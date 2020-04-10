12 Amazing Photos You Missed This Week

(Photo: Eric Lutzens/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post/Getty Images)

With the news continuing to revolve around the coronavirus pandemic, it’s easy to miss great images that fly under the radar. We’ve got you covered.

We’re highlighting exceptional photos from around the world for the week of April 4 to April 10. Check them out below.

Above: A bald eagle sits near its nest while the “super pink moon” rises in the distance at Chatfield State Park in Littleton, Colorado, on April 7, 2020.

(Photo: Athit Perawongmetha / Reuters)

A newborn baby is seen wearing a face shield to protect them from the coronavirus at the Praram 9 hospital in Bangkok, Thailand, on April 9, 2020.

(Photo: Andressa Anholete via Getty Images)

Inside the Brasilia Cathedral before the start of a pandemic-impacted Palm Sunday service on April 5, 2020, in Brasilia, Brazil.

(Photo: Yves Herman / Reuters)

A resident of the De Ravenstein nursing home reacts as nurses dance and sing in the garden in Boortmeerbeek, Belgium, on April 7, 2020.

(Photo: Yves Dean via Getty Images)

A young girl wears a protective mask while throwing a model plane in a city park on April 6, 2020, in Shanghai, China. Shanghai reopened most outdoor public facilities by the end of March.

(Photo: Martin Meissner/AP)

People sit in their cars watching a movie on a big screen newly set up in a field near Marl, Germany, on April 7, 2020. Regular theaters are closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

(Photo: Matias Delacroix/AP)

A sculpture by artist Teresa Cabello is seen with a solar halo above in Caracas, Venezuela, on April 5, 2020.

(Photo: Rupak De Chowdhuri / Reuters)

Hospital staff members carry candles and oil lamps to show solidarity with people infected by the coronavirus and with health care workers all over the world during a 21-day nationwide lockdown in Kolkata, India, on April 5, 2020.

(Photo: Radovan Stoklasa / Reuters)

Vanda Mrazikova and Martina Kacenova, dressed in traditional costumes and protective face masks, decorate colored Easter eggs in the village of Soblahov, Slovakia, on April 7, 2020.

(Photo: BEHROUZ MEHRI via Getty Images)

A woman wearing a face mask walks past a graffiti of wings in Tokyo, Japan, on April 7, 2020.

(Photo: Lucy Nicholson / Reuters)

Lily Haines (left) celebrates her 16th birthday on her apartment balcony, watching her friends drive by with signs and balloons, as mom Suzanne Haines takes photos amid the coronavirus pandemic in Los Angeles, California, on April 8, 2020.

(Photo: Flavio Lo Scalzo / Reuters)

Medical staff members wearing protective gear hold up their gloved hands with the words “Ce la faremo” (“We’ll make it”) as they treat COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit at the Circolo hospital in Varese, Italy, on April 9, 2020.

