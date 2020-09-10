12 Affordable Fashion Brands That Are Slaying The House Dress Trend

You can’t go out to party in your favorite dress right now, but that doesn’t mean you can’t wear a dress at home. Take, for instance, the “nap dress” trend that has gained popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you want to take things up a notch from the nap dress, house dresses are for you ― they’re the upgraded version of loungewear for when you’re sick of living in leggings, pajamas, sweatpants and shorts. Who wouldn’t love that?

The house dress initially came about a century ago and was made to wear while doing household chores, but women are now wearing house dresses to do whatever they please. Check out our list of 12 fashion brands that are slaying the trend. Each pick is under $25, and you’ll be supporting minority-owned brands to boot.

View photos (C-Suite) More

Marli Crowe, the founder and CEO of C-Suite, has launched a loungewear collection called “The New Normal.” This Black-owned brand’s newest plush collection can be transitioned from home to the office — whenever yours opens again.

Melanie dress, $24.99

View photos

Sanaa Ansari Khan is a second-generation Pakistani American whose brand supports global women’s empowerment initiatives and helps craftswomen make a sustainable income.

Embroidered chevron white cotton dress, $22

View photos (Category London) More

Story continues