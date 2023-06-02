The 12 Best Earrings for Sensitive Ears of 2023

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Shop huggies, studs, and hoops from dermatologist-approved brands such as Studs and Tini Lux.

InStyle / Marcus Millan

Earrings are quite the conversation starters: We gab over a celebrity’s new piercing; eyebrow-raising placements spark entire trends; and we rely on them to express our personality with an inch or less of material. But unfortunately, those with sensitive ears know these accessories can also trigger allergic reactions and be super damaging to the skin — particularly if you choose the wrong metal.

“Nickel is definitely the number one allergy trigger, but copper, chromium, and cobalt are other less common triggers as well,” says Dr. Nazarian, who tells us that instead, we should look for gold, platinum, and titanium. Additionally, choosing lightweight earrings that sit close to the lobe can mitigate trauma.

Still, it can be daunting trying to determine what earrings are safe for sensitive ears, which is why we did the work for you to find the best ones you can buy right now. And to be honest, we’re thrilled so many brands offer hypoallergenic options in an abundance of styles that are stylish and expert-approved.

Best Overall: Tini Lux Livie Opal Studs

Buy at Tinilux.com











What We Like: These water-resistant, non-tarnishing sparkling studs will go with everything in your closet. What We Don’t Like: It can be a little difficult to remove the backs.









For a pair of earrings you can put on and never take off, the timeless look of the Tin Lux Livie Opal studs will do the trick. “These round earrings incorporate opal, giving them a blend of elegance and fun while still being safe for those with sensitive skin,” says board-certified dermatologist Dr. Marisa Garshick, because they are designed with biocompatible titanium, which won’t cause a reaction, or tarnish when worn in the water. The small studs also feel lightweight and sit snug against your ear without being too tight, so you won’t have to worry about them snagging against your hair or crocheted top as you slip it over your head.

Because the backs are on the smaller side for an invisible look, some may find them difficult to remove. We think of that as kind of a good thing, though, because it means you most likely won’t lose it. But you can easily switch them out with something easier to maneuver (we’re partial to silicone backings) or a different earring style altogether. The whole brand is nickel-free, making it easy to find one that works for you without worrying about sensitivity.

Price at time of publish: $65

Style: Stud | Material: Titanium | Finish: Gold, silver

Best Budget: Flaire & Co. All Smiles Huggies

Buy at Flaireaccessories.com











What We Like: Between the whimsical design, super affordable price, and hypoallergenic metal, it’s hard not to smile while wearing these affordable huggies. What We Don’t Like: Sterling silver is prone to tarnishing.









An instant mood lifter, these smiley face earrings add a whimsical, cheery panache to your basic ear accessory. But the design isn’t the only thing making us smile — for under $15, Flair & Co. offers hypoallergenic jewelry that won’t turn your skin green and lasts for years with proper care.

In addition to the serotonin boost you feel while wearing them, these 0.925 sterling silver huggies come with a handy soft jewelry cloth to help prevent tarnishing, along with some cleaning instructions to keep them in good condition.

Price at time of publish: $13

Style: Hoop | Material: Sterling silver | Finish: Gold, silver

Best Splurge: Lana Hooked on Hoops Diamond Earrings

Buy at Nordstrom.com

Buy at Bergdorfgoodman.com











What We Like: The lightweight, delicate earrings are a unique take on a basic hoop earring. What We Don’t Like: They don’t come with a back.









Think of these classic earrings like an elevated pair of diamond studs. So delicate, yet daring enough to make a statement with the disjointed teardrop shape, Lana created an intriguing pair of hoops that will be in your jewelry box for a lifetime. A small diamond sits in the center of the 14K-carat gold wire hanging about an inch below your earlobe, curling inward to prevent catching on clothing. Although this should prevent them from slipping out of your ear, we suggest adding a back since this is one earring you’ll never want to lose.

Price at time of publish: $395

Style: Hoop | Material: 14K gold | Finish: Gold

Best Drop: Yam Collage Hoop

Buy at Yamnyc.com











What We Like: The brand uses deadstock materials to craft one-of-a-kind designs. What We Don’t Like: The buttons may be too heavy for some ears.









