12 Affordable Fashion Brands That Are Slaying The House Dress Trend

You can’t go out to party in your favorite dress right now, but that doesn’t mean you can’t wear a dress at home. Take, for instance, the “nap dress” trend that has gained popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic.
If you want to take things up a notch from the nap dress, house dresses are for you ― they’re the upgraded version of loungewear for when you’re sick of living in leggings, pajamas, sweatpants and shorts. Who wouldn’t love that?
The house dress initially came about a century ago and was made to wear while doing household chores, but women are now wearing house dresses to do whatever they please. Check out our list of 12 fashion brands that are slaying the trend. Each pick is under $25, and you’ll be supporting minority-owned brands to boot.
C-Suite
Marli Crowe, the founder and CEO of C-Suite, has launched a loungewear collection called “The New Normal.” This Black-owned brand’s newest plush collection can be transitioned from home to the office — whenever yours opens again.
Melanie dress, $24.99
Ethik Aesthetik
Sanaa Ansari Khan is a second-generation Pakistani American whose brand supports global women’s empowerment initiatives and helps craftswomen make a sustainable income.
Embroidered chevron white cotton dress, $22
Category London
You need good fashion and good vibes at home as well. Category London’s goal is to empower authentic individuality and positivity from the inside out. This Black-owned brand by Sofia Category values both comfort and fashion.
Longline O-Ring T-Shirt Tunic, $18
Goddiva
Mina Melikova is an Armenian designer based in the U.K. who has mastered her craft working for well-known fashion designers. Her very first brand, City Goddess, paved way for her to establish Goddiva, a brand with a myriad of maxi, bridesmaids, casual and party dresses.
Floral Strap Tea Dress With Slits, $25
California Freaks Apparel
This California-inspired lifestyle apparel brand by Ukrainian designer Larissa...