15 of the best drinking games for bringing the fun

From board games to dinner party games to drinking games, we love organised fun. And while Ring Of Fire is a reliable choice, there are truly only so many times you can force people to drink from the King cup. Plus, your cards are probably so sticky they're essentially unusable now. Right? Knew it.
Which is why it's essential you have one of these other best drinking games up your sleeve, to whip out during Freshers' Week or next time you've got approximately 39 minutes before the taxi arrives. Remember to drink responsibly and safely!
The best drinking games
Back to back
Two people in your group stand back to back, drinks in hand. The rest of the group ask them a 'Who's the most likely to....' question, and which ever member thinks they're the most likely to, drinks. If one of them drinks, you ask the next question. If they both drink, they both have to drink again. If neither of them drink, they also both have to drink again.
Paranoia
Paranoia might not make you many friends, but it will make everyone nice and merry, quicker than you'd think – and you'll be surprised how nosy you really are too. Players take it in turn to whisper a question to the person on their right. The person answering the question must say their answer out loud, bearing in mind the rest of the participants haven't heard the question. E.g. the question might be 'How many people in this room have you kissed?' and the answer said aloud could be: 'Two'.
If one of the players can't take the suspense and wants to know what the question was, they have to drink to earn the knowledge. Even the most laid back of people generally crack at least once!
A more savage twist on Paranoia is 'Person Paranoia', where the answer to the question has to be a person in the room, and the person answering the question has to point at their answer. Want to know what the question was? Drink.
Fuzzy Duck
An oldie but a goodie, this game is a good one for a low-maintenance household, as it requires literally no equipment but your own voices. Sit everyone in a circle, and say 'fuzzy duck' to the person on your left.
Continue the pattern until someone chooses to say 'does he', to which the player on their right has to respond 'ducky fuzz', and then the game continues in the opposite direction with everyone saying 'ducky fuzz' until someone says 'does he' again and the direction switches and it's back to 'fuzzy duck' again. Got that? Whenever someone fluffs their lines, they have to drink. It will happen surprisingly quickly.
Cup stack
Put lots of stackable cups in the middle of a table (say double the amount of people playing), all with a couple of inches of alcohol in, apart from two cups. Everybody stands around the table, with two ping pong balls placed equidistant apart (so if there are ten of you, player one and player five has a ping pong ball).
Starting with player one and player five (who also have the empty cups), take it in turns to bounce the ping pong ball on the table and into the cup (one bounce and then it has to go into the cup_ before passing the cup and ball clockwise onto the next person to do the same thing . If one cup catches up with the other, the person who gets the ball in must stack their cup in the other cup, and pass it on - so the person who was too slow to bounce their ball in must drink from the middle, to create another cup in circulation. Keep going until their are no cups left in the middle - and the cup stacks going around the outside are about 10 cups high.
Where's the water?
If you can handle your tequila and bluff like a champ, this is the game for you. It's a roulette style situation where you line up a selection of various shot glasses, and fill some with clear spirits (vodka and sambuca also work well) and others with water. Each player then has to take it in turns to choose and drink and a shot, and say 'mmm, water!' in their most convincing voice. If you call them out and say they're lying, and you're right, they drink another – but if you're wrong, the shot's on you.
Bob
Another excellent premise that requires no set-up whatsoever, the only rule to this tricksy little game is that you must add the name Bob to anyone's name whenever you address them – for example, instead of saying 'Sarah, can you pour me another glass?' you would have to say 'Bob Sarah, can you pour me another glass?'
It might sound basic, but we bet you good money you'll slip up at least ones – and your forfeit for forgetting? A set amount of fingers of your drink (you can decide how brave you're feeling!)
The name game
Whilst we're on the subject of names, here's another game to add to your repertoire, and it's all based on your celeb knowledge, which is probably why we ACE this one every time. To start, one player says the name of someone famous, and then the following person has to say the name of someone else famous whose name starts with the first letter of the other person's surname (okay, we've said the word 'name a lot, are you still with us?)
So, if player one says Taylor Swift, you could follow up with Seth Rogen, and the next person could say Reese Witherspoon. The drinking part? If you can't think of a name immediately, you have to drink while you're thinking.