If this indie jewelry brand wasn’t on your radar already, it will be now. We’ve raved about the Black- and women-owned jewelry brand before, especially their earrings, because it makes each accessory with repurposed materials, so no two pieces are alike.

Featuring 14K gold plated brass and a hypoallergenic surgical steel ear wire, The Collage Hoop is a preeminent example of the brand’s delightful designs that are also safe for sensitive ears.

The colorful buttons on the celebrity-approved drop-style earrings hang from a thick hoop and feature a hinged clasp to evenly distribute the weight of this accouterment. We worry the buttons could still feel a little heavy, but since the charms are detachable you can always swap them out for another one of Yam’s equally enchanting options.

Price at time of publish: $130

Style: Hoop | Material: 14K gold | Finish: Gold

Best Hoops: By Rendor Olive Hoops

Buy at Byrendor.com











What We Like: Despite the thick, chunky look of these earrings, they are surprisingly lightweight. What We Don’t Like: The high-gloss finish might not work for everyday looks.









As proven by Emily Ratajkowski, Jennifer Lopez, and countless others, a thick chunky hoop will always impress. The problem? They can stretch out earlobes if you’re not careful. Recommended by Dr. Nazarian, By Rendor’s shiny gold hoops delightfully deceive the eye because they look thick, but somehow remain lightweight enough to wear all day. They’re offered in 0.86-inch and 1.05-inch sizes, so don them solo, stack ‘em, or place one hoop further up your ear to spice up a cartilage piercing.

Although we guarantee the reflective finish will catch a couple of eyes, anyone averse to glossy sheens might find them too shiny for your taste.

Price at time of publish: $85

Style: Hoop | Material: Gold plated | Finish: Gold

Best Cartilage: Maison Miru Cosmic Cartilage Hoop

Buy at Maisonmiru.com











What We Like: The delicate hoops offered in three sizes feature a row of dazzling crystals. What We Don’t Like: The hoops appear larger in photos.









Despite being one of the most popular piercings beyond your lobe, finding the right earring for your cartilage can be tricky. Because of the placement, you’re probably not changing this earring as often — especially if it’s brand new — so we think it’s particularly important to choose one with safe materials and a versatile style; two points Maison Miru effectively checks off.

Made from implant-grade titanium and coated in 14K gold, the nickel-free jewelry will hang out in your ear without irritating it. This hoop provides a subtle hint of glitter with its row of dazzling crystals, but the classic thin round shape will go with any outfit. The multipurpose earring plays several roles: It’s offered in 6 mm, 8 mm, or 10 mm diameter sizes to interchange as cartilage, tragus, or helix piercing.

If you have smaller ears these should be a perfect size, but keep in mind that some reviewers found the hoops looked larger in photos than in actuality.

Price at time of publish: $55

Style: Hoop | Material: Titanium | Finish: Gold, silver

Best for Everyday: Mejuri Dome Hoops

Buy at Mejuri.com











What We Like: These hoops will be your new go-to earring — their delicate size allows them to blend into any look fit while the thick style offers a bit of interest. What We Don’t Like: The earring backs aren’t super secure.









How many times have you encountered Mejuri across your social media feeds? For those that didn’t answer “a lot,” allow us to introduce you to the jewelry brand worn by everyone from Oprah to Olivia Rodrigo. But thanks to the more affordable price, anyone without a celebrity-sized budget can enjoy the designs. And with the abundance of nickel-free styles, there’s something for all ears. Garshick loves these hoops because they’re easy to throw on every day and can be dressed up or down, but she also recommends them because, in addition to being nickel-free, they are “found in gold vermeil, which is 18k gold over sterling silver.”

As good as they are, though, you may want to use a different set of backs for this pair as some reviewers found the ones provided weren’t super secure.

Price at time of publish: $78

Style: Hoop | Material: Sterling Silver | Finish: Gold, silver

Best Statement: Jenny Bird Rafael Earrings

Buy at Jenny-bird.com











What We Like: The convertible drop earrings feature a removable bottom hoop for a three-in-one style. What We Don’t Like: They could feel a little heavy on very sensitive ears.









