The 12 Best Chelsea Boots of 2023

The allure of Chelsea boots extends beyond their sleek design and supreme adaptability, which can pair with everything from formal ensemble to laid-back loungewear. The undeniable, timeless style of Chelsea boots has made them a wardrobe must-have for just about any occasion.

“Comfort is key,” says stylist Samantha Brown. “Chelsea boots should have a snug, supportive but comfortable fit."

To find the best Chelsea boots, we compared top-rated options while considering factors like materials, style, heel height, comfort, and durability. From waterproof options that can double as rain boots to stylish heeled picks worthy of a night out, we selected a range of Chelsea boots that can become your everyday pair of shoes.

Best Overall Chelsea Boots: Nisolo Everyday Chelsea Commuter Boot

What Stands Out

This simple and sustainable pick has timeless style and durability.

What Could Be Improved

This pick is not suitable for trend-seekers wanting a statement boot.

The Nisolo Classic Chelsea Boot has a high-quality, timeless design, making it our top pick among all the styles we considered. Made from water-resistant leather, these boots have a resilient yet supple texture that feels luxurious and will last for many seasons. The sturdy sole, combined with a slightly elevated heel, will help you stay stable on different types of terrain.

While these shoes have an impressive construction, they don't compromise on style either. They come in three hues; classic black, light almond, and rich brandy. Regardless of whichever color you choose, these shoes are a versatile and sleek pick that you can pair seamlessly with any outfit.

Price at time of publish: $220

Material: Leather upper; rubber outsole | Size Range: 5-11 | Heel Height: 1.25 inches

Best Budget Chelsea Boots: Dream Pairs Women's Chelsea Booties

What Stands Out

They look much more expensive than they are.

What Could Be Improved

Synthetic leather isn't as durable as authentic leather.

Dream Pairs Chelsea Booties are a testament to the fact that style doesn't need to come with a hefty price tag. These boots have the quintessential Chelsea design with the added advantage of affordability. The outer structure is crafted with synthetic leather, while the interior offers a padded insole for comfort with every step.

The side of these shoes has an elastic panel to ensure easy wearing, and the modest heel height makes them perfect for daily activities, from running errands to heading into the office. While we like their affordable price, keep in mind that they may not be as durable as our other selections.

Price at time of publish: $53

Material: Synthetic leather; thermoplastic sole | Size Range: 5-11 | Heel Height: 1.25 inches

Best Splurge: Loeffler Randall Bridget Chelsea Combat Boot

What Stands Out

They have a unique croc-embossed leather design.

What Could Be Improved

They're pretty structured, so aren't the best for wide feet.

For those willing to invest in a quality pair of distinctively different Chelsea boots, the Loeffler Randall Bridget Chelsea Combat Boots are an excellent option. They're made from a croc-embossed leather that stands out from the pack, plus have a stretch knit ankle that will keep your ankles from being exposed to cold weather.

These boots don’t sacrifice practicality for the sake of style, either. A rear pull tab makes them easy to slip on and off, and the durable sole has traction for slippery surfaces. The only issue is that they're pretty structured, at least at first, so they might be uncomfortable for those with a wider foot.

Price at time of publish: $395

Material: Leather; rubber outsole | Size Range: 5-12 | Heel Height: 1.5 inches

Best Waterproof Chelsea Boots: Dolce Vita Stormy Rain Boot

What Stands Out

They're suitable for all seasons and can be worn rain or shine.

What Could Be Improved

The design may be flashy for those who prefer traditional matte boots.

Rainy days demand functional footwear, and the Dolce Vita Stormy Rain Boot delivers just that without compromising style. Manufactured with top-grade rubber, these boots can withstand even the wettest terrains.

Chelsea boots are versatile enough for errands or commuting, and the waterproof design of these boots makes them ideal for days when the weather turns torrential. The exterior is water-resistant with a glossy finish, meaning you don’t have to sacrifice style for practicality. Comfort is also top of mind with these boots, thanks to a cushioned footbed and a breathable lining. So whether it's for braving heavy downpours or making a style statement on damp days, this boot covers all bases.

Price at time of publish: $75

Material: Plastic; rubber outsole | Size Range: 6-13 | Heel Height: 1.3 inches

Best Chunky Chelsea Boots: Steve Madden Haylan Chelsea Boot

What Stands Out

The higher heel gives it a dressier vibe.

What Could Be Improved

The ankle may be too tight for some.

Chunky footwear is in, and the Haylan Chelsea Boot is an excellent way to hop on the trend. The pronounced sole isn’t just a style element—it’s also engineered to absorb shock for added comfort. Available in suede and leather in several colors, the boots are versatile for everything from date night to a day at work. The pull tabs and elasticated side panels make pulling them on easy, though the ankle shaft may be slightly tight for some wearers.

Price at time of publish: $120

Material: Leather or suede upper; synthetic lining and outsole | Size Range: 5-11 | Heel Height: 2 inches

Best Rugged Chelsea Boots: Blundstone 510 Chelsea Boots

What Stands Out

These boots offer durability and style suited for adventurers.

