$11k in grant funding goes to Area B groups

Four Electoral Area B groups have received community grants from the Regional District of Nanaimo’s latest round of funding.

The RDN board of directors awarded a total of $69,250 to 24 organizations.

The Gabriola Arts Council received $1,000 to purchase two folding garden carts for hauling materials including musical equipment, recycling and decorations during the Cultivate Festival as well as for setup and cleanup. While the carts will be owned by GAC, they will be stored year-round at the Gabriola Commons so that Commons volunteers will also have access to the carts when not in use for the festival.

The Gabriola Historical and Museum Society received $4,000 to support installation of a timber frame learning centre, which was donated by the Gabriola Timber Frame School, as well as to upgrade two public washrooms with accessibility features. For the building project, the grant funds will cover the rental of a crane truck and driver as well as earthquake safety features and exterior electrical work. Once the building has been moved to the museum grounds, foundation work will begin. The building and washroom upgrade is expected to be completed by March 2023.

Island Futures Society will use its $2,000 grant for community engagement strategies as part of its efforts to revisit the 2010 Sustainable Gabriola Community Sustainability Plan. The society intends to shift the emphasis to climate change including adaptation and mitigation strategies. Areas of focus will be food, transportation, waste, buildings and heating, water and the economy.

The Mudge Island Citizens Society received $4,000 to purchase and install a propane generator at the M.I.C.S. hall for use when the building is operating as an emergency shelter. Currently the hall’s only source of power is via BC Hydro.

Rachelle Stein-Wotten, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Gabriola Sounder