The 12 Best Coffee Tables of 2023

Our top choice is the Carta Coffee Table from Burrow for its sturdy build, storage capacity, and customization options.

A good coffee table is a must for any home—it serves as an anchor for the living room and offers a practical solution to sit with a drink, display your tchotchkes, store clutter, and refresh your decor. Finding the right coffee table is key when furnishing your home, but it can be hard to find the one for your unique space and style.

To determine the best coffee tables, we spent hours combing through different options, considering factors like size, shape, material, and storage to make our final decisions. For expert advice on shopping for coffee tables, we tapped Alicia Cheung and Eva Bradley of studioHEIMAT.

Our top pick, the Burrow Carta Coffee Table, is made from durable wood and steel and offers plenty of storage space. Plus, it can be customized to match your decor preference.

Find more of our best recommendations for coffee tables below, and keep scrolling to get the answers to all your coffee table-related questions.

Burrow Carta Coffee Table

Best Overall Coffee Table

Buy at Burrow.com

Who it’s for: People who want a compact coffee table that offers storage space.

Who it isn’t for: People look for a more traditional coffee table.

Burrow is known for its high-quality, practical furniture, and the Carta Coffee Table is no different. Its metal legs give it a streamlined design, making it ideal for people living in small spaces who don’t want a bulky piece of furniture, and its solid ash frame can endure years of use. Plus, you can also pick the leg style and wood finish to customize your coffee table to your decor.

Another perk is its functionality. Two trays easily lift off to reveal storage underneath and can be repurposed as an eating or work surface. While functional for storage, this lift-top design may be a bit annoying if you plan to display decor pieces on your coffee table since you have to clear them off to access the storage underneath.

This coffee table is a breeze to assemble, with all hardware included in the package so you don’t need any additional tools to put it together. It’s also straightforward to take apart, making it easy to pack up and move. Burrow also offers free shipping, and you can return it within 30 days if it doesn’t suit your space.

Price at time of publish: $495

Product Details:

Materials: Wood, steel

Dimensions: ​​40 x 20 x 17 inches

Room Essentials Wood and Metal Coffee Table

Best Budget Coffee Table

Buy at Target.com

Who it’s for: People searching for a simple, affordable coffee table that can dress up a small space.

Who it isn’t for: People looking for a large coffee table.

Coffee tables can be an expensive investment, but you don’t have to pay an arm and a leg to find a sophisticated one for your home. This simply-designed wood and metal coffee table from Target has a clean, no-fuss appearance that can complement most design styles. The steel frame is durable and the lower shelf can hold up to 30 pounds, which gives you more surface area to store board games, blankets, or other knickknacks.

At 18 inches tall and 31.5 inches wide, this coffee table is on the smaller side, so it may be too compact to suit a sectional couch. But for those with smaller spaces, this compact style can add storage capacity and decorative flair without being too bulky. It also comes in three finishes—black, espresso, and natural—so you can choose which best matches your furnishings.

Price at time of publish: $40

Product Details:

Materials: Particleboard, steel

Dimensions: 20 x 31.5 x 18 inches

HAY Tulou Coffee Table

Best Small Coffee Table

Buy at Us.hay.com

Buy at Dwr.com

Who it’s for: People who live in small apartments or those who tend to move frequently.

Who it isn’t for: People who want a coffee table with storage.

Finding furniture for a tiny room or apartment can be a struggle, but there are some space-savvy options, like the Hay Tulou Coffee Table. It stands at just under 14 inches tall and is made of steel, which is a long-lasting and lightweight material. This coffee table weighs just 10 pounds, so it’s not too cumbersome to carry up a 5th-floor walk-up or take to the next apartment. Its modern style has a minimal look to reduce visual clutter and comes in three color options to match your decor.

Unfortunately, this coffee table doesn’t offer any storage, which can be a bummer if you need to maximize the square footage in a small apartment. The table top is also pretty petite at only 24 inches wide, so there's limited surface area to display trinkets or coffee table books. But if you don’t need extra storage, this stable and sleek coffee table could be a good fit for your place.

Price at time of publish: $195

Product Details:

Material: Steel

Dimensions: 24.41 x 24.41 x 13.75 inches

Rove Concepts Gallus Coffee Table

Best Round Coffee Table

Buy at Roveconcepts.com

Who it’s for: People who want a statement coffee table.

Who it isn’t for: People who want a coffee table with a more traditional style.

