With 12.5% CAGR, Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market Size worth USD 145.79 Billion in 2029

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market size is projected to reach USD 145.79 billion in 2029, at CAGR of 12.5% during forecast period; Rapid Digital Transformation to Augment Growth, Integration of Artificial Intelligence to Bring New Opportunities

Pune, India, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The customer relationship management market size reached USD 57.83 billion in 2021. The market value is anticipated to increase from USD 63.91 billion in 2022 to USD 145.79 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast duration. Customer relationship management (CRM) software aids in the management, organization, and monitoring of business operations in order to increase customer satisfaction says Fortune Business InsightsTM in its report titled, “Customer Relationship Management Market Share, 2022-2029”. The market stood at USD 57.83 billion in 2021 and USD 63.91 billion in 2022.

Notable Industry Development-

December 2021 – Freshworks Inc. introduced Freshdesk Contact Center to a 7-Eleven store, a global retail chain. The system will respond quickly to problems and offer the same in-store benefits to both online and regular customer buyers.


CRM Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022-2029

Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR

12.5%

2029 Value Projection

USD 145.79 billion

Base Year

2021

CRM Market Size in 2021

USD 57.83 billion

Historical Data for

2018-2020

No. of Pages

150

Segments covered

Component; Deployment; Enterprise Size; Application; Vertical and Region

Customer Relationship Management Market Growth Drivers

Driving Market Growth through Rapid Digital Transformation

Increasing Security Threats over CRM Stored Data May Hamper Growth


Drivers & Restraints-

Driving Market Growth through Rapid Digital Transformation

CRM solution demand is expected to be driven by the integration of emerging technologies across business domains to improve operations and value delivery to customers. In addition, companies intend to implement business strategies and market trends in order to expand their geographical presence. Following data analysis, this strategy enables organizations to provide a better customer experience.


To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Customer Relationship Management Market,

Regional Insights-

North America to dominate the global market share

During the forecast period, North America is expected to dominate the global customer relationship management market size. Demand for the software is expected to be driven by rapidly growing businesses and increased competition among service providers.

The Latin American customer relationship management market share is expected to expand steadily over the projected period. The region's size is growing due to increased demand for software across industrial sectors such as BFSI, healthcare, and retail.

During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to grow quickly. The CRM market trend is in high demand because of the retail industry's demand and the region's widespread adoption of new technology.

The Middle East & Africa region is expected to grow significantly as a result of rapid technological adoption and digitization across industries.




Segmentation-

On the basis of components, the market is split into services and software. On the basis of deployment, the market is divided into cloud and on-premises. On the basis of enterprise size, the market is bifurcated into large enterprises and SMEs. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into marketing and sales automation, customer management, lead generation and customer retention, customer support and contact center, and others (social media management, CRM analytics, etc.) Geographically, the market is classified into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa.


Quick Buy - Customer Relationship Management Market:

COVID-19 Impact-

Global COVID-19 pandemic to spur remote-working employees and clients

Due to disruptions in production units, supply chains, labor and personnel availability, and the temporary closure of cross-country borders, the COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on enterprises around the world. As a result, organizations implemented policies allowing employees to work from home. Despite the shutdown, many businesses resumed operations from remote locations. The demand for customer support solutions is also on the rise among businesses to ensure seamless interaction between workers and customers.

Report Coverage-

The Customer Relationship Management Market report includes key insights such as CRM software and solution adoption trends by individual segments, recent industry developments such as mergers and acquisitions, consolidated SWOT analysis of key players, partnerships, Porter's five forces analysis, and business strategies of leading market players, key industry trends, macro, and micro-economic indicators.

Competitive Landscape-

Leading Market Players to Form Strategic Partnerships to Create Market Presence

Companies continue to form strategic alliances with other players in order to strengthen their market position and promote their brands. For instance, in March 2021, Rotary Corporation acquired cloud-based CRM vendor Workbooks, with the aim of improving operations and reducing costs.

Companies Profiled in Customer Relationship Management Market Players:

  • Copper CRM, Inc. (U.S.)

  • Infor, Inc. (U.S.)

  • Infusion Software, Inc. (Keap) (U.S.)

  • IBM Corporation (U.S.)

  • Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

  • Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

  • Salesforce.com, Inc. (U.S.)

  • SAP SE (Germany)

  • Adobe Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

  • Zendesk, Inc. (U.S.)


Major Points of Table:

  • Introduction

    • Definition, By Segment

    • Research Methodology/Approach

    • Data Sources

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Macro and Micro Economic Indicators

    • Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends

    • Impact of COVID-19

      • Short-term Impact

      • Long-term Impact

  • Competition Landscape

    • Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players

    • Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

    • Global Customer Relationship Management Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2021

    • Porter’s Five Force Analysis

  • Global Customer Relationship Management Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2018-2029

    • Key Findings

    • By Component (USD)

      • Software

      • Services

    • By Deployment (USD)

      • On-Premises

      • Cloud

    • By Enterprise Size (USD)

      • Large Enterprises

      • SMEs

    • By Application (USD)

      • Marketing and Sales Automation

      • Customer Management

      • Lead Generation and Customer Retention

      • Customer Support and Contact Centre

      • Others (Social Media Management, CRM Analytics, etc.)

    • By Vertical (USD)

      • Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

      • Manufacturing

      • IT and Telecommunications

      • Retail and Consumer Goods

      • Healthcare

      • Transportation and Logistics

      • Others (Government, Media and Entertainment, Education, Etc.)

    • By Region (USD)

      • North America

      • Latin America

      • Europe

      • Middle East & Africa

      • Asia Pacific

  • North America Customer Relationship Management Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2018-2029

    • Key Findings

    • By Component (USD)

      • Software

      • Services

    • By Deployment (USD)

      • On-Premises

      • Cloud

    • By Enterprise Size (USD)

      • Large Enterprises

      • SMEs

    • By Application (USD)

      • Marketing and Sales Automation

      • Customer Management

      • Lead Generation and Customer Retention

      • Customer Support and Contact Centre

      • Others (Social Media Management, CRM Analytics, etc.)

    • By Vertical (USD)

      • Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

      • Manufacturing

      • IT and Telecommunications

      • Retail and Consumer Goods

      • Healthcare

      • Transportation and Logistics

      • Others (Government, Media and Entertainment, Education, Etc.)

    • By Country (USD)

      • United States

        • By Application

      • Canada

        • By Application

  • Latin America Customer Relationship Management Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2018-2029

TOC Continued…!


