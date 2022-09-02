The £12,000-a-night Antarctic hotel that’s luring billionaires and Saudi princesses

Sophie Dickinson
·6 min read
White Desert - Kelvin Trautman
White Desert - Kelvin Trautman

When Lars-Eric Linblad took the first group of tourists – or “citizen explorers” – to Antarctica in 1966, seal halitosis was a serious issue. “God made a huge joke animal in the elephant sea,” declares a film produced by his company, advertising one of its most popular attractions to a band of intrepid travellers. They weren’t put off: that initial voyage began a steady increase in tourism to “the last great wilderness.”

Linblad died in 1994, but his company remains, ploughing past icebergs and glaciers to show tourists Antarctica’s strange, isolated wildlife. Before the pandemic, more than 74,000 tourists travelled to the continent. This year, it’s thought that around 100,000 will make the trip.

Those numbers are high, but the allure of Antarctica – especially after the pandemic – is in the sense of it being some last, unexplored part of the world. For the super-rich, opportunities for truly rare and exclusive holidays are scarce. And so a new world of opulent, “last-chance” tourism has opened up on the continent.

White Desert, an “authentic luxury camp” run by Hugh Grant-lookalike Patrick Woodhead, provides exactly that service. The brand has been running in some iteration or another for 17 years, but this season it opened a new, space age-themed camp named Echo. Here, guests can gaze out at the polar landscape from the comfort of a heated, fur-lined pod. A private chef arrives six months in advance to prepare. Desserts are served in bowls of Antarctic ice. Prices start at around $98,500 (£85,250) for a week. Flimsy tents and rusty dog sleds this is not.

White Desert Antarctica
White Desert Antarctica

The level of work it takes to support the camp is staggering. “A single can of Coca-Cola costs $36.80 (£31.85) for us to put it in Antarctica,” says Woodhead, making it the most expensive in the world. The comparison to a space mission doesn’t seem flippant – for guests to take an excursion to the South Pole from the camp, for example, it’s a seven-hour flight. In preparation, a contingent of White Desert staff trek for six weeks, “sit for three months” in anticipation of visitors, and then trek home. If you can’t afford to go on Virgin Galactic, it’s the next best thing,” says Woodhead.

This is, of course, an extreme way to see the continent. Antarctica has been a regular on cruise programmes ever since Linblad’s first trip in the 1960s, and this is how most visit. Tourists are greeted by imposing glaciers, huddled penguin colonies, and not much else. The breathtaking, vast expanse – made all the more alluring because of its isolation – is within the grasp of wealthy tourists, who sail breezily through the ocean passages that claimed the lives of explorers a century ago.

The cruise market is not, however, quite what it seems. The ships are orchestrated by the IAATO, the organising body that attempts to regulate tourism on the continent (although operators aren’t obliged to join it). Guests on a cruise are given unspoilt views, but around the headland will be a queue of other vessels waiting for their turn at witnessing the sublime. “It’s a fake wilderness,” says scientist Dr Kevin Hughes, who works for the British Antarctic Survey. “The reality is it’s a really busy place, and it’s a bit disingenuous.”

White Desert Antarctica - Kelvin Trautman
White Desert Antarctica - Kelvin Trautman

For the super-wealthy able to pay White Desert’s six-figure rates, however, that subterfuge can be avoided. “We had Bear Grylls on the same trip as a Saudi princess who had never seen snow before,” says Patrick Woodhead.

And operators like The Explorations Company provide tailored trips for people looking for an extreme adventure, whether it’s climbing a never-before-summited peak or skiing along an empty plateau. “Two men brought their motorbikes all the way to the South Pole,” says Johnathan Drew, operations director at the company. “We had to make sure they were completely oil-tight before they went in, and we caught every drip.”

That vigilance is key to Antarctic travel. All parties – whether operating in a scientific capacity or for tourism – have to act in accordance with the Antarctic Treaty, signed to ensure no nation has a controlling stake in the continent. The imperative to leave no trace is taken extremely seriously, and visitors have to scrub their shoes on arrival to prevent the introduction of non-native species.