As a brand well-skilled in creating eye-catching designs, Jenny Bird creates earrings that our editors and fashion trailblazers such as Gabrielle Union, Bella Hadid, and Selena Gomez can’t get enough of. But if you’re already familiar with the brand, you need to put this pair on your radar because, with one earring, the Rafael Earrings make three statements

The double-linked hoops unclasp at the bottom if you want a more casual, lighter look, making them a “great convertible piece for day-to-night wear without damaging your lobes,” says Nazarian. You can also detach just one of the links for the purposeful mismatched look overtaking celebrity style right now.

Dipped in 14K gold these shouldn’t cause any earlobe irritation. However, keep in mind that if you do wear them with both links attached, the earrings weigh a little over six grams, which could be slightly heavy for the most sensitive ears.

Price at time of publish: $130

Style: Drop | Material: 14K gold-dipped brass | Finish: Gold

Best Set: Melinda Maria "I Got a Raise" Stud Set

Buy at Melindamaria.com











What We Like: This elegant set comes in a pair of two round and pearl-shaped stud earrings. What We Don’t Like: They are a little small.









Build your ear party with help from this celeb-loved brand whose affordable options are preferred by some stars and those with sensitive ears. There’s a lot to love about this sterling silver set, including that it comes as a pair, is versatile enough to work with any style, and features an 18K gold plated finish. You may need to get up close to appreciate the lustrous shine, but their small size makes them lightweight and ideal for accessorizing the earscape of your dreams.

Price at time of publish: $52

Style: Stud | Material: 18K gold | Finish: Gold, silver

Best Huggies: Studs Two Tone Huggie

Buy at Studs.com











What We Like: Sold separately and as a pair, you also never choose between gold or silver again with this mixed-metal huggie. What We Don’t Like: They can be a little difficult to clip on.









This mixed-metal earring from Studs appeases the indecisive among us with its two-toned huggie — simply flip it to the gold or silver side depending on your mood. Its lightweight, minimalist style belongs in your ear every day, and since it’s durable and comfortable it’ll have no trouble staying there even as you nap, dance, or exercise. Dr. Garshick tells us it’s great for sensitive skin “as it incorporates 14K gold and is rhodium plated with brass.”

The claps take a little trial and error to clip on, though, so consider enlisting some help from a roommate or partner to ensure it doesn’t get caught in your hair as you slide them into your ear.

Price at time of publish: $26 for single, $52 for pair

Style: Huggie | Material: 14K Gold | Finish: Gold and silver

Best Stud: Tini Lux Twilight Studs

Buy at Tinilux.com











What We Like: The unisex style looks fantastic on every ear and makes a statement on its own or added to a second or third hole. What We Don’t Like: The long post causes them to turn sideways throughout the day.









Whether you’ve appointed yourself the architect of building an earscape or need an everyday earring that’s interesting without being busy, these sparkling studs are up to the task. The moody-colored, emerald-cut earring set in a four-post rectangular silver or gold backing winks to a vintage style without fully committing to one aesthetic.

Wear them with your finest evening down or a well-loved gym tank top — despite their opulent look, you’re free to work up a sweat while wearing these earrings without worrying they’ll lose their glamorous facets. “They’re water-resistant and can be worn during workouts and swimming,” says Dr. Nazarian.

The design also features a long post so it won’t feel too tight against your ear, but note this means they may twist sideways in your ear and cause you to adjust them throughout the day.

Price at time of publish: $65

Style: Stud | Material: Titanium | Finish: Gold, silver

Most Universal: Uhibros Hypoallergenic Round Ball Earrings

Buy at Amazon.com











What We Like: Coming in multiple sizes and featuring a minimalist style, these earrings complement every look. What We Don’t Like: The posts are very long.









Bedazzled hoops and glittering studs are hard to resist, but sometimes all you need is an uncomplicated, unfussy earring to get the job done. Since each set of these round ball earrings includes all sizes between four and eight millimeters, it’s the dealer’s choice to decide which piercing you’ll put each in. (Plus, you have five colors to pick from, adding to your choices.) but the affordable price means you don’t have to choose wisely — you can own more than one set without breaking the bank, if you like to mix and match your metals.

