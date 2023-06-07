The 12 best aparthotels in London

No.11 Cadogan Gardens in Chelsea - one of the best aparthotels in London

Aparthotels are the best of both worlds for a stay in the capital giving you the hotel experience with the added freedom that comes with your own private London bolthole. Plus, the chance to live like a local in some pretty swanky postcodes. Whether you're looking for a posh pad to call home for three nights or three months, we've rounded up some of the best aparthotels in London for a self-contained holiday – from super central crash pads to luxury flats in historic buildings.

As well as the obvious benefits of having accommodation with a comfy sofa and the ability to cook your own meal occasionally, expect chic interior design, five-star service, facilities such as gyms, lounges and swimming pools and buzzy neighbourhood restaurants in locations including; London Bridge, Mayfair, Kensington, Chelsea, Bermondsey and Bethnal Green.



Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

How we review



Every hotel in this curated list has been visited by one of our expert reviewers, who are usually hosted on a complimentary basis. They stay for a minimum of one night, test at least one meal and trial other experiences that the hotel might have to offer.

At a glance, the best aparthotels in London

Right opposite Green Park, with views over the treetops (and even across the city from upper floors), this is a sleek, contemporary option among the behemoths of Park Lane and Mayfair. There are the usual hotel room categories to book, but when it comes to the serviced apartments they really are a notch above. Each comes fully equipped with a kitchenette, dining table and a generous living area. Separate bedrooms have California King beds, (topped with dreamy Hypnos mattresses), pop-up bunk beds for kids and a bathroom with underfloor heating and a smart toilet. Adjoining apartments can be made interconnecting on request, making them ideal for families, groups and long-term stays.

The best hotels in London

A luxuriously outfitted aparthotel with a deliberately unfussy approach to service and a 24/7 grab-and-go pantry. A handful of tube lines are just minutes away, so too are some of London’s buzziest cultural highlights. Ideal for anyone who appreciates the finer things but doesn't care for all the ceremonious trimmings. Rooms ascend on a price and space barometer from ‘crash pad’ through to ‘premium’, but each comes impressively outfitted with a show-home-worthy kitchen and dining table, replete with eco-friendly washing up necessities (dishwasher tablets, soap, scourers and rubber gloves). They provide all the day-to-day essentials you could need. Well, almost. Bring toothpaste. It’s the one item they haven’t yet ticked off.

Cheval Three Quays is known to have some of the best aparthotels in London for its spectacular location – right on the Thames, next to the Tower of London and Tower Bridge, and directly opposite HMS Belfast and City Hall, with The Shard also towering over the South Bank. The look inside is thoroughly contemporary, with clean lines and simple colour schemes, and oak-effect flooring and white lacquer finishes in the apartments. Living spaces feature an L-shaped sofa, flat-screen television and binoculars (for making the most of those views) plus dining areas and white kitchens with wine fridge, cookbook of the month and an Abel & Cole welcome hamper.

Story continues

• The best luxury hotels in London

An aparthotel like no other, with considered design, competitive prices and, best of all, a location on the north bank of the river, overlooking some of London’s top sights (Millennium Bridge, St Paul’s, Tate Britain, Shakespeare’s Globe). All 113 studios are done in a sagey mint, with accents of butterscotch and burnt orange. The kitchenettes are marble and birch ply, and full of Hay utensils. They have a single hob, toaster, kettle and fridge. Bathrooms come with power showers, good lighting and full-size Kinsey Apothecary shower gel, shampoo and conditioner. Rooms are blissfully quiet, owing to the fact that this part of London is not very busy in the evenings.

• The best spa hotels in London

Accommodations in this mahogany-infused Grade II-listed corner building in London’s Square Mile are some of the prettiest luxury serviced apartments in London. White walls contrast with dark-wood parquet flooring, cupboards and door frames, which are elevated by pastel-coloured, mid-century-modern style furniture including millennial-pink beetle dining chairs by GUBI, a ‘drinks cart’ side table, herringbone-patterned rug, hanging lights by Flos, plus faux-fur rugs thrown over crisply dressed king-sized beds. Heritage features have been preserved where possible (cornicing on walls and ceilings, of which some are lovely and high, and beautiful iron fireplaces), while mod cons provide everything you need for a short-long stay.

