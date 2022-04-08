12 awful performances in brilliant movies, from Hugh Grant to Jake Gyllenhaal

Adam White
·6 min read
Mark Hamill in &#x002018;Star Wars&#x002019;, January Jones in &#x002018;X-Men: First Class&#x002019; and Hugh Grant in &#x002018;Love Actually&#39; (Disney/Shutterstock/Universal)
Mark Hamill in ‘Star Wars’, January Jones in ‘X-Men: First Class’ and Hugh Grant in ‘Love Actually' (Disney/Shutterstock/Universal)

It’s far easier to be the saving grace of a bad film than the worst part of a great one.

The latter rarely makes sense – surely if a film is firing on all cylinders and has a competent director behind it, every element will work just as well?

If only it were so simple. While it’s rare, there are instances of very good films being undone by a sole bad element. Sometimes it’s an accent gone awry, or a distracted actor, or even something as simple as a bit of miscasting.

To shine a light on this phenomenon, we’ve compiled 12 askew performances in great films, from the famously incongruous (Cameron Diaz in Gangs of New York), to choices that are more controversial (Hugh Grant in Love Actually? Yes, really!)

And while you’re here, why not also sample the inverse of this strange occurrence – brilliant performances in otherwise terrible movies

Jake Gyllenhaal in Prisoners

Gyllenhaal is guilty of too much acting in Denis Villeneuve’s grimy child-abduction thriller. While the other A-listers that surround him (including Hugh Jackman and Viola Davis) bury themselves in grief and rage, Gyllenhaal seems to be in a different film entirely. He’s all twitches and facial tics, injecting off-putting weirdness in a movie that absolutely doesn’t need it.

January Jones in X-Men: First Class

The Mad Men star adopts a flat affect for this otherwise great franchise reboot. In fairness to her, the character she’s playing – mutant henchwoman Emma Frost – is written as quippy arm candy and absolutely nothing more, but Jones seems painfully uninterested all the same.

Mark Hamill in Star Wars

First, some caveats. Some of our greatest living actors have been no match for George Lucas’s inability to write good dialogue, and Hamill got infinitely better as an actor as he aged. In those first three Star Wars movies, he’s also playing off Harrison Ford and Carrie Fisher, two of the most charismatic actors in film history. All that said, he’s still not very good in the original 1977 Star Wars, playing Luke Skywalker like he’s a bratty 10-year-old. That may have been the point, but it’s still frustrating.

Parminder Nagra and Keira Knightley in &#x002018;Bend It Like Beckham&#39; (Film Council/Lionsgate)
Parminder Nagra and Keira Knightley in ‘Bend It Like Beckham' (Film Council/Lionsgate)

Keira Knightley in Bend It Like Beckham

Keira Knightley is to Bend It Like Beckham what Mark Hamill is to Star Wars: an actor who would blossom with age, but whose fresh-faced weaknesses are on full display in their first big film. Playing a young footballer, Knightley is distractingly wooden. She also agreed, admitting years later that she didn’t think she was very good in it.

Hugh Grant in Love Actually

Many may think Grant’s inclusion in this list a travesty, both because he’s Hugh Grant and/or because Love Actually isn’t very good anyway – these people are wrong. But the actor is an unexpected weak link in an otherwise well-performed movie. On paper, he should work as the British PM, but there is a self-conscious, slightly withdrawn quality to his performance here, as if he didn’t particularly want to be there. Even his memorable Downing Street dance sequence seems as if it’s been filmed at gunpoint.

Cameron Diaz in Gangs of New York

Sunny, glamorous (and now retired) Cameron Diaz was always being cast against-type, notably as John Cusack’s tragicomic, frizzy-haired wife in Being John Malkovich. Every once in a while, though, against-type veered into “horribly miscast”. Take Gangs of New York, in which she played an Irish pickpocket and the film’s love interest for Leonardo DiCaprio. Even beyond the bad accent, Diaz is only really there so this Martin Scorsese epic could have another A-list name on its poster.

Ryan O’Neal in Barry Lyndon

There’s an argument to be made that O’Neal’s blank-faced miscasting here is the point, or a rare instance of a void at the centre of a movie actually working in the film’s favour. But that might be giving even the great Stanley Kubrick a bit too much credit. Forced to cast him after Robert Redford passed on the opportunity, Kubrick seems to paint around O’Neal – this is an eye-wateringly gorgeous epic full of wit and charm, if hamstrung by its vacant lead.