The Gallus Coffee Table from Rove Concepts has a beautiful silhouette that will wow anyone who walks into your space. It features a fluted base and round table top that pairs beautifully with a sectional sofa, bringing a sculptural look to any home. While elegant, this coffee table's height is on the shorter side at 11 inches tall, so it may be awkward to reach if you have a large couch.

This coffee table is made of concrete, so it’s incredibly resilient and tough enough to function in outdoor settings, too. While this table doesn’t have storage or additional shelving, its tabletop offers plenty of surface area to arrange decor. It also comes in a black or alabaster finish, so you can choose whichever color complements your existing decor. The assembly process is straightforward: Screw the table top onto the base and enjoy your sophisticated new coffee table.

Price at time of publish: $999

Product Details:

Material: Concrete

Dimensions: 29 x 29 x 11 inches

AllModern Walter Coffee Table

Best Glass Coffee Table

Buy at Allmodern.com

Buy at Wayfair.com

Who it’s for: People looking for a modern coffee table with clean lines.

Who it isn’t for: People who want a coffee table that’s not prone to damage.

Finding the right glass coffee table for your space can be tricky. They’re popular for their simple elegance and how they effortlessly blend in with decor, but they’re more delicate than, say, wood or concrete.

This glass coffee table from AllModern, however, has a stable design and sculptural appearance that makes it shine. The unique flared base is made from solid acacia wood and is reinforced with metal accents, which gives it contemporary flair and makes it more durable. The thick glass tabletop reflects light, which gives the illusion of having a larger space, and it’s designed with rounded corners, so it’ll be a bit more gentle if you accidentally run into it. Still, if you have rowdy kids or pets, we recommend considering other options that are less delicate to be on the safe side.

Another thing we like is the size of this coffee table: It’s 18 inches tall, which can work with most sofas, and it’s 51 inches wide so it’s on the larger side, giving you lots of room to show off your favorite trinkets on top, or enjoy a casual bite. It doesn’t offer any storage area, but if that’s not a dealbreaker for you, we think this coffee table will be a sophisticated touch to your home.

Price at time of publish: $790

Product Details:

Materials: Wood, brass, glass

Dimensions: 51.2 x 27.6 x 17.6 inches

Article Agotu Coffee Table

Best Marble Coffee Table

Buy at Article.com

Who it’s for: People searching for a sturdy, luxurious coffee table.

Who it isn’t for: People who want a coffee table that won’t require a lot of upkeep.

The Article Agotu Coffee Table is ideal for those who adore sleek mid-century design. The combination of marble, solid wood, and metal gives it a striking appearance and complements all kinds of decor. Plus, the metal and wood materials are durable and long-lasting, so you know this table will last.

This coffee table has a long, narrow shape that can work in both large rooms or small apartments. The simple metal frame also adds a polished touch and prevents it from overpowering a tight space. It features a lower shelf made of walnut to stow away knickknacks and clutter that lingers in your living area, making it even more functional.

Marble requires some upkeep since it stains easily and is prone to scratches, so keep a stack of coasters on hand to protect your tabletop. Because Article uses natural wood and marble, each table will vary slightly in pattern, texture, and color, giving you a one-of-a-kind furniture piece to add to your home.

Price at time of publish: $699

Product Details:

Materials: Wood, steel, marble

Dimensions: 44 x 22.5 x 15 inches

Pottery Barn Folsom Coffee Table

Best Wood Coffee Table

Buy at Potterybarn.com

Who it’s for: People who want a versatile coffee table.

Who it isn’t for: People looking for a small, dainty coffee table for their cramped apartment.

The Folsom Coffee Table from Pottery Barn catches the eye with its strong frame, clean lines, and open design, giving it a presence in your space without overwhelming it. It features solid, durable pine wood, and comes in two color options: an unfinished desert pine with a warm, minimalist vibe and a darker charcoal finish that makes a bold statement. If you aren’t sure which finish is best, Pottery Barn offers wood swatches so you can see which one will look best before purchasing.

Part of what makes this coffee table so striking is the negative space in its design. You can accessorize this coffee table with plenty of trinkets or tuck away baskets to create more storage. It's not the best choice for people with small abodes or people who want a streamlined coffee table for their place. But, if you have a large living area, this table can bring an effortless and elegant vibe.

Price at time of publish: $799

Product Details:

Material: Wood

Dimensions: 58 x 24 x 18.5 inches

CB2 Mill Coffee Table

Best Metal Coffee Table

Buy at Cb2.com

Who it’s for: People searching for a long, no-fuss coffee table.

Who it isn’t for: People who want a more eye-catching coffee table.

