return policies, Allform offers a 100-day trial of your new sofa. If you decide the sofa isn’t for you, you can ship it back for a full refund. This piece is also modular, so you can add and subtract seats as needed.

Price at time of publish: $3,556

Product Details:

Leather Type: Top-grain protected leather

Frame: Solid pine wood

Seat Fill: High-grade polyfoam and fiber

Dimensions: 38 x 90 x 34 inches

Burrow Block Nomad Leather Sofa

Best Modular Leather Sofa

Buy at Burrow.com

Buy at Amazon.com

Who it’s for: People who want a flexible and versatile sofa.

Who it isn’t for: People who prefer full-grain leather.

The Burrow Block Nomad Leather Sofa is our favorite modular leather sofa. The brand knows that one size rarely fits all, so the Block sofa is highly customizable. Choose from three leather colors (slate, camel, or chestnut), metal or wood legs (three colors of each), and block, arched, or sloped arm shapes.

This couch ships fast and is incredibly easy to assemble. The top-grain leather retains its color consistency and is stain and scratch resistant. We can’t get enough of the durable frame, and the built-in phone chargers are just another bonus.

Price at time of publish: $2,495

Product Details:

Leather Type: Top-grain Italian leather

Frame: Solid birch

Seat Fill: Three-layer foam and fiber

Dimensions: 35 x 85 x 33 inches

Apt2B Jude Leather Loveseat

Best Loveseat Leather Sofa

Buy at Apt2b.com

Who it’s for: People who want a leather sofa but have a small space.

Who it isn’t for: People who want a three-seater sofa or larger.

The Apt2B Jude Leather Loveseat is our choice for the best leather loveseat thanks to its small size that doesn’t sacrifice quality. High-density foam seats offer a plush yet supportive surface, and while foam cushions tend to start out firm, they soften over time for comfortable lounging. We love the thin, metal legs and rich brown color of the full-grain leather (though it’s also available in black).

You can remove the back cushions for deep cleaning and easy access if a remote or phone falls through. The Jude isn’t made to order, so it ships within three to five business days—making this pick great for those who just moved and need furniture fast. Plus, delivery is free.

Price at time of publish: $1,948

Product Details:

Leather Type: Full-grain leather

Frame: Solid hardwood

Seat Fill: High-density foam

Dimensions: 35 x 65 x 33 inches

Article Sven Sectional Sofa

Best Sectional Leather Sofa

Buy at Article.com

Who it’s for: People who want a comfortable and durable leather sectional.

Who it isn’t for: People who want a small or top-grain leather sofa.

The Sven sofa from Article has a mid-century silhouette, elegant tufted details on the seat cushions, and quality full-grain leather. Accompanying bolster pillows offer a comfortable place for elbows to rest, while the low armrests make it easy to set drinks down on a side table.

Not only does it arrive within a few days (sometimes less than 48 hours from ordering), but it also takes less than 30 minutes to assemble, according to the brand. The full-grain leather is available in four colors—dark brown, light brown, black, and navy. You can choose from either right- or left-facing chaises, depending on what best fits your space. Overall, this pick is a quality sectional sofa for anyone who wants to be able to stretch out their legs.

Price at time of publish: $2,999

Product Details:

Leather Type: Full-aniline

Frame: Solid and composite wood

Seat Fill: Foam-padded and fiber/feather filled

Dimensions: 67 x 100 x 24 inches

Poly & Bark Napa Leather Pull-Out Convertible Sleeper Sofa

Best Sleeper Leather Sofa

Buy at Polyandbark.com

Who it’s for: People who want a stylish sofa without sacrificing comfort.

Who it isn’t for: People who want a top-grain leather or vegan leather sofa.

Sleek and unassuming, the Poly & Bark Napa Sofa actually unfurls to reveal a queen-sized mattress. This design is ideal for people who want to avoid blowing up an air mattress or who dislike the look of old-school futons. While the couch is only available in one shade, the soft, caramel-brown leather ages beautifully over time.

