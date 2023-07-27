The 12 Best Dog Life Jackets of 2023

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Keep Fido safe in all bodies of water (even pools)

People / Brian Kopinski

Whether you’re spending your summer days at the beach, a lake, or a pool, no adventure would be complete without your furry friend. But every dog is different — some leap freely into water and you can hardly get them to come out, while others may be more timid and need you nearby for support. No matter where your dog sits on this spectrum, a pet life jacket is a great way to ensure added safety so you can enjoy your time in the sun with your pup.

When you came across this article, you may have found yourself asking — wait, if dogs naturally know how to swim, why do they need life jackets? It is true that dogs instinctively know to paddle when they get into the water, but how strongly they can paddle (and keep themselves above water) is a whole other story. “There are some breeds we’ve bred — smush-faced dogs like bulldogs, pugs, and Shih Tzus — that are less suited 'anatomically' for swimming and need help staying afloat,” says Vivian Zottola, MSc, CBCC, Human-Animal Relationship Specialist for Boston K9 Concierge, “These breeds have difficulty with air flow because of their short muzzle and risk water intake.” In cases like these, life jackets provide buoyancy for your pet, and an extra level of visibility that comes in handy when you’re in open or rough bodies of water like a lake or an ocean.

There are lots of options on the market that are geared toward different breeds, sizes, and swimming ability. Whether you want a little bit of extra visibility for an already strong swimmer, or full buoyancy that will keep them afloat, a life jacket will give you peace of mind that you and your pooch are enjoying some summertime fun safely.

Best Overall: Outward Hound Granby Dog Life Jacket

Buy at Amazon.com

Buy at Target.com

Who It’s Good For

Pet owners who want a no-fuss life jacket for their pet that provides great buoyancy, no matter the level of swimmer.

Story continues

Who It’s Not Good For

This life jacket isn’t very flashy, so if you want something with the highest possible visibility, it may not be the right choice for you.

Outward Hound is a veterinarian approved brand for pet care supplies, and their dog life jacket won our vote for best overall because of its functionality and affordability. This life jacket is incredibly versatile and manages to be lightweight and very buoyant, so you know it will keep weaker swimmers above water. It is also encased in ripstop material that stays very lightweight even when it’s soaked. This is essential because a heavy vest bogged down with water can cause your pet to overheat if they’re wearing it on land (and, of course, make it more of a struggle to stay afloat). This life jacket allows your dog to stay comfortable if they’re jumping in and out of the water so you don’t have to continuously take it on and off throughout the day.

Another reason we ranked it best overall is for all the features it includes, with one of the biggest being the thick double rescue handles. The fact that there are two adds extra security and strength so you can pick your dog up out of the water with ease if necessary. It also features adjustable velcro straps around the chest and release buckles on the belly that provide a snug and secure fit that will prevent it from sliding off. Even with all of these awesome features, it’s still reasonably priced — the fact that all the sizes are under $30 makes this life jacket a great deal.

Price at time of publish: $18.99 to $27.99

Material: Polyester, polyurethane foam | Colors: 7 | Sizes: XS, small, medium, large, XL

Best Budget: SNIK-S Dog Life Jacket with Reflective Stripes

Buy at Amazon.com

Buy at Walmart.com

Who It’s Good For

This is a great option if you’re looking for a cheap dog life jacket, or something you don’t plan to use much that you don’t want to make a major financial investment in.

Who It’s Not Good For

This one isn’t ideal if you plan to use your life jacket regularly, or want something that’s very durable and includes more features.

We love this life jacket and recommend it as an affordable option if you’re working with a tight budget or simply want to try a life jacket on your pet and see how they like it. Whether you want something for a one-off vacation or just don’t want to shell out major cash, this one is not only functional but keeps things budget-friendly under $20. It comes in lots of fun and cute colors and an adorable cartoon pattern. A combination of nylon clasps and velcro will provide lots of security around your dog’s belly and neck area, and it also has reflective strips on the sides for added visibility. With all this being said, because it is budget friendly you can’t expect it to have all the bells and whistles a more expensive dog life jacket might have. For example, the D-ring handle on the top is a bit thin, which is something you should keep in mind, especially for larger breeds. However, it is a great choice if you’re looking for something affordable, and has a good enough quality that it will still help assist your pet on the open water.

Price at time of publish: $10.78 to $19.60

Material: Polyester | Colors: 10 | Sizes: XXS, XS small, medium, large, XL

Related: The 8 Best Dog Jackets of 2023, Tested and Reviewed by Experts (Our Dogs)

Best for Large Dogs: Paws Aboard Dog Life Jacket

Buy at Amazon.com

Who It’s Good For

Owners of larger dogs will love how sturdy this vest is without being bulky.

