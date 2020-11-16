15 of the best drinking games for bringing the fun

From Cosmopolitan

From board games to dinner party games to drinking games, we love organised fun. And while Ring Of Fire is a reliable choice, there are truly only so many times you can force people to drink from the King cup. Plus, your cards are probably so sticky they're essentially unusable now. Right? Knew it.

Which is why it's essential you have one of these other best drinking games up your sleeve, to whip out during Freshers' Week or next time you've got approximately 39 minutes before the taxi arrives. Remember to drink responsibly and safely!

The best drinking games

Back to back

Two people in your group stand back to back, drinks in hand. The rest of the group ask them a 'Who's the most likely to....' question, and which ever member thinks they're the most likely to, drinks. If one of them drinks, you ask the next question. If they both drink, they both have to drink again. If neither of them drink, they also both have to drink again.

Paranoia

Paranoia might not make you many friends, but it will make everyone nice and merry, quicker than you'd think – and you'll be surprised how nosy you really are too. Players take it in turn to whisper a question to the person on their right. The person answering the question must say their answer out loud, bearing in mind the rest of the participants haven't heard the question. E.g. the question might be 'How many people in this room have you kissed?' and the answer said aloud could be: 'Two'.

If one of the players can't take the suspense and wants to know what the question was, they have to drink to earn the knowledge. Even the most laid back of people generally crack at least once!

A more savage twist on Paranoia is 'Person Paranoia', where the answer to the question has to be a person in the room, and the person answering the question has to point at their answer. Want to know what the question was? Drink.

View photos Photo credit: Giphy More

Fuzzy Duck

An oldie but a goodie, this game is a good one for a low-maintenance household, as it requires literally no equipment but your own voices. Sit everyone in a circle, and say 'fuzzy duck' to the person on your left.

Continue the pattern until someone chooses to say 'does he', to which the player on their right has to respond 'ducky fuzz', and then the game continues in the opposite direction with everyone saying 'ducky fuzz' until someone says 'does he' again and the direction switches and it's back to 'fuzzy duck' again. Got that? Whenever someone fluffs their lines, they have to drink. It will happen surprisingly quickly.

Cup stack

Put lots of stackable cups in the middle of a table (say double the amount of people playing), all with a couple of inches of alcohol in, apart from two cups. Everybody stands around the table, with two ping pong balls placed equidistant apart (so if there are ten of you, player one and player five has a ping pong ball).

Starting with player one and player five (who also have the empty cups), take it in turns to bounce the ping pong ball on the table and into the cup (one bounce and then it has to go into the cup_ before passing the cup and ball clockwise onto the next person to do the same thing . If one cup catches up with the other, the person who gets the ball in must stack their cup in the other cup, and pass it on - so the person who was too slow to bounce their ball in must drink from the middle, to create another cup in circulation. Keep going until their are no cups left in the middle - and the cup stacks going around the outside are about 10 cups high.

Story continues