What Could Be Improved

They're a bit heavier than other boots.

Blundstone has a reputation for rugged footwear, and the 510 Chelsea Boots are no exception. They are made with high-grade leather and a durable TPU outsole designed for rough terrains and inclement weather conditions without compromising comfort. The thick outsole is known for its durability and provides excellent grip on slippery surfaces, meaning you can even wear them on hikes or long walks through all types of terrains.

While rugged, these boots are versatile enough to traverse many contexts. The polished black finish, combined with their simplistic design, means they can easily transition from outdoor adventures to city streets, making them a durable option for those who want Chelsea boots for any occasion.

Price at time of publish: $210

Material: Leather upper; TPU outsole | Size Range: 5-11 | Heel Height: 1.37 inches

Best Heeled Chelsea Boots: Silent D Naydo Heeled Ankle Boots

What Stands Out

Despite the high heels, these boots are still impressively comfortable.

What Could Be Improved

They aren't as suitable for wider feet.

The Silent D Naydo Heeled Ankle Boots seamlessly blend elegance and functionality. The well-crafted heel nods to contemporary fashion trends while retaining a timeless charm you can wear with any outfit. The upper, made from premium leather, is gentle on the feet and ankles, while the cushioned insole ensures that even with the added height, comfort isn't compromised.

Plus, the subtle side paneling adds visual interest, while the textured sole offers stability, meaning you can walk and stand comfortably in these heeled boots.

Price at time of publish: $190

Material: Leather upper; rubber outsole | Size Range: 36-41 (5-11) | Heel Height: 2.75 inches

Best Lug Sole Chelsea Boots: Dr. Martens Rometty Leather Chelsea Boots

What Stands Out

These durable boots don't need to be broken in.

What Could Be Improved

The sizes run a bit large.

Marrying a trendy, heavily lugged sole to the timeless silhouette of the classic Chelsea, the Dr. Martens Rometty Wyoming Boots seamlessly fuse style and functionality. While many Dr. Martens boots get a bad rap for needing a hefty "break-in" period, these shoes are comfortable at the outset, so you can wear them straight out of the box.

With visual appeal and practicality, these boots offer treaded soles for assured steps during inclement weather. Crafted from genuine leather, these lug boots have a comfortable platform lift to elevate any outfit you pair them with. The Rometty's versatile design is suitable for dressier outfits but casual enough to wear with jeans.

Price at time of publish: $190

Material: Leather | Size Range: 5-11 | Heel Height: 2.25 inches

Best Suede Chelsea Boots: Blondo Dyme Waterproof Chelsea Boot

What Stands Out

These boots have elegant suede combined with practical waterproofing.

What Could Be Improved

They run small, so you may want to size up.

This unique Chelsea boot elegantly balances form and function. With its rubber lug sole and contrast welt, the boot’s design is both contemporary and practical. And there's no need to worry about your suede boots becoming damaged by water—the Blondo Dyme Waterproof boots have a protective seal for rain, salt, and calcium.

Plus, these boots are meticulously crafted with a robust sole, intricate stitching, and cushioned insole, ensuring style and comfort. For those who seek a boot that stands up to the elements without sacrificing elegance, Blondo delivers.

Price at time of publish: $160

Material: Suede upper; rubber sole | Size Range: 5.5-11 | Heel Height: 2.25 inches

Best Chelsea Boots for Winter: Bearpaw Drew Chelsea Boot

What Stands Out

They have a cozy wool blend lining for warmth.

What Could Be Improved

They're not as suitable for dress wear.

Brave frigid temperatures and snow in style with these winter-appropriate boots from Bearpaw. With its cow suede upper, cozy sheepskin footbed, and wool blend lining, this bootie can resist moisture, ensuring your feet stay dry even in chilly slush. The comfortable shearling footbed provides warmth, making cold days more bearable, while the boot's elastic stretch inserts make them easy to slip on—perfect for quick errands when temperatures drop. The round-toe shape ensures comfort for prolonged wear, making it a good choice for outdoor activities and indoor relaxation.

Price at time of publish: $80

Material: Cow suede upper; wool blend lining; rubber outsole | Size Range: 5-13 | Heel Height: Not listed

Best Chelsea Boots With Zipper: Marc Fisher LTD Deric Bootie

What Stands Out

They have a convenient front zipper.

What Could Be Improved

The sole and boot are slightly heavy.

The Marc Fisher LTD Deric Bootie reimagines a classic Chelsea design with a zipper, adding a contemporary touch and making the boots supremely easy to get on and off. This edgy ankle bootie is made of quality leather enhanced by a quilted back panel and contrast stitching that adds depth and texture to its design. The almond toe gives a sleek appearance, while the synthetic lining ensures lasting comfort for long strolls and errands. Plus, a robust lug sole adds to the bold aesthetic while offering traction for city walks or unexpected terrains.

