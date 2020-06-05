12 Amazing Photos You Missed This Week

Demonstrators took part in a protest Wednesday in downtown Los Angeles, sparked by the death of George Floyd. (Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS)

With the news continuing to revolve around the coronavirus and protests over the death of George Floyd, it was easy to miss great images that flew under the radar this week. We’ve got you covered.

We’re highlighting exceptional photos from around the world for the week of May 30 to June 6. Check them out below.

Above: Demonstrators took part in a protest Wednesday in downtown Los Angeles, sparked by the death of George Floyd.

(Photo: Eugene Hoshiko/AP)

A visitor walks in the Odaiba district of Tokyo at sunset Wednesday. Japan lifted a coronavirus state of emergency, ending the restrictions nationwide as businesses began to reopen.

(Photo: VCG via Getty Images)

An aerial view of employees at the Shanxi Coking Coal Yuncheng Salt Group Co. netting sea monkeys, which can be processed into fish feed, at a salt lake in Yuncheng, China, on Monday.

(Photo: ERNESTO BENAVIDES via Getty Images)

The relative of a person who may have died from COVID-19 carried a cross during the burial at the Nueva Esperanza cemetery, one of the largest in Latin America, on the outskirts of Lima, Peru, on Saturday.

(Photo: Tasos Katopodis via Getty Images)

Muriel Bowser, the mayor of Washington, named part of 16th Street NW “Black Lives Matter Plaza” after volunteers painted the movement’s name on the pavement on Friday in a rebuke to President Donald Trump. The street leads to the White House.

(Photo: Martha Ascencio-Rhine/Tampa Bay Times/AP)

People showed their support for a Black Lives Matter march on Sunday in Tampa, Florida.

(Photo: Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP)

Members of the National Guard watched as demonstrators marched along Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

(Photo: Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/AP)

Police Officer J. Coleman (left) knelt and bumped fists with protester Elijah Raffington in a symbolic gesture of solidarity outside the CNN Center in Atlanta on Wednesday.

(Photo: Jens Meyer/AP)

A woman photographed a blossoming poppy field during springlike temperatures in Leipzig, Germany, on Sunday.

(Photo: Loren Elliott / Reuters)

Sydney’s Taronga Zoo — home to this giraffe, photographed against the Sydney Opera House in the background — reopened to the public as coronavirus restrictions eased this week.

(Photo: Vasily Fedosenko / Reuters)

Shepherd Alexey Usikov last week drove a horse-drawn carriage that he crafted out of an old Audi-80 in Knyazhytsy, Belarus. Because he used only half of the car, he jokingly called it his Audi-40.

(Photo: Piroschka Van De Wouw / Reuters)

The Stedelijk Museum, seen here on Monday, reopened in Amsterdam as the coronavirus crisis eased in the Netherlands.