Then there are the wider environmental concerns. The Antarctic is melting, in part because of the industry that allows guests to gawp at it. For White Desert, this means offsetting flights and researching the feasibility of sustainable aviation fuel. “The camp can be dismantled without a trace, we remove all waste, all the plastics are removed, all the soaps are biodegradable,” says Woodhead, eager to itemise the camp’s green credentials.

White Desert
White Desert

Jonathan Drew from The Explorations Company is more cautious: “One has to be very aware of the pressures on the environment. It’s not somewhere where you can just go and give the penguins fifty quid.” Dr Hughes equally so: “It could be argued that scientific research is contributing to global issues, but it’s hard to see what tourism provides.”

Marketing for Antarctic trips often relies on the notion that once rich people have experienced ecological insecurity first hand, they’ll be inclined to live more environmentally conscious lives. It’s something White Desert is keen to stress. “We have CEOs and very influential people visiting, and if you want to protect something you get people to fall in love with it,” says Woodhead. But research undertaken by scientists in 2010 found there’s no evidence of this being the case.

For Dr Hughes, the increase in tourism is troubling, regardless of how influential those tourists actually are. “It’s not clear to me that the number will ever be limited,” he says, adding that most human activity is crammed into one tiny part of the vast, icy expanse: the biologically interesting bits of the coastline are also where tourists are taken to see whales and penguins. And while a committee of 54 nations meet to discuss the potential impact of travel on the continent, Dr Hughes says that cultural ideas of wilderness and conservation vary so greatly between them that he “wonders if they’re even speaking the same language.”

White Desert Antarctica
White Desert Antarctica

The premium travel companies know their audience, however, and largely don’t pretend that they are replicating some heroic expedition nor acting as a scientific proxy. “At White Desert, you are going to get decent champagne,” says The Exploration Company’s Jonathan Drew.

And the sublimity of the place isn’t in doubt. Whether visitors are taking part in some formative personal challenge or drinking whiskey in a space-age pod, all are grasped by the notion that “we have a finite amount of time on the planet”, says Patrick Woodhead. “If Antarctica had a personality, it would probably just laugh at us.”

Three Antarctic trips to book for next season

Hurtigruten Expeditions runs a 19-day trip to Antarctica and the Falklands from £7,415 per person.

G Adventures runs a 21-day Antarctic voyage, The Spirit of Shackleton, with prices starting from £12,699 per person.

The Explorations Company offers tailor-made trips to Antarctica. Prices on enquiry, but expect to pay well in excess of £100,000.

Would you spend £12,000 a night to visit camp Echo? Please join the conversation in the comments below

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • McIlroy storms from 6 back to win FedEx Cup and $18 million

    ATLANTA (AP) — Rory McIlroy, the strongest voice for the PGA Tour in a tumultuous year, had the final say with his clubs Sunday when he rallied from six shots behind to win the Tour Championship and capture the FedEx Cup for the third time. McIlroy won $18 million, pushing his PGA Tour earnings to over $26 million for the season. He closed with a 4-under 66 to overtake Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, who made only one birdie in a 73. Scheffler was hoping to cap off the best year in golf with

  • Local fundraiser collects over $50K for families of 6 Barrie, Ont. crash victims

    Donations have been pouring in from across the country and abroad to support the families of six young adults killed in a weekend car crash in Barrie, Ont., with the fundraiser fast approaching its $60,000 goal after just one day online. Organizer Mary-Anne Frith says she was surprised at how fast donations poured in less than a day after the GoFundMe page went live. "We're humbled by it, that's for sure," Frith said during a phone interview. "We have a community that we rally together, we have

  • John Schneider raves about Matt Chapman's impact on Blue Jays: 'He's a stud'

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider met with the media after Monday's extra-innings victory over the Cubs. He discussed how badly the team needed a win, what Matt Chapman brings to Toronto, improved defence around the diamond and more.

