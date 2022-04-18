With 12.3% CAGR, Server Operating System Market Size Worth USD 227.77 Billion in 2029

Companies profiled in server operating system market research report are Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.), Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services (AWS), IBM Corporation (Red Hat, Inc.), and others

Pune, India, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global server operating system market size was USD 92.74 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 100.89 billion in 2022 to USD 227.77 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report, titled, “Server Operating System Market, 2022-2029.”

A server operating system (OS) aids organizations to function major programs and manage complicated tasks such as data transmissions. Also, increasing implementation of cloud platform and data center infrastructure is navigating the demand for server operating systems.





Industry Development:

September 2021: Trend Micro, Inc., presented cloud data center in India to offer data sovereignty and data protection in the nation. The data center was unveiled to aid enterprises to safely implement functioning system for server with security background.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 12.3% 2029 Value Projection USD 227.77 Billion Base Year 2021 Server Operating System Market Size in 2021 USD 92.74 Billion Historical Data for 2018 to 2020 No. of Pages 160 Segments covered Operating System, Virtualization Status, Deployment Model and Geography Server Operating System Market Growth Drivers Deteriorated Expenditure on Data Center Infrastructure to Drop Demand during Pandemic Linux Segment Holds Largest Market Share during Base Period Growing Acceptance of Cloud Platform and Infrastructure to Fuel Demand for Server OS





Deteriorated Expenditure on Data Center Infrastructure to Drop Demand during Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has triggered substantial interruption across all industries in the global economy, which led to adverse recessions across the globe. According to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) the COVID-19 pandemic has led to nearly 4.3% reduction in the globe’s gross domestic product in 2020. Moreover, the pandemic has plummeted the complete end-user expenditure on the data center infrastructure.





Segments:

Linux Segment Holds Largest Market Share during Base Period

Based on operating system, the market is segmented into Windows, Linux, UNIX, and others. Among all, Linux is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. The growth is owing to advantages, including open source, low cost, upright performance, compatibility, and security.

Based on virtualization status, the market is segmented into virtual machine, physical, and virtualized.

By deployment type, the market is diversified into cloud and on-premise.

Geographically, the market is segmented across the Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.













Report Coverage:

We offer our reports that are systematically developed and provide thorough information about segments and the market overview. A systematic calculation of the present market trends as well as the impending prospects is presented in the report. Additionally, it offers a comprehensive breakdown of the regional factors and their part in forming the market growth. The COVID-19 influences have been mentioned in the report to aid investors and business professionals with an updated perception of the thinkable jeopardies present in the market. The report further debates the prime players and their fundamental stratagem to remain in the leading position.

Driving Factors:

Growing Acceptance of Cloud Platform and Infrastructure to Fuel Demand for Server OS

Surging implementation of cloud platform and infrastructure and growth in the data center infrastructure investments by the dominating players aid the market growth. The pivotal players in the cloud computing market are capitalizing significant amount for developments of cloud infrastructure across the world. For example, in July 2021, Google LLC unveiled advanced cloud infrastructure development project in India. Moreover, in 2020, the company invested roughly USD 4.5 billion on Jio Platforms intended for digitization in the nation. This is expected to motivate the global server operating system market growth.





Regional Insights:

Americas to Lead Backed by Surging Application of Advanced Technology

The Americas region is projected to dominate and hold the largest server operating system market share, backed by the rising demand for server OS, and augmentation in the online applications. Server operating system is utilized to administer various applications such as storage administration, server handling, and others utilizing AI technology.

Europe and the Middle East & Africa are likely to display a remarkable CAGR in the global market. Rise in global ICT expenditure across Europe has fueled the demand for server OS market to aid organizations in digital transformation of business.

Asia Pacific is predicted to display the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Surging number of data centers with rise in investments by the pioneering players in Asia Pacific to boost the market.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)

Microsoft Corporation

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

IBM Corporation (Red Hat Inc.)