Who It’s Not Good For

If you don’t like dealing with velcro, you may get frustrated with this life jacket, as the whole belly enclosure is made of velcro.

If you struggle to find a life jacket that’s big enough for your dog, you’ll love this one by Paws Aboard. This jacket won our vote for large dogs because of the fact that it runs big and has lots of space. While a life jacket that is too big isn’t safe, you want to make sure it’s not so tight that it’s uncomfortable for your pet. This can be hard to find for dogs that are on the larger side, but this one will ensure that your dog stays comfortable and safe. We also loved the adorable patterns it comes in — from nautical to flames to pink polka dots, your pooch will certainly look stylish (and be easy to spot in the water!) with this life jacket.

Price at time of publish: $24.99 to $44.99

Material: Neoprene/Nylon | Colors: 8 | Sizes: XXS, XS, small, medium, large, XL

Best for Small Dogs: Vivaglory Ripstop Dog Life Jacket

Buy at Amazon.com

Who It’s Good For

This life jacket is perfect for pets who are on the smaller side and need extra support in the water.

Who It’s Not Good For

If you need something that’s more durable and can keep up with the wear and tear a larger dog may cause, this isn’t the best option for you.

This life jacket from Vivaglory is a great choice for small dogs that may struggle more in the water. It’s made of ripstop 600D cloth, and has up to 50% extra buoyancy that will keep your dog above water. It also has other features for added safety, like a removable front float that will relieve pressure off of your pet’s neck and will make sure flotation is concentrated on the front half of their body so they don’t tip forward while swimming. It also comes in XX-small which is great for the tiniest of pups, and it has 10 bright color options so that they don’t blend into the waves.

Price at time of publish: $20.69 to $40.69

Material: Ripstop Oxford Cloth | Colors: 10 | Sizes: XXS, XS small, medium, large, XL

Best Design: Pixar Finding Nemo and Friends Dog Life Jacket

Buy at Chewy.com

Who It’s Good For

Pet owners that want a sleek but functional life jacket will love this for their dog.

Who It’s Not Good For

It only comes in the one Finding Nemo pattern, so if you want a simpler look (or no design at all), this isn’t the best option for you.

Chewy is a fan favorite brand among dog parents, and it’s obviously for good reason. Their dog life jacket won our vote for best design because it's sleek and no frills, but still feels well made. When you have too many added elements, it can make it harder for your dog to get into their natural swimming position, so keeping it simple is helpful, especially for dogs not used to wearing a life jacket. Its flotation properties are evenly distributed across your dog’s top half of their abdomen so they won’t struggle to keep their head above water, and it has thick double handles on the top so you can reach into the water and grab your pet if you need to. Woven into the adorable Finding Nemo pattern is reflective material that makes your dog easily spottable in the water, and easy-to-use fasteners around the belly and neck makes putting it on and taking it off a breeze.

Price at time of publish: $18.57 to $22.39

Material: Polyester | Colors: 1 | Sizes: Small, medium, large, XL

Most Durable: L.L. Bean Dog Flotation Device

Buy at Llbean.com

Who It’s Good For

This is a great option for dogs who might play rough, or pet owners who spend lots of time on the water with their pets and need something they can get many years of use out of.

Who It’s Not Good For

Coming in at roughly $60, this is on the pricier side of pet life jackets and might not be worth it for people who don’t plan to use it much.

L.L. Bean is known as a great brand for durable supplies to enjoy outdoor activities, and that includes dogs too! It’s made with strong 500-Denier nylon that is built to last even the roughest of play and adventures. It manages to provide good support without being bulky, and snap enclosures on the front and sides make it easy to put on your dog without having to reach underneath their belly to secure it. It only comes in two colors so there isn’t much variety for style or pattern, but it’s an excellent choice if you plan on spending a lot of time outdoors with your dog and need something built to last. Whether you’re canoeing, going out on a lake, or headed to the beach... whatever your outdoor water adventures, this life jacket will keep your dog swimming (and comfortable while they do it!).

Price at time of publish: $59.95

Material: 500-Denier Nylon | Colors: 2 | Sizes: XS, small, medium, large

Related: The 11 Best Dog Toys for Tough Chewers, Tested and Reviewed

Best for Strong Swimmers: Frisco Active Dog Life Jacket

Buy at Chewy.com

Who It’s Good For

If your dog is already a strong swimmer but just needs a little extra buoyancy, this lightweight life jacket is perfect

Who It’s Not Good For

If your dog’s paddling abilities don’t keep them above water, this may not provide the amount of support they need.

