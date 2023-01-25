12,000 tiles, one goal: Mosaic project honours live lost to overdoses

The display is simple: A series of small tiles lining the wall outside the entrance to London's new supervised drug consumption site.

There will be 12,000 tiles, each made by a community member, to both honour lives lost to overdoses and help to end the stigma around addiction.

The mosaic mural by London ceramic artist Susan Day, in partnership with the McIntosh Gallery and Regional HIV/AIDS Connection, will be unveiled this summer at the new Carepoint consumption and treatment service building at 446 York St.

"It is really important to me in my work to have an element that is about something bigger than just decoration," Day said.

It's why she decided to invite Londoners from all corners of the city — new Canadians, Indigenous youth, those living with a disability and other marginalized groups — to join the project, taking part in tile-making over the next few months.

"The mosaic is just a receipt of that activity. The magic is in the workshops," she said.

"Stuff happens, and people tell stories. You might be sitting beside someone who is receiving services at Carepoint," or someone who recently lost a loved one to addiction, Day said.

The community art project, commissioned in 2020 by McIntosh Gallery and its former director, the late James Patten, launched Tuesday after a three-year delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Partners say the mural will pay tribute to those who have died from overdoses and people using Carepoint's program, along with staff, Londoners, community leaders and partners who have supported the agency's services.

"Really, our goal is to connect with the business community, with the art community, with all sorts of communities to show, 'You matter, your family matters, we matter, and the people who are accessing services matter,'" said Sonja Burke, director of Counterpoint harm reduction services for Regional HIV/AIDS Connection.

The mural will also help educate people about harm reduction and eliminate the stigma surrounding the topic, she said.

"Harm reduction in and of itself, and understanding how powerful harm reduction (is), isn't well known. So we have to challenge ourselves to provide the opportunity, like an art project, to show people and to provide education about what harm reduction really is."

Think of it as a visual metaphor for what's needed to tackle some of the city's most vexing social issues.

"Each tile will be so personal to that individual who made it and will be imbued with their own life history and their stories, and then become part of a larger whole that goes together to create something beautiful," said Catherine Elliot Shaw, acting director of McIntosh Gallery.

A combination of self- and community-made tiles, the mosaic will feature various shapes and patterns and incorporate what is known as "biophilic design" to draw a connection between people and nature, Day said.

Day hopes to start installing the tiles in early July, with the mural unveiling taking place on International Overdose Awareness Day on Aug. 31.

The site will also be a place for remembrance, Burke said.

"Our dream is to hold a ceremony there. Often, people who are experiencing addiction don't have a place to grieve," she said.

"We want to have a place where people can come together and reflect and mourn and celebrate those who we lost and those who we stand on the shoulders of."