John Travolta in The Thin Red Line

Even in a movie featuring cameos from George Clooney, Woody Harrelson and John C Reilly, John Travolta is somehow too famous for it. He only has a few minutes on-screen, playing a military general, but he seems so out of step with the film’s more ethereal rhythms that it can’t help but throw off the movie.

Quentin Tarantino in Django Unchained

A persistent cameo player in many of his movies – and other people’s – Tarantino is always a bit distracting, but his presence in Django Unchained takes the cake. He only has a few unfortunate lines of dialogue – including the regretful “Shut up, black!” – and also speaks in a horrid Australian accent. Thankfully, Jamie Foxx’s Django blows him up soon after his arrival, saving us all in the process.

Russell Crowe in &#x002018;Les Miserables&#39; (Universal Pictures)
Russell Crowe in ‘Les Miserables' (Universal Pictures)

Russell Crowe in Les Misérables

Russell Crowe can’t sing, which doesn’t help when he’s been cast in a film adaptation of Les Mis. But he also seems uncomfortable in the film, struggling to project beneath a tiny blue hat. His dreadful singing recalls Pierce Brosnan in Mamma Mia! Except where Brosnan’s unique timbre added to that film’s rinky-dink charm, Crowe’s boorish growl seems misplaced here, particularly when his co-stars are all at the top of their game.

Jared Leto in Blade Runner 2049

Buried in the Blade Runner sequel is Leto’s overcooked performance as the film’s villain. He’s problematic in part due to the film’s script, which saddles him with hammy monologues and far too many opportunities to chew the scenery, but Leto is generally unbearable here in any case. In the most Jared Leto sentence imaginable, he also partially blinded himself to play the character, choosing to wear blurry contact lenses that diminished his sight. All that exhausting effort is seen on screen, to the film’s detriment.

Mickey Rooney in Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Isn’t it annoying when an otherwise perfect movie is infested with outrageous racism? More than just a dubious performance wrecking things, Breakfast at Tiffany’s is undermined by Mickey Rooney’s abhorrent caricature of an Asian person that is tragic even by 1961 standards. Wearing fake tan and a pair of buck teeth – along with tape to change the shape of his eyes – Rooney destroys the film single-handed.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Alaska man faces sentencing after threats to kill senators

    ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A rural Alaska man who threatened to assassinate both of Alaska’s U.S. senators in a series of profane messages left at their congressional offices is scheduled to be sentenced Friday. Jay Allen Johnson, who said he was too old and ill to carry out his threats, partially blamed his behavior on a mixture of pain medications and alcohol along with the isolation during the pandemic prevalent during the five-month span of 2021 when he left 17 threatening voicemails. Johnson,

  • Alicia Vikander shares uncomfortable sex scene experience: ‘That was not right’

    ‘I should have been looked after,’ actor said

  • Keith Carnes found out he could be set free from prison Wednesday

    Keith Carnes found out he could be set free from prison Wednesday

  • Kourtney Kardashian Confirms That She Did Have A Vegas Wedding — Sort Of

    The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star posted photos of her and Travis Barker at the altar.

  • Kourtney Kardashian chooses black leather jacket for her 'wedding' to Travis Barker

    The couple wore matching leather jackets for their nuptials after attending the Grammys together.

  • Ukraine war: Destruction in Borodyanka 'significantly more dreadful' than war-torn Bucha, says Zelenskyy

    The situation in the Ukrainian town of Borodyanka is "significantly more dreadful" than in nearby Bucha, where Russian forces have been suspected of killing civilians, Ukraine's president has said.

  • Here's Dua Lipa Strutting in a Corset Dress With a Thigh-High Leg Slit

    Following her platinum hair Grammys moment, Dua Lipa returned back to her signature dark locks but kept her lingerie-inspired hot girl style streak going.

  • Amy Schumer shares what was happening backstage when Will Smith won his Oscar: 'Everybody was kind of floored'

    Schumer shared her thoughts on Will Smith winning an Oscar moments after he slapped Chris Rock across the face.