Beer pong
Do we even need to explain beer pong? No? Well we're going to anyway. Create a triangle with 6 half-full (of vodka, gin, wine, Ribena – whatever your poison) cups at opposite ends of a table, in a 3-2-1 formation, and then split into two teams, each taking an end.
Players then take it in turns to throw a ping pong ball into one of their opponents cups – if it lands, you have to drink the contents and remove the cup from the table. If your team runs out of cups first, you're the losers. Soz about that.
Sixes
You'll need a dice and six different cups of differing sizes, ranging from a shot all the way up to that ridiculous oversized novelty mug that you need to use two teabags in. Each cup corresponds with a different number on the dice – players roll the dice, and then have to drink the contents of whichever cup they've been assigned.
A word to the wise: be kind and put something with a mixer in the bigger glasses or you won't last long!
Flip cup
You know those red plastic cups they have in every American teen movie ever? They're called Solo cups, you can get them here now, and they're perfect for a game of flip cup. This is a team game, where two opposing groups stand on opposite sides of a table or counter, with a full cup in front of each player.
The games begin, and the first players in line race to down their drinks, and then place their empty cups upside down on the edge of the surface. They then have to successfully flip their cups the right way up – not so easy once you've had a few – at which point the next player in line has to do the same. It's a relay, so the first team to get to the end wins!
Never have I ever
A staple of Fresher's dorms the land over, Never Have I Ever is a great way to get to know a lot - probably too much - about people in a short space of time. If you're not familiar with the rules, you basically use 'Never have I ever' as a prefix to a sentence for something you've never done, and everyone who has done it has to take a sip of drink.
Start tame with subjects like food or travel, then move on to the more 'interesting' stuff (sex acts, basically).
Wizard staff
Okay, so it's totally insane, and we'd never actually advise you to do it, but we had to tell you about this game, because the concept is hilarious. It basically requires you to consume any drink that comes in a can, and then tape the cans together to create your very own – you've guessed it – Wizard Staff, a.k.a the source of all of your drunken power.
The person with the biggest staff wins, but if anyone gets to ten cans (again, we stress, don't try this at home), they automatically become the White Wizard, and anyone else who reaches ten after them has to duel them – or essentially, whack their staffs together until one of them breaks – to fight them for the crown. In summary, Harry Potter ain't got nothing on this.
Drunk jenga
Invest in a jenga set (there are loads of cheap ones on Amazon), and write a different rule on the top of each wooden block. Things like 'drink two fingers of your drink', 'have a shot' or 'kiss the person to your right' work well, or you can go as wild or lowkey as you want. The more you play, the drunker you'll get, and the more clumsy your game will be.
Higher or lower / Screw the dealer
Sit in a circle with a deck of cards, faced downwards. Take it in turns to be the dealer of the cards, who holds the pack of cards in their hands. The dealer turns one card face up, and reads the details out to the group. E.g. Seven of hearts. The person to the left of the dealer must now decide whether the next number is going to be higher or lower than a seven (Jack, Queen, King, Ace are high).
If they get it right, the dealer drinks, and the next person to the left picks higher or lower. The game keeps going - with the dealer drinking each time someone gets an answer right - until someone gets it wrong, and the person to the left then becomes the dealer.
Ride the bus
Another game which involves sitting in a circle and using a pack of cards. This is quite a similar set up to 'screw the dealer', accept this time the person doing the higher or lower guessing has to do the drinking.
Lay 15 cards out in a triangle shape on a table (one at the top, followed by two below it, three below that, four below that and then finally five). The player turns one of the bottom five cards over, and then must choose one of the four above it at random, saying whether it will be higher or lower. E.g. they first turn over a five and say 'higher', before picking a card from the row of four.
If it is higher, they repeat the pattern until they get to the one card at the top. If they guess correctly, they don't have to drink. If they get one wrong, they have to drink as many fingers of their drink as rows left. E.g. if they guess wrong on the fourth row, they have to drink two fingers.
Replace the cards used with ones from the pack, and move onto the next player. Keep going until everyone has finally won (or, er, is drunk enough not to have another go.)
Drink responsibly.