In addition to being a universal style crafted from stainless steel, Dr. Garshick tells us they’re also a great choice for sensitive ears since the double-notched back keeps them secure, preventing them from tangling in your hair. Anyone tired of the pinching sensation some studs cause will appreciate the generous room the posts give between the round ball and your ear, too, but it hangs a little off the lobe on some ears.

Price at time of publish: $17

Style: Studs | Material: Stainless steel | Finish: Black, gold, rose gold, silver, white

What to Keep in Mind

Metals

Staying away from nickel is always a safe bet — look for earrings that use stainless steel, platinum, or titanium metals. Additionally, you can consider gold or sterling silver, but Dr. Garshick cautions that “some gold-plated or silver-plated earrings may still contain nickel, so it’s always important to understand the full composition of the earring.”

To emphasize this point, Dr. Nazarian also tells us that perfumes, some lotions, and hair care products can remove plating, exposing the metals underneath and making allergic reactions more likely. Clean your earrings well before wearing them and avoid applying beauty products after you’ve already popped your earrings in for the day.

Style

Wearing the right metal is key in avoiding irritation, but so is choosing the appropriate style of earring. While all styles can trigger a contact allergy if you have sensitive skin, smaller earrings and those that sit close to the skin, such as studs, are “safer and less likely to get caught on clothing and hair,” says Dr. Nazarian.

Dr. Garshick recommends looking for huggies or hooks because “there is less direct contact on the ear itself, minimizing irritation and friction on the skin.” But longer styles are actually fine to wear as long as they’re lightweight — just be careful not to choose one with a dangling accessory that could catch on your hair or clothing — if this happens too often it can traumatize the lobe, says Dr. Nazarian.

Weight

The lighter the earring the better, says Dr. Nazarian, who recommends “limiting most earrings to 4gm or lighter,” and to save heavier ones for shorter periods like special occasions — removing them as soon as possible.

As a general rule, Dr. DiAnne Davis, a Dallas-based board-certified cosmetic dermatologist, tells us, “If the earring is heavy enough that you can start to see it stretching out the ear piercing, or if it feels too heavy to the point where it is causing discomfort” then it’s time to switch to a lighter option.

Price

Material is often more important than how much you spend on an earring, and even though pure gold and platinum are top choices for sensitive ears, these can run a little pricey. For more affordable earrings, Dr. Nazarian recommends looking for ones with 14K or 18K plated gold — just “be careful to avoid exercising, swimming or showering in them to prolong the life of the plating,” she says.

Your Questions, Answered

What causes earlobe irritation?

When it comes to ears, Dr. Davis tells us the most common cause of allergic reactions she sees is from the metal compound nickel. This type of reaction, often called contact dermatitis, “can lead to inflammation, swelling, itchy symptoms, and even redness to not only the earlobe, but it can possibly start to affect the entire ear,” she says. Not properly taking care of an ear piercing or injury and wearing earrings that are too tight or too heavy can also result in earlobe trauma.

How do you know if you’re allergic to a certain metal?

If your ear appears pink or red or feels flaky, scaly, or crusty, that’s a good sign you are having a reaction, but knowing the difference between an infection and an allergy is best left in the hands of your physician.

“Generally speaking, but certainly not as a rule, an allergy tends to present itchier, worsening as you scratch,” says Dr. Nazarian. Infections on the other hand are often uncomfortable and painful, worsening if not treated, and even sometimes accompanied by white discharge or pus. Dr. Garshick also recommends doing in-office patch testing to determine what type of metal may be the trigger.

Why Shop with Us

Irene Richardson is a writer covering fashion and beauty trends. For this story, she researched dozens of earrings, tried out a few, and consulted three experts in the skincare industry — board-certified dermatologists, Dr. Marisa Garshick, Dr. Rachel Nazarian, and Dr. DiAnne Davis.

Read the original article on InStyle.