Price at time of publish: $90

Material: Leather | Size Range: 5-11 | Heel Height: 1.5 inches

Best Colorful Chelsea Boots: Sorel Emelie II Chelsea Bootie

What Stands Out

They are available in multiple finishes and colors.

What Could Be Improved

They may be slightly loose on the heels.

With its vibrant coral color, the Sorel Emelie Chelsea Boot is a delightful departure from conventional boots. These boots are a statement piece designed for anyone who isn’t afraid to stand out. The color sets these boots apart, offering wearers the option to add a dash of unexpected color to any outfit. Beyond aesthetics, the boots also promise practicality: You can choose from waterproof full-grain leather or suede (the red color has the suede finish) that can withstand all seasons. In addition to the red color, the Emelie is also available in dark amber, dark brown, and tawny buff.

The rubber sole also offers excellent traction, and the elastic side panels guarantee a snug fit. Inside, a die-cut memory EVA footbed ensures cushioning and comfort, making these cheery boots ideal for extended outings. With these boots, wearers can confidently add some color to gloomy days.

Price at time of publish: $165

Material: Waterproof leather or suede upper; rubber outsole | Size Range: 5-12 | Heel Height: 1.25 inches

Final Verdict

Overall, we recommend the Nisolo Classic Chelsea Boots, which have a timeless design that will go with everything in your closet. They have a comfortable fit and a short break-in period, and are made from high-quality, sustainably-minded materials.



How to Shop for Chelsea Boots Like a Pro

Style

First, consider your preferred Chelsea boot style, which plays a significant role in determining its versatility. Styles can range from sleek and polished—ideal for formal settings like an office—to rugged and chunky, which might be better for a weekend outing or casual outfits.

Evaluate your lifestyle and outfits you plan to pair with the boots. For instance, sleeker styles can pair beautifully with tailored pants or dresses, while chunky boots can complement loose jeans or cargo pants.

Material

The material of the boot not only influences its appearance but also its durability, comfort, and price point. Classic Chelsea boots are often crafted from high-quality leather or suede, offering a luxurious look and feel. Leather boots are more resistant to wear and tear and are easier to clean, while suede has a softer, velvety texture. However, suede can be more susceptible to stains and requires regular maintenance.

For those seeking more affordable options or who want to avoid animal products, synthetic materials and faux leather are also available, though they may not offer the same longevity or breathability as natural materials. If you live in a wet or rainy climate, you may want to consider a waterproof boot.

Heel Height

The heel height of your Chelsea boots can dramatically affect their comfort and the kind of occasions they are suited for. While high heels might give a more elegant and elongated look, they might not be the best choice for extended walking or rough terrain.

Conversely, flat or low-heeled Chelsea boots can be more comfortable for everyday wear but might not be as sophisticated or formal as their heeled counterparts.

Questions You Might Ask

What can you wear with Chelsea boots?

At once trend-conscious and timeless, one of the many virtues of Chelsea boots is their versatility. "Chelsea boots can be styled with slim pants or wider legs, depending on the look you want,” says Samantha Brown, a celebrity stylist. “At the moment, chunkier styles are being worn with looser fitting jeans and cargos. Sleeker styles can also be worn with tights and dresses in the fall."

So, whether you want a shoe for casual weekends or formal evenings, Chelsea boots can adapt to and elevate almost any outfit. Keep in mind that the style and heel height of your boots can make them either more sleek or casual, so we recommend opting for the shoe that accommodates your lifestyle.

Are Chelsea boots good for walking?

Chelsea boots are a stylish option that can also be comfortable for walking, hiking, and running errands. Generally, Chelsea boots with cushioned insoles, supportive arches, and rubber or lug soles are excellent for walking due to their comfort and grip.

However, like with any footwear, a well-fitted pair with quality materials and a modest heel height can ensure maximum comfort. “Chelsea boots with a lug sole of thicker rubber are comfortable for walking as they provide more cushion and support,” Brown says. Thus, if you value style and comfort, opt for a Chelsea boot with a thick rubber sole.

How much should you expect to spend on a pair of Chelsea boots?

The price range for Chelsea boots is wide and reflects the variety of designs, materials, and brands available. "Chelsea boots can be found in such a wide range,” Brown says. “Retailers like H&M have Chelsea boots, while higher-end designers do as well. There's something for everyone."

While you can snag a trendy pair from big-box retailers at a more affordable price, investing in a high-quality pair of Chelsea boots from a renowned designer might serve you longer when considering durability and timeless style. Consider your budget, desired longevity, and style preferences before purchasing.

Take Our Word for It

This article was written by Elizabeth Loomis, a seasoned writer who has spent years covering fashion and lifestyle. From reporting on fashion for The Zoe Report to exploring the world of beauty for InStyle, Elizabeth has developed an understanding of how aesthetics and functionality can create standout products. Her expansive coverage of lifestyle topics for Well + Good, The Spruce, and other lifestyle publications has further enhanced this skill set. To compile this list, she spoke with stylist Samantha Brown and combed through countless products to bring you the best of the best.