  • He did it again. 93-year-old runner Canio Polosa of London, Ont., secures 3 more Canadian records

    Retired doctor, 93-year-old Canio Polosa was hoping to finish Saturday's 10K race in London, Ont., in an hour and 20 minutes. He'd been training all winter and had already secured a 5K Canadian Masters Athletics record last fall. Turns out Polosa is even faster than he thought. He finished the Springbank Sprint 10K in 1:14:04. How does he do it? "I just keep working, doing something that I think helps," said a soft-spoken Polosa at the end of the race. "It was so much better than he expected," s

  • The 10 best Blue Jays teams in franchise history

    These are the 10 best squads the Blue Jays have ever fielded entering their 45th year of existence.

  • Kraken deal blow to Stars' playoff push with 4-1 victory

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jared McCann scored a short-handed goal in the first period, Ryan Donato converted on a breakaway early in the third period, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Sunday night. McCann’s early goal was his 25th of the season and Donato added a beautiful finish five minutes into the third period to give the Kraken a cushion. It was Donato’s 14th of the season, tying his career-high. Yanni Gourde added a breakaway goal with 2:13 left and Karson Kuhlman scored an empty-n

  • Golfer Gary Player sparks controversy by wearing Saudi-branded sweatshirt at Masters

    The 86th Masters is just a day old and controversies are already brewing.

  • CBC to remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage through 2032

    The Olympics are set to travel from France to Australia over the next decade. In between, there might even be a stop in Canada. And throughout it all, CBC and Radio-Canada will remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage. CBC/Radio-Canada announced a new partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday that features exclusive Olympic broadcast rights for the network through the 2032 Brisbane Games. The current deal had been set to expire at the conclusion of Paris 2024. Chri

  • Senators' Josh Norris scores first career hat trick in 5-2 win over Red Wings

    OTTAWA — The first career hat trick for 22-year-old Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris was memorable for him because of the opposing team. Norris, a Michigan native who drew up cheering for the Detroit Red Wings, scored three goals in Sunday's 5-2 win over the visiting Wings. "Definitely a little bit extra special," Norris said. Ottawa swept the weekend home-and-home against Detroit. Norris, who also scored in Friday's 5-2 victory in Detroit, reached the 30-goal mark this season his empty-net g

  • How does the NBA play-in tournament work? Rules, schedule, matchups

    The 2022 NBA play-in tournament tips off on April 12.

  • Panthers clinch postseason spot with 5-3 win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau set Florida’s single-season points record, and the Panthers clinched a playoff berth with a 5-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. Huberdeau scored his 24th goal to extend his point streak to eight games and raise his season total to 97, one more than teammate Aleksander Barkov’s record set in 2019. Anthony Duclair scored twice as the Panthers (48-15-6) established a franchise record for victories. Winning for the seventh time in eight games, Florida c

  • Pascal Siakam discusses Kyle Lowry's impact on and off the court

    After Toronto's loss to Miami in Kyle Lowry's emotional return, Pascal Siakam said Lowry's leadership qualities, work ethic, ability to connect and bond with teammates and the way he always set a hardworking tone are some of the lasting traits that have impacted him most. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Eriksson Ek sets career high in goals, Wild top Capitals 5-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Joel Eriksson Ek scored his career-best 20th and 21st goals of the season and added an assist, and the Minnesota Wild cruised to a 5-1 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday night. Marcus Foligno built on one career-high with his 20th goal and set another with his 16th assist for the Wild, who have won nine of their last 10 games while earning a point in the other. Tyson Jost and Nicolas Deslauriers also scored as second-place Minnesota extended its lead to five points

  • Gostisbehere's OT goal lifts Coyotes past Blackhawks, 3-2

    CHICAGO (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored on a deflection with 14.7 seconds left in overtime, Michael Carcone and Travis Boyd also scored, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Sunday night. The win was only struggling Arizona’s second in the last nine games (2-6-1). The slumping Blackhawks lost their fifth straight (0-3-2) after a two-game winning streak. Gostisbehere’s game-winner came with Chicago’s Patrick Kane in the penalty box and deflected off Chicago center Jonathan

  • Raptors fans roast pop-up Kyle Lowry statue spotted around Toronto

    A temporary Kyle Lowry monument made its way around Toronto this weekend and was predictably mocked online by a bunch of Raptors fans.