12/31/23: The Meaning Behind the Super Rare New Year's Eve Date

New Year's Eve always comes with fanfare, as we reflect on the past year before ringing in the next one. This year is no different, but the date of New Year's Eve has a special meaning, and it's worth taking note before you sing "Auld Lang Syne."

The last day of the year is marked by the date 12/31/23, or, written consecutively, 123123. The date is not only interesting, it's super rare: The series of numbers only happens once a century, and it has significance in numerology.

What does 123123 mean in numerology?

Numerology is the study of numbers and their significance that dates back to ancient Greece. It's accompanied by the the belief that numbers carry certain energy and can impact our lives.

Professional astrologer Narayana Montúfar told The Old Farmer's Almanac about the significance of 123123: "Number 1 brings the very spark of initiation, 2 focuses on building, and 3 is related to the concept of creation. Together, the sequence of these three numbers speaks of the spark of initiation that seeks to build a new creation. Of course, since this sequence of numbers won’t happen again for a hundred years, on 12/31/2123, whatever is being created now is something BIG!" If you add up the digits, you get 12, a master number that signifies spiritual enlightenment.

Is 123123 an angel number?

If you see a series of numbers all the time, that's an angel number, and some people recognize them as a sign from a higher power. The Old Farmer's Almanac explains that 123123 can depict a "spiritual awakening." It also "feels like a 'mental preparation' for a year that will bring a completely new energetic landscape."

We hope you embrace this energy as you welcome 2024!

You Might Also Like