If you want a simple, no-frills coffee table, opt for the CB2 Mill Coffee Table. The design has an industrial look that brings an edge to its surroundings with its raw, antique finish, plus an iron base that stands up to wear and tear from everyday use. That said, the tabletop is prone to scratching, so be careful when placing decor on top of it.

This table is on the longer side at 42 inches wide, so it’s not ideal for cozy quarters. This coffee table also has sharp corners, so you may want to invest in corner protectors if you have little ones.

While it doesn’t have any storage, this table does have plenty of room underneath to place baskets or boxes. The minimal design does not suit those who want a bold, statement-making coffee table, but this low-key coffee table that offers endless styling possibilities is just as good in our book.

Price at time of publish: $329

Product Details:

Material: Iron

Dimensions: 42 x 22 x 14.5 inches

West Elm Norre Storage Coffee Table

Best Coffee Table With Storage

Buy at Westelm.com

Who it’s for: People who want a coffee table with both hidden and open storage.

Who it isn’t for: People who want a smaller coffee table.

With its simple silhouette and strong lines, this coffee table feels substantial without throwing your space off-kilter. The frame is made of a sturdy, solid oak, and has a recessed design that adds intriguing details, elevating it above a standard rectangular coffee table. The natural finish allows the warmth of the wood to shine through, though we wish it came with some other finish options for those who want to add more color to their environment.

When it comes to coffee table storage, you often have to pick and choose between drawers or storage shelves. The Norre Coffee Table provides the best of both worlds by incorporating cubbies and drawers into its design, offering plenty of options to style accouterments or hide clutter you want to keep out of sight.

While its dimensions are larger, its minimalist frame isn't too overpowering, and the ample storage solutions can help contain the clutter that makes a tiny apartment feel more cramped. If you're on the fence, you can take advantage of West Elm's free design services to consult an expert and ensure this is the right coffee table for your space.

Price at time of publish: $599

Product Details:

Material: Wood

Dimensions: 56 x 24 x 16.5 inches

WLive Lift-Top Coffee Table

Best Lift-Top Coffee Table

Buy at Amazon.com

Buy at Wayfair.com

Who it’s for: People with small spaces who want a functional, space-saving coffee table.

Who it isn’t for: People who want a larger coffee table.

If you live in a cozy abode, you know that doubling your storage capacity with smart furniture choices is key. This compact coffee table gives you a place to work, eat, and store your possessions in the lift-top design. The raised surface can support 100 pounds, which is more than enough for your laptop or TV dinner, and gives you access to a secret storage compartment below where you can stash office supplies, movie night snacks, and other must-haves.

It also has two additional shelves on the sides for even more spots to stash your things. We also like how only part of its tabletop is liftable, so you don’t have to clear off your entire table to access its storage. This table is on the shorter side at 17 inches tall, so its proportions aren’t ideal if you have a larger room or a tall couch. It comes in a few finishes to suit different design styles.

Price at time of publish: $150

Product Details:

Material: Particleboard

Dimensions: 38.1 x 19.6 x 15.8 inches

Anthropologie Audrey Nesting Coffee Table Set

Best Nesting Coffee Table

Buy at Anthropologie.com

Who it’s for: People with larger spaces who like to entertain.

Who it isn’t for: People who want a coffee table with built-in storage.

This nesting coffee table set from Anthropologie can be styled in many ways and is a practical piece of furniture to have if you frequently entertain. You can easily separate the tables to create more surface area for guests. Its adaptable design also makes this set a good fit for spaces with modular sofas, since you can adjust the nested tables to fit your seating configuration.

When nestled together, these coffee tables look more like art than furniture. The glossy glass tabletops have a stylish appearance, while the removable legs are solid oak, which creates a strong base that supports each tabletop. Unfortunately, these tables don’t offer storage, so if you want a piece to stash clutter, consider other options. But if you are searching for a stand-out coffee table with endless arrangement opportunities, this makes a great pick.

Price at time of publish: $898

Product Details:

Materials: Wood, glass

Dimensions: 34 x 26 x 16 inches for smaller table, 42.5 x 32.5 x 18 inches for larger table

Pottery Barn Big Sur Upholstered Storage Ottoman With Pull-Out Table

Best Ottoman Coffee Table

Buy at Potterybarn.com

Who it’s for: People on the hunt for a multi-purpose coffee table that offers storage.

Who it isn’t for: People who want a traditional coffee table with a surface for displaying objects.

