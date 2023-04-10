12 Asparagus Recipes You Can Make in 30 Minutes or Less

Asparagus lovers, rejoice!

Spring is in the air, which means it’s time to enjoy some delicious in-season produce, like asparagus. Not only is asparagus easy to cook with, but it can add plenty of nutrients to your meals, such as fiber, folate, and vitamins A, C, and K. It’s also known to improve digestion and lower blood pressure.



With its mild, delicate flavor and delightful crunch, asparagus is the perfect vegetable to add to a variety of dishes from breakfast to dinner. From quiches to flatbreads, and especially pasta dishes, this long and lean veggie is certainly one you’ll want to stock up on. Keep reading for easy asparagus recipes you can make any night of the week.

Joanna Gaines’s Asparagus & Fontina Quiche

Simple yet indulgent, this cheesy asparagus quiche is truly what dreams are made of. If you’re hosting a brunch at home, this is a great option to feed a crowd. Serve it with a side of fruit salad and crispy bacon.

Grilled Asparagus and Hot Honey Flatbreads

This grilled flatbread has a combination of flavors that pair perfectly with a chilled glass of white wine. Asparagus and pistachios add some crunch, while the ricotta and hot honey bring a level of decadence.

One-Pot Shrimp and Asparagus Fra Diavolo

Is there anything more delicious than a bright, spring pasta dish? We think not. And this recipe can made in just one-pot, which means it’s the ultimate weeknight meal.

Roasted Asparagus With Flaxseed-Walnut Crumble

Flaxseeds are most commonly added to smoothies and acai bowls, but they’re also a great crunchy topping for salads and side dishes (and they’re super healthy, too!) Whip up this easy roasted asparagus side dish with some grilled salmon or a simple roasted chicken.

Linguine With Asparagus and Pine Nuts

Whether you’re a vegetarian or just craving a meatless meal, this linguine dish is sure to be a hit. Whatever you do, don’t skimp on the garlic and pine nuts, because they might just be the stars of the recipe.

Pappardelle With Shrimp and Asparagus

Here’s another great pasta dish featuring crispy asparagus spears, lemony, butter, and garlic shrimp. And while it may seem like a fancy meal, it’s very affordable and simple to make!

Lamb Chops With Charred Asparagus

These lamb chops are so easy to make, and they’re absolutely delicious when paired with a tangy Greek yogurt, tender asparagus, and toasty French bread. And since it only takes 30 minutes to throw together, this dish is a great option for a weeknight meal.

Cod With Asparagus Hash and Horseradish Sauce

Whoever thought to add asparagus to a traditional potato hash is a genius. In this case, it’s the perfect side to compliment a light, flaky piece of cod. This is a lovely dinner to enjoy on a summer’s evening, or during a date night at home.

Fettuccine With Asparagus, Leeks, and Mint

This refreshing springtime dish is full of great flavor thanks to chopped mint and lemon zest. Prepare it for your next holiday or gathering—it’s great as a main, or even a side dish.

Salad With Chicken and Crispy Farro

This ain’t your average salad, but it does have everything you need for a well-balanced meal—chicken, veggies, and crispy grains. Whether you’re enjoying it for lunch or dinner, pair it with a refreshing lemonade or crisp glass of wine.

Crispy Chicken Cutlets With Artichoke Dressing

Nothing beats a classic chicken cutlet, but this artichoke dressing certainly takes it to the next level. Serve it with a side of roasted asparagus with a squeeze of lemon and a sprinkle of salt. Your family will beg you to make this dish again and again.

Broiled Asparagus

There are so many ways to prepare asparagus, but it’s most delicious when crunchy and a bit charred. This is the easiest and quickest way to cook asparagus as a side, or even as a healthy snack.