Like we said, some dogs are stronger swimmers than others. And even the strongest of swimmers can benefit from wearing a life jacket, especially in rougher, deeper waters like lakes and oceans. If your dog is already a good swimmer but you want added safety, this life jacket by Frisco is a great option. Sometimes life jackets can put too much buoyancy on a dog’s back end, which forces a dog’s head towards the water and puts more pressure on their neck to stay afloat. This one is lightweight enough that it won’t interfere with their natural swimming abilities so they can stay comfortable. It also has an adjustable belly band and buckles on the side so you can easily slide it onto your pup without too much of a hassle. Another thing we love about this life jacket is that it has a place to write your dog’s name and your phone number if they were to leave your sight.

Price at time of publish: $21.99 to 29.99

Material: Polyester| Colors: 1 | Sizes: XS, small, medium, large, XL

Best Investment: Ruffwear Float Coat

Buy at Amazon.com

Buy at Rei.com

Who It’s Good For

This is a great purchase for someone who wants a dog life jacket that will last them for years of adventures.

Who It’s Not Good For

It is by far the most expensive life jacket we tested, so if you don’t want to spend a lot of money this isn’t the right purchase for you.

REI is another outdoor brand that’s known for its durability, and their pet “Float Coat” is a great option for someone who wants to make a longterm investment in a life jacket for their pet. The sleek design is very unique and stood out to us, which is one of the big reasons why we included it on our list. The foam material it’s made with is strategically placed so that it’s designed to encourage a dog’s natural swimming position and won’t force any part of their body in an awkward direction that would make it hard for them to swim. Some of its other features that we love are the customizable “telescope neck” enclosure, and the reflective accents that are designed for improved visibility, even in low light. This is perfect for the dogs that you can’t seem to get out of the water — this life jacket will give them years and years worth of play!

Price at time of publish: $89.95

Material: 800-denier polyester/foam/polypropylene | Colors: 3 | Sizes: XS, small, medium, large, XL

Most Fashionable: Malier Dog Life Jacket

Buy at Amazon.com

Who It’s Good For

This is a great life jacket for anyone who wants to keep their dog safe and have some fun!

Who It’s Not Good For

If you want to keep your life jacket sleek and simple, this isn’t the right purchase for you.

Who doesn’t love an excuse to dress up their precious pooch? We don’t blame you if the cuteness factor is a main piece of criteria for picking out accessories for your dog, which is why we had to throw this Malier life jacket on our list! Besides being made of high quality tear-resistant oxford fabric and mesh, it’s also equipped with an adorable shark fin on the back so your fur baby can stay visible and stylish in the water. It comes in lots of fun colors, and you can even choose to add scales or a mermaid tail!

Price at time of publish: $22.99 to $37.99

Material: Waterproof Oxford fabric | Colors: 9 | Sizes: XS, small, medium, large, XL

Best for Slim Dogs: Outward Hound Dawson Swim Dog Life Jacket

Buy at Amazon.com

Who It’s Good For

If your dog is more slender and/or doesn’t need too much extra support to float, this slim-fit life jacket will keep your dog safe and comfortable.

Who It’s Not Good For

If your dog needs more support, this may be too lightweight for them.

If you have a dog that’s on the slender (and long) side, you probably know the struggle of finding sweaters or coats that fit them properly — the same goes for life jackets! But the fit of a life jacket is even more important than any other accessory your dog will wear. If your dog’s jacket doesn’t fit properly, it can increase the risk of them not being able to swim properly or stay afloat. This life jacket by Outward Hound is a great choice for dogs that may struggle to find a life jacket that accounts for their length. It’s also lightweight, so it won’t be too bulky for the dogs that are on the lighter side themselves and don’t need a lot of extra material to stay afloat.

Price at time of publish: $22.99 to $36.99

Material: Neoprene | Colors: 7 | Sizes: XS, small, medium, large, XL

Best for Puppies: Queenmore Small Dog Life Jacket

Buy at Amazon.com

Who It’s Good For

This is great for people who are trying to get their puppy used to the water.

Who It’s Not Good For

The sizes here run small, so if your dog is larger, you may not find the right fit.