The kiln-dried wooden frame ensures ultimate structural integrity, and a combination of high-density foam and duck feathers offers maximum comfort when you stow the bed away. The spring mattress is also comfortable and a breeze to set up.

Price at time of publish: $2,989

Product Details:

Leather Type: Full-grain pure-aniline Italian tanned leather

Frame: Kiln-dried, solid wood

Seat Fill: High-density foam and duck feathers

Dimensions: 39.25 x 82 x 32.5 inches

Pottery Barn Chesterfield Leather Sofa

Best Chesterfield Leather Sofa

Buy at Potterybarn.com

Who it’s for: People who prefer traditional silhouettes and high-quality materials.

Who it isn’t for: People who prefer a more modern design.

The Pottery Barn Chesterfield Leather Sofa is what most people picture when they think of traditional leather couches. The intricately tufted back and high, rolled arms stay true to a Chesterfield's signature elements, while rounded legs and channel tufting along the back add a contemporary touch.

You can choose from 31 leather colors for this piece, and swatches are available so you can compare the leather to your existing furniture. This couch is available in four widths and three depths, allowing you to get the perfect fit for your space. We especially love the no-sag steel infrastructure beneath the seat cushions to ensure you're comfortable but not sunken in.

Price at time of publish: $2,999

Product Details:

Leather Type: Full or top-grain

Frame: Solid hardwood

Seat Fill: Polyester-wrapped foam cushions

Dimensions: 38.5 x 65 x 31 inches

Arhaus Marina Leather Sofa

Best Low-Profile Leather Sofa

Buy at Arhaus.com

Who it’s for: People who want a sleek leather sofa with high-quality materials.

Who it isn’t for: People who prefer full-grain leather.

The Arhaus Marina Leather Sofa is not your typical boxy shape—its sleek, angular lines make it great for anyone who is looking for a low-profile leather sofa. The backrest slants slightly for maximum comfort, while the bench seat has smooth, clean lines. This pick is also available in three shades of soft, top-grain leather.

The good news is that this is a pre-made sofa, so you can schedule delivery within 14 days of purchase. Arhaus recommends spot-cleaning with a dry cloth and occasionally wiping the entire sofa down with distilled water to ensure the Marina lasts as long as possible.

Price at time of publish: $5,199

Product Details:

Leather Type: Soft top-grain

Frame: Cross-directional hardwood laminate

Seat Fill: Plant-based foam and a mix of down and feathers

Dimensions: 36 x 84 x 31 inches

Pottery Barn Ultra Lounge Roll Arm Leather Modular Sofa

Best Reclining Leather Sofa

Buy at Potterybarn.com

Who it’s for: People who want flexibility and accessibility without sacrificing style.

Who it isn’t for: People who don’t want a reclining sofa.

A far cry from traditional recliners, the Pottery Barn Ultra-Lounge Roll Arm Sofa is a chic version for the new age. Though pricey, you pay for automated reclining, state-of-the-art technology, and a long-lasting frame and upholstery.

Available in 31 leather options from signature browns to a stunning navy blue, this reclining couch is made to order and ships in about 12 weeks. Remote buttons are inside the arms, and each seat can move independently. Not only that, but each element of the seat—headrest, footrest, and arms—can move to ensure you recline with utmost comfort.

Price at time of publish: $7,897

Product Details:

Leather Type: Top-grain, aniline-dyed leather

Frame: Solid kiln-dried pine and engineered wood frame

Seat Fill: Polyester-wrapped cushions with no-sag sinuous seat springs

Dimensions: 43 x 109.5 x 31 inches

Castlery Mateo Leather Sofa

Best Extra-Long Leather Sofa

Buy at Castlery.com

Who it’s for: People who want plenty of seating and top-line comfort.

Who it isn’t for: People with smaller spaces.

Ideal for movie nights and family gatherings alike, the Castlery Mateo Leather Sofa offers a whopping 95 inches of seating space to squeeze all your favorite people into one place. The low seat is suited to a more casual environment, while the curved back and arms are designed for ultimate comfort while leaning and lounging.