  • World beach volleyball champions Pavan, Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership

    Canada's most decorated women's beach volleyball team is splitting up. Saying it's common in their sport to part ways after a few years, world beach volleyball champions Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership after five years together. "We have a lot of respect for each other and are very proud of what we have accomplished as a team over the last five years," the two said in a mutual statement on Tuesday. "As with many long-term beach volleyball partnerships, we have

  • Blue Bombers look to become first CFL team to clinch playoff berth

    The Winnipeg Blue Bombers can become the first CFL team to punch its 2022 playoff ticket. Winnipeg (10-1) can secure a post-season berth Sunday with a road win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-5) to open their annual Labour Day series. The two teams return to IG Field on Sept. 10 and will meet a third time Sept. 30 in Manitoba. Even with a loss, the Bombers would be the first club to secure a playoff berth if the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Ottawa Redblacks and Edmonton Elks all lost their games th

  • Stars sign Jake Oettinger to 3-year deal

    The Stars have managed to keep the price down on a potential star in goal.

  • Kyrgios would consider 1st-round US Open loss a win for him

    NEW YORK (AP) — In one breath, Nick Kyrgios talks about heading into the U.S. Open with as much self-belief and good play as ever, coming off a runner-up finish at Wimbledon and some strong results on hard courts in recent weeks. In the next, ever an enigma, the 23rd-seeded Kyrgios says he can’t wait for his stay in the Flushing Meadows bracket to be over — perhaps as soon as Monday night, when he faces his “good mate,” fellow Australian and doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis — so he can head ba

  • Andreescu defeats Haddad Maia in straight sets to move on to third round of US Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu earned an impressive 6-2, 6-4 second-round win over 15th-seed Beatriz Haddad Maia on Wednesday night at Louis Armstrong Stadium. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., fired one ace and committed just one double fault to Haddad Maia's six, as well as 14 unforced errors to the Brazilian's 30 in the win. The 22-year-old Canadian also won three of her five break points, while defending all five of Haddad Maia's chances. After cruising through the opening set, Andreescu

  • Alberta equestrian rides across Mongolian landscape in world's toughest horse race

    An Alberta woman spent a gruelling 10 days trekking more than 1,000 kilometres across Mongolia on horseback. Adele Dobler, a helicopter pilot, was one of 48 riders selected in a lottery of 2,000 applicants to participate in the Mongol Derby, considered the hardest and longest horse-riding race in the world. Dobler had wanted to compete in a race like the Mongol derby since she was nine years old. "I'm 36 now, so I've been thinking about it for a long time," she said while on CBC Edmonton's Radio

  • Canada outlasts Swedish goalie in 3-0 women's world hockey quarterfinal win

    HERNING, DENMARK — Canada outlasted a tenacious goaltender to take another step toward defending its women's world hockey title. Sarah Potomak's highlight-reel goal in the second period and her assist on Erin Ambrose's third-period goal helped seal a 3-0 quarterfinal win Thursday over Sweden. Veteran defender Jocelyne Larocque scored her first world championship goal in her 10th appearance in the tournament, while goaltender Ann-Renée Desbiens posted a nine-save shutout. Emma Soderberg, who tend

  • South Africa's Reto wins CP Women's Open as fans clamour for Canada's Henderson

    OTTAWA — Judged purely on number of fans and the volume of their cheers, Brooke Henderson appeared to be the runaway winner of the CP Women's Open. But the all-time winningest professional golfer in Canadian history finished 14 shots back of South Africa's Paula Reto to tie for 49th at the national championship on Sunday. Reto shot a final round of 4-under 67 to win her first-ever LPGA Tour title by one stroke at 19-under overall. "It was amazing," said Henderson of the hundreds of fans that fol

  • Tributes pour in for Eli Palfreyman, Ontario junior hockey captain who died after collapsing at tourney

    Eli Palfreyman was the kind of hockey player you wanted on your team and you didn't want to have to play against, says the Ayr Centennials' vice-president, among those paying tribute to the popular captain who died this week during a junior tournament. "Eli was the wonderful captain that we were looking forward to have," Shantz said Thursday outside the North Dumfries Community Complex in the southern Ontario community. "As a captain on the ice, nobody took liberties with any of our players or t