Even if dogs are born knowing to paddle in water, they still need to get used to it. Putting a puppy in the water by themselves too soon is unsafe, so life jackets can be especially helpful when you’re trying to help them build up their strength and get used to being in the water in the first place. Depending on the breed, it can be a struggle to find a life jacket that small, but the Queenmore life jacket is designed for smaller breeds, and a great option for the tiniest of furry friends. It features quick and easy snap enclosures on the belly, which is ideal for squirmy puppies that may struggle to sit still for too long. It also comes in lots of fun styles — some of which include shark fins and reflective scales. Does it get more adorable than that?

Price at time of publish: $22.99 to $28.99

Material: 600D Oxford material | Colors: 12 | Sizes: XS, small, medium, large, XL

Best for Large Bodies of Water: ThinkPet Dog Life Jacket

Buy at Amazon.com

Who It’s Good For

This is a great option if you plan on taking your pet to the beach or the lake where they’ll encounter rough waters and need extra support.

Who It’s Not Good For

This may not be practical for pets who will only be spending time in pools or places where they can get in and out easily.

Even the strongest of dogs can benefit from wearing a life jacket, especially in large bodies of water where they can’t get in and out freely and may be exposed to choppier conditions. This life jacket by ThinkPet has double foam support and extra flotation on the belly that will keep them above water. It also comes in varied styles that include front floats that will keep pressure off of their neck. One thing in particular that we love about the design is the quick release snap enclosures that will make it easy to put it on and take it off of your pet.

Price at time of publish: $35.99 to $69.94

Material: Neoprene lining, 600D Oxford outer | Colors: 10 | Sizes: XS, small, medium, large, XL

How to Pick the Right Dog Life Jacket

Durability

Whether you’re spending every weekend this summer on the lake or taking a special beach trip, the life jacket you buy for your pet needs to be able to keep up with them and how intensely they play. While there are lots of options on the market when it comes to material, a safe bet is always going to be foam and nylon. Foam does a great job of staying lightweight and buoyant, even when it’s submerged in water.

Value

When you spend money on your pet, you want it to be worth the investment. Of course it is true that you ultimately get what you pay for, so you can expect cheaper products to be made with cheaper materials. However, it is possible to shop smart and find good deals — you just have to know what to look for that signals high value. For example, life jackets with velcro enclosures (which are rather common in pet life jackets) are harder to get on and off of your dog and often wear down faster, while snap enclosure hardware allows for ease of use and fare better with lots of exposure to water. A D ring is also a helpful feature to have on your dog's jacket in order to attach a leash so that you don't need to take the jacket off and put the dog's harness on in order to walk it.

Related: The 12 Best Dog Harnesses of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Fit

While your dog may be on the “smaller” or “larger” side, their build and breed will end up dictating the right size for them. Every brand is designed with different sizing guidelines, so it’s best to follow the product page’s instructions for measuring your dog to determine the size that will fit them best. You may be tempted to guess their size, but this could lead to buying a life jacket that doesn’t fit and wasting your money.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do dogs need life jackets?

Like we said, it is true that dogs are born knowing they should paddle in water, but that doesn’t mean they’ll stay afloat. A life jacket provides extra assurance so that your dog can enjoy the water and stay safe without exhausting themselves trying to stay above water. It also provides extra visibility, so you can keep your eye on them and they won’t get lost.

How do you know your dog's life jacket fits?

It is generally a good rule of thumb to measure your dog from the base of the neck to the base of the tail to see how long the life jacket should be. The most important measurement you should get, however, is the girth. This is the widest part around your dog’s rib cage, and it’s the most accurate measurement that will tell you what size life jacket your dog needs. Once you have the life jacket, let your dog try it on and examine how it fits — it should fit snugly so that it won’t fall off in the water, but it shouldn’t be so tight that it prevents your dog from moving freely and naturally.

What are the most important features of a pet life jacket?

This is largely individual, but there are two things that are universally important for a pet life jacket, according Zuttola. “It’s best to ensure a life jacket used for boat rides in lakes and the ocean has a handle or “D ring” (to attach a leash in case you need). [You should also] choose a bright color — yellow is a good choice and stands out in water,” she says. Visibility and the ease with which you can pull your dog out of the water should something happen are two of the biggest features in a life jacket that will make sure it does its job and keeps your pet safe.

Take Our Word For It

This roundup was written by Olivia Avitt, a freelance writer for PEOPLE who specializes in thorough, honest product reviews. For this roundup, she took to major retail websites and scouted products based on consumer reviews and ratings. She also consulted Vivian Zottola, MSc, CBCC Human-Animal Relationship Specialist at Boston K9 Concierge LLC for her tips on keeping your pet safe and knowing how to pick the right life jacket for them.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.