The cushions are fixed, meaning you can't remove them, so vacuuming and cleaning the tight crevices can be difficult. But the couch's surface is simple to clean—just wipe it with a damp cloth. Overall, we think this sofa looks incredibly high-end without breaking the bank.

Price at time of publish: $2,399

Product Details:

Leather Type: Top grain leather

Frame: Mix of solid wood and plywood

Seat Fill: Foam, fiber, and pocket spring-filled seat

Dimensions: 39 x 95 x 26 inches

Final Verdict

Maiden Home’s The Sullivan Sofa is our top pick for its versatile silhouette and durable, solid wood construction. However, for those with kids and pets, we recommend the Allform 3-Seat Sofa. The performance leather weathers everything from juice spills to claw marks, so you can be sure you're investing in a piece that will last.

How to Shop for Leather Sofas Like a Pro

Leather Type

Choosing a type of leather depends on your personal preferences and priorities. While full-grain leather is the highest quality and showcases gorgeous texture, it is typically more expensive and withstands less wear and tear. Meanwhile, top-grain leather is less expensive, more durable, and more consistent in texture and color. Both are equally easy to clean and have similar, long-lasting timelines.

Frame & Fill Materials

In terms of sofa construction, solid and kiln-dried wood is much more durable and long-lasting than MDF (medium-density fiberboard) and plywood frames. While they are typically more expensive, a good quality couch will last you nearly a decade (or longer) with the proper care. For seat cushion fill, foam cushions hold their shape for longer, but down and feather provide a softer and more plush seat if you dislike firm sofas.

McNeil prefers a solid wood frame with down and feather cushions. “You may have to 'fluff' the cushions from time to time to maintain their shape,” she says. “The sit and feel will last without giving the sunken look a foam cushion gives over time.”

Size

The size of the sofa depends on the space where you place the piece. Family rooms, living rooms, and entertainment rooms benefit from added seating and lounge space, so a three-seater should be your minimum. An extra-long couch or a sectional ensures that every guest will have a seat and fills the space much more effectively. For small spaces, we recommend a loveseat or a modular sofa that can adjust and grow as your family does.

Questions You Might Ask

What are the pros and cons of a leather sofa?

The pros of a leather sofa outweigh the cons, according to Bowen. They are easier to clean than upholstered pieces—simply wipe clean or vacuum pesky crumbs—and they also tend to age much better. While some might dislike that leather sofas show their age, think of the patina as earned character rather than wear and tear. It is important to note that scratches and discoloration are normal, but they can be exacerbated by pets and little ones.

McNeil loves the timeless look and hypoallergenic nature of leather upholstery. It lasts longer than fabric and will never go out of style (especially in a neutral shade like brown or black). “It shows the natural characteristics of the animal,” McNeil says. “Leather gives a beautiful texture to your furniture.”

What is the highest quality leather for a sofa?

Top-grain leather tends to be more consistent in coloring and more durable than full-grain leather, according to Bowen. While full-grain is the highest quality because it includes the hide’s natural grain (which also makes it much more expensive), top-grain (the outermost layer of hide) is thinner and easier for the manufacturer to work with.

How much should you expect to spend on a leather sofa?

For a high-quality, authentic leather sofa that seats at least three people, $2,000 is the base price, according to Bowen and Scheck. Our list spans from $400 to nearly $8,000, but be sure to consider frame materials, seat fillings, and leather quality before purchasing. Also keep in mind that performance-treated and full-grain leather upholstery will be more expensive than vegan and top-grain leather.

Take Our Word for It

This article was written by Kate McGregor, a design and market editor who has written about the best in home goods and furniture for publications such as ELLE Decor, Architectural Digest, The Expert, and Domino. To write this article, she researched a wide range of couches while considering materials, leather types, durability, and price point. She also consulted Burrow’s Senior Furniture Designer Stephen Bowen, and two interior designers, Audrey Scheck and Jade McNeil, whose design firms specialize in functional residential design.