  • Shapovalov earns four-set victory to advance to third round of U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Denis Shapovalov will be moving on to the third round of the U.S. Open after a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over Roberto Carballes Baena on Thursday. Shapovalov fired 11 aces, won 86 per cent of first-serve points and broke the Spaniard on five of 13 opportunities. After splitting the first two sets, the Richmond Hill, Ont., native powered his way through the third set by winning four of the final five games after being tied at 2-2, capped by a backhand forced error from Carballes

  • Ohtani, Rengifo hit two-run homers as Angels complete sweep of Jays with 8-3 win

    TORONTO — Even though the lowly Los Angeles Angles swept his Toronto Blue Jays, interim manager John Schneider will refrain from a furniture-tossing fit of anger to rally his club. The Angels (55-73) received two-run homers from Luis Rengifo and Shohei Ohtani and solo blasts from Kurt Suzuki and Mike Trout to handle the Blue Jays 8-3 in the series finale, outscoring the home side 22-3 in the three-game set. "I'm never the type of guy who will go in there and flip the table," Schneider said. "At

  • Gilgeous-Alexander, Joseph, Alexander-Walker won't play against Panama

    PANAMA CITY — Trae Bell-Haynes, Abu Kigab and Jean-Victor Mukama have been added to Canada's roster for the team's FIBA World Cup qualifying game against Panama on Monday. The trio replace NBA players Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Cory Joseph, who are all unavailable. Canada (7-0) is the only undefeated team in the Americas after a 99-87 win over Argentina on Thursday in Victoria. The Canadians can qualify for the 2023 World Cup with a win over Panama (2-5), and if Venezu

  • Canadian Chase Brown has stellar opening to Illinois' 2022 NCAA opener

    Canadian Chase Brown showed why he was on the 2023 Senior Bowl watch list. The Illinois running back ran for 151 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries in the Illini's season-opening 38-6 win over Wyoming on Saturday. The five-foot-11, 205-pound native of London, Ont., also became the 19th player in school history to rush for over 2,000 career yards and first since 2011 (excluding quarterbacks) to score three touchdowns in a game. "He's just really patient," Illinois head coach Bret Bielema sa

  • Toronto Metropolitan University goes Bold with new nickname for athletics teams

    Toronto Metropolitan University made a major move in cutting ties to its longtime Ryerson name. So, why not go bold in its athletics renaming as well? TMU announced Monday that its sports teams will now be called the TMU Bold, one of three finalists selected from more than 4,800 survey contributions. TMU's new mascot will be a falcon. "The idea of Bold came from the feedback that was developed from community members," said Jen McMillen, vice-provost, students, at TMU. "They wanted a name that wa

  • End of an era: Dawson College basketball coach Joel Tyrrell retires after 49 years

    After nearly half a century spent mentoring players, basketball coach Joel Tyrrell announced his retirement from the athletic department at Dawson College. Tyrrell started as a social sciences student in 1973, and stayed at the CEGEP until his last day on Aug. 19. "I had the opportunity to work with some amazing coaches at this college, who inspired me to pursue the career," Tyrrell said on the school's court on Saturday. "I felt it was time to step aside and give somebody else the opportunity."

  • Blue Jays fans reeling after getting swept by Angels

    Sunday's sloppy, mistake-filled loss to the Angels sent a number of Blue Jays fans off the deep end.

  • Locals raise thousands in donations for all 6 killed in Barrie car crash

    A group of women in Barrie is hoping to raise $60,000 for the six young people killed in a car crash on a closed road in Barrie, Ont., last weekend. Ripple of Kindness, with support from Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman, has raised more than $11,000 for the families of Luke West, Curtis King, River Wells, Haley Marin, Jersey Mitchell and Jason O'Connor. They were killed in a single-vehicle collision in the south end of Barrie, about an hour north of Toronto, and were found early Sunday morning. "While t