12 Anti-Aging Products That Provide Instant Results

When it comes to anti-aging, experts have long stressed the importance of preventative practices and products to help minimize signs of aging and avoid (or at least delay) going under the needle for costly enhancements later on. The good news for those looking to turn back the clock in the present is that more and more brands are tapping into potent ingredients and progressive technologies to develop corrective, non-invasive formulas that smooth, brighten, and hydrate in real time, right at home. From venom-infused eye creams (yes, you read that correctly) to wrinkle-filling serums (and all the plumping lip glosses, creams, and masks along the way), read on for a range of top-rated and expert-approved solutions for ridiculously quick results.

Eighth Day Eye Renewal Cream

The hero ingredient in this eye cream from Eighth Day is dipeptide diaminobutyroyl benzylamide diacetate (or DDBD), a fancy name for an active that mimics a peptide found in snake venom to freeze up your undereye muscles. Reviewers have also been “shocked by the effectiveness” and “wowed” by its wrinkle-reducing, dark circle-improving capabilities as soon as you apply.

$225, eighthdayskin.com

Kate Somerville Wrinkle Warrior 2-in-1 Plumping Moisturizer and Serum

Kate Somerville has garnered a cult following among beauty enthusiasts and celebrities (including Meghan Markle) for over-the-counter skincare products that deliver spa-grade results. This hyaluronic acid-packed, moisturizer-serum has over 16,000 likes from Sephora customers who hail its ability to plump and hydrate in as little as 30 minutes and continue to reduce the appearance of wrinkles over time.

$95, sephora.com

Skinceuticals Triple Lipid Restore 2:4:2

Blair Murphy-Rose, MD, FAAD, a board-certified dermatologist in New York, relies on this replenishing treatment as a quick fix for mature skin in need of moisture. “Dry, flaky skin immediately appears smoother and more hydrated upon application. Use until skin is repaired, then continue to apply (for dry skin) or revert back to your everyday moisturizer of choice,” she says. “I also recommend this product to patients starting a retinoid cream as a way to manage skin irritation commonly associated with the adjustment period.”

$128, dermstore.com

