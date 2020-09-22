12 amazing places to buy ethical shoes online

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

I don’t know about you, but I’ve had a cleaning bug lately. I’ve been zooming from room to room tidying and opening windows for this fresh fall air. The urge to get rid of my wardrobe and replace everything is there too, even for shoes. I’d consider myself very average when it comes to shoes; I don’t have tons to match with every outfit, but I definitely have more than a few pairs.

As a conscious consumer, I try to do my research before I buy anything new. I’m sure you’ve heard the phrase “vote with your dollar,” and to me that means doing what I can to support brands that operate sustainably and ethically. However, finding ethically-sourced shoes can be difficult!

Thankfully, there are a number of brands that seem to check all the boxes on my Earth-friendly list without compromising style and comfort. Some brands have international certifications, some are cleaning plastic from the oceans, and some are creating jobs for women all across the globe. You're sure to find a style that matches your Pinterest boards and your values.

1. Allbirds

Let's be real, we all need a pair of Allbirds.

This isn’t the first time we’re including these bad boys. Allbirds are incredibly loved and well-reviewed, by us and thousands of fans. The company’s approach is threefold: measure, reduce, and offset. It's transparent about its practices and carbon footprint, which means it can be held accountable if it starts to slip. The Allbirds sneaker is already more sustainable than your average sneaker, but I admire the effort too get to 0 kg CO2e.

As reviewers say, Allbirds are the most comfortable shoe. Made from naturally-found wool, eucalyptus trees, castor oil, and recycled plastic and cardboard, the shoes are lightweight, sleek, and modern. Plus, there are selections for activities like running and hiking or everyday basics to get you from place to place. I’ve noticed more and more feet on the sidewalks of the Midwest sporting Allbirds, and when my current shoes wear through I’m hopping on this bandwagon too!

Shop shoes from Allbirds

2. Nisolo

Nisolo's leather selection is out of this world.

Nisolo is an ethical footwear brand specializing in leather boots, loafers, oxfords, and accessories. It's quite transparent about sharing its practices and wages for factory workers in Peru, its efforts to combat global climate change, and ways it supports independent artisans. Nisolo’s footwear collections are chic and durable. I love the look of leather, and for fall it’s my go-to type of shoe to keep feet warm while still being fashionable.

Though Nisolo’s footwear is expensive, you’re also paying for peace of mind that your shoes are crafted with the environment (and animals) in mind. Nisolo is also working on expanding its shoe reclamation program, Soles for Souls, that collected over 5,000 pairs of shoes to help boost other countries’ economies.

Shop shoes from Nisolo

3. Rothy’s

Which color Rothy's are at the top of your list?