If you want to create a cozy vibe while still keeping things chic, consider this storage ottoman from Pottery Barn. It’s made to order and comes with dozens of fabric options, ranging from luxe velvet to fuzzy chenille, allowing you to tailor it to your decor. If you find all the choices overwhelming, you can request free fabric swatches to help you make a final decision.

The top cushion is filled with a down blend, making it comfortable enough to use as a footrest while binge-watching your favorite show. If you need a more solid surface, it also has a pull-out table underneath the lid that you can use as a workspace or eating surface. Under the lid, there is also a roomy storage compartment where you can stow blankets or board games. It even has wheels so you can easily roll it around your living room.

This ottoman-table hybrid has a large, boxy shape, so it might not be the best choice for people with small spaces, nor for those who want a modern table that blends in with its surroundings. Additionally, this coffee table requires a bit of upkeep since it’s upholstered—Pottery Barn recommends vacuuming it regularly to keep it in tip-top shape. Overall, its functional design makes it worth taking care of, and its sturdy build ensures that it will provide practical storage and comfort to your home for a while.

Price at time of publish: From $1,449

Product Details:

Material: Fabric, metal, down blend

Dimensions: 42 x 25 x 19 inches

Final Verdict

Our top pick, the Burrow Carta Coffee Table, has a multi-purpose design, high-quality materials, and customization options. We also like how it is easy to assemble and complements various design styles with its sleek appearance.

How to Shop for Coffee Tables Like a Pro

Size & Shape

Coffee tables come in every shape and size, from rectangular, circular, oval, nested—the list goes on. Round coffee tables are best for large spaces with lots of seating, while rectangular tables can pull together smaller rooms.



You will also want to take size into consideration. Cheung and Bradley recommend that you “allow 18 inches between seating and the coffee table” to determine the maximum dimensions you can fit into your space. For those with large spaces, Cheung and Bradley like to “use multiples of the same table,” to create a flexible and unique arrangement. “Perhaps it's two or three rectangular tables put together to create one large table, but you also can pull them closer to each person for game nights, snacks, or making legos.”

Material

“We love wood, stone, metal, or some combination of the three. They are all pretty durable, but each does require some level of maintenance,” Cheung and Bradley tell us. Wood is a top choice for high-quality, lasting coffee tables, but is generally more expensive. For an affordable option that’s just as hardy, you can try a wooden coffee table with metal legs or opt for an all-iron table for an industrial touch. You may also see coffee tables made out of particleboard, which resembles wood and is budget-friendly but doesn’t have the same durability.

Glass coffee tables are another popular choice for their stylish, minimal look. While elegant, they are more fragile than other materials, so if you have kids you may want to opt for a more durable design. If you want a swanky and durable coffee table, opt for one made of marble or concrete. These materials have a modern edge, can be used in indoor and outdoor areas, and are resilient to wear and tear. While undeniably modish and unique, these materials are also more costly. Plus, marble scratches easily and requires more maintenance.

Storage

Some coffee tables have extra storage, creating more space to showcase your keepsakes or hide clutter. Others have a lower shelf ideal for stashing magazines or showing off your favorite souvenirs. Cheung and Bradley recommend coffee tables with drawers: “They’re great because they’re not too bulky.” Drawers seamlessly conceal your belongings, which is ideal for achieving a clean, organized look.

Questions You Might Ask

How tall should a coffee table be?

Cheung and Bradley say your coffee table should be “no taller than one inch above the seating seat height.” A good height for your coffee table will run between 14 to 20 inches, but feel free to go shorter or taller depending on your preferences. If you like to rest your feet on your coffee table, a shorter one may be better.

What size should a coffee table be in relation to a sofa?

This depends on your decorating preferences, but a good rule of thumb is to choose a coffee table ⅔ as wide as your couch. If you have a sectional sofa, you may want a round coffee table, so everyone on the couch can access it. “As long as everyone has a place to put a drink or phone nearby, that should determine how much of a coffee table you even need,” says Cheung and Bradley.

What are some ways to style a coffee table?

Cheung and Bradley suggest “layers of coffee table books, a candle, and a box to keep the remotes.” You can also arrange flowers in your favorite vase, layer trays, display decorative objects to create a tableau, stack up party games to entertain guests or keep things simple with your favorite candle and a stack of coasters.

Take Our Word for It

This article was written by Jen Woo, a design, lifestyle, and culture writer and content strategist with over ten years of experience. To write this article she spent hours researching coffee tables, considering factors like size and shape, material, and storage to choose the best ones available. For expert advice on how to shop for coffee tables, she spoke with Alicia Cheung and Eva Bradley of studioHEIMAT.