• The best spa hotels within an hour of London

Housed in what was once the civic headquarters for the borough of Bethnal Green, the Town Hall Hotel is an engaging blend of historic architecture and contemporary verve. There is a fitness centre and a swimming pool, and guests can dine in the Corner Room (for sublime small plates in sophisticated surrounds) or order room service. With these facilities, plus good service, evening turndowns, and in-room L’Occitane toiletries, robes and slippers, this is a good option for those seeking hotels with apartments in London, rather than self-contained suites, though they do have fully equipped kitchenettes. Note that internal noise can sometimes be an issue.

• The best bars and pubs in London

Offering excellent privacy, a prestigious address and all the mod-cons you could wish for, these serviced apartments are ideal for longer stays in the capital – though of course, such exclusivity comes at a premium. The penthouse is the star of the show (two bedrooms and two bathrooms, and a huge lounge with a balcony), but the regular one- and two-bedroom dwellings are enviable too. Bathrooms feature either an over-bath shower or separate bathtub and shower, depending on the dwelling’s size, with refillable toiletries provided by Bramley (though no slippers or bathrobes). The furniture is sumptuous – all dark wood and plush cream-coloured sofas, with a combination of wooden floors and thick-pile carpet. A handful of arty knick-knacks and sculptures complete the showhome style.

• The most romantic hotels in London

A millennial-friendly design with mid-century modern elements by New York-based interior designers Grzywinski+Pons permeates this 22-floor aparthotel on the eastern edge of London’s Square Mile. From the lobby and restaurant/bars with exposed polished concrete, marble features, tangly potted plants and industrial-style geometric light fixtures, to the lilac-hued, space-savvy suites with open-plan kitchen and living rooms, the look is design-led and aesthetically pleasing. Floor-to-ceiling windows give onto impressive views of the city. There's a gym with weights and machines, as well as free weekly yoga sessions, running clubs and meditation classes.

• The best free things to do in London

Cheval Gloucester Park offers luxury apartments in London for short stay travellers seeking the comfort and privacy of a home with the convenience and service of a five-star hotel. The 24-hour concierge team is friendly and helpful, welcoming a large number of regular guests and assisting with bookings, grocery deliveries and tourist advice, and there’s a communal living room, small cinema, fitness area and a VIP Green room. Apartments – all stylish timber floors, Lee Broom pendant lights, and Hermes fabrics – are self-catering (with kitchens), but a limited welcome hamper including croissants, crisps, biscuits, Nespresso pods and tea bags is provided.

• The best budget hotels in London

You’d be forgiven for thinking this urbane accommodation is more suited to business travellers given its location, but it’s not. Down the road in one direction, the Tower of London is less than 20 minutes’ walk; in the other direction, Covent Garden is a 15-minute bus ride along the Strand. The sleek and functional serviced apartments come with all the conveniences of a fully equipped functional living space. There’s a 24/7 lounge downstairs with magazines, books, board games, daily newspapers and tea and coffee-making facilities, and guests get access to hi-tech gym facilities, a bike room, and a laundry room with complimentary detergent. A small welcome pack is provided.

This prestigious address in the heart of Chelsea isn't actually the address of the hotel's apartment offering, which is ever-so-slightly down the road at number 20; a cluster of one, two and three-bedroom dwellings comprising the property's new self-catering offering. Both are served by one team of staff though, ready to assist with concierge services, logistics and midnight snacks – always with good grace, and clear passion for the job. On rainy days, the Library’s plush armchairs and classic novels beckon; in fairer weather, you may wish for a walk in Cadogan’s garden – a gated oasis, to which staff have the key.

• The best boutique hotels in London

Part of the Ascott Group, this property offers the privacy of an apartment combined with the convenience of a hotel in an unparalleled location. Spacious modern accommodation with fully equipped kitchenettes, a stylish lobby lounge, parking and access to a neighbouring gym draws in both business and leisure travellers. The former will appreciate the computers and printer found in the lobby, while families will welcome the chance to check-in pets. If you don't fancy using the kitchenette, drinks and snacks are available to buy in the lobby where a decent buffet breakfast (£12) – an array of cereals, breads, pastries, porridge and waffles – is served every morning from 7am-11am.

Jade Conroy, Rachel Cranshaw, Robbie Hodges, Kaye Holland, Simon Horsford, Charlotte Johnstone & Nick Trend