11th-century Spanish town that's usually underwater emerges in one of 'worst droughts in 50 years'

Long-lost structures built nearly 1,000 years ago are resurfacing – again – amid a historic drought in Spain.

According to Euronews, Catalan leader Pere Aragones said that officials in Barcelona and the surrounding region are dealing with one of "the worst droughts in 50 years," which has led remnants of Sant Romà – an 11th-century village that disappeared underwater in 1963 when a nearby dam was built – to become more visible. When revealed, a church, empty cemetery and the foundations of other buildings can be seen intact.

Spain’s government warned Tuesday about the eventual need for emergency measures to conserve water. Officials said that reservoirs connected to the Ter-Llobregat river system, which provides the main water supply for Barcelona, have shrunk to 27% of capacity, The Associated Press reported.

View of the Sau reservoir, about 62 miles north of Barcelona, Spain, April 18, 2023. Authorities in Spain's parched northeast warned Tuesday that Barcelona and a wide surrounding area could face even tighter restrictions of water use in the coming months.

People look into a ruined house of Sant Romà de Sau on the dried banks of the swamp of Sau, located in the province of Girona in Catalonia on April 16, 2023.

A plant is photographed on the cracked earth after the water level has dropped in the Sau reservoir, about 62 miles north of Barcelona, Spain, on April 18, 2023.

The swamp of Sau and the ruins of the church of Sant Romà de Sau, located in the province of Girona in Catalonia.

An old boat is photographed half-buried after the water level has dropped at the Sau reservoir, about 62 miles north of Barcelona, Spain, in this photo taken April 18, 2023.

This photograph taken on April 16, 2023 shows a general view of the swamp of Sau and the ruins of the church of Sant Romà de Sau, located in the province of Girona in Catalonia.

To conserve water, authorities successfully moved some 13 cubic hectometers of water from Catalonia’s Sau reservoir to storage in recent weeks.

A drought emergency will likely be declared in September unless there is a substantial amount of rainfall in the area in the coming months, the AP reported.

"At this point, it's the worst problem we're facing," Aragones said.

This photograph shows a general view of ruined houses of Sant Romà de Sau on the dried banks of the swamp of Sau, located in the province of Girona in Catalonia on April 16, 2023.

This photograph taken on August 23, 2022 shows a general view of the swamp of Sau and the ruins of the church of Sant Romà de Sau, located in Vilanova de Sau, province of Girona in Catalonia. A centuries-old church and a huge megalithic complex are among the underwater monuments that resurfaced in Spain last summer amid an ongoing severe drought, which caused water levels in reservoirs to plunge.

This photograph taken on August 23, 2022 shows a general view of the swamp of Sau and the ruins of the church of Sant Romà de Sau, located in the province of Girona in Catalonia.

