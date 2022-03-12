11K in Charlotte area lose power, 10” of snow expected in parts of NC mountains

Joe Marusak
·2 min read
National Weather Service

Fierce winds from an overnight storm knocked out power Saturday to about 11,000 Duke Energy customers in the Charlotte area and about 40,000 statewide as of 8:30 a.m.

The same weather system is expected to dump up to 10 inches of snow in parts of the N.C. mountains, a National Weather Service meteorologist said.

Nearly 4,000 Duke Energy customers in Cabarrus County and 4,400 in Stanly County were without power at 7:30 a.m., according to the Duke Energy outage map.

Mecklenburg County had only 700 outages, but Duke Energy, in a statement, warned that the “extremely windy conditions are expected a cross much of the Carolinas today “Strong wind gusts will continue to cause tree and power line damage throughout the day.”

Gusts up to 45 mph are expected across the region until 7 p.m. Saturday, according to a wind advisory issued by the NWS office in Greer, S.C.

Fifty flights had been canceled at Charlotte Douglas International Airport as of 9:30 a.m. Saturday, according to Flight Aware.com, which tracks flights at the nation’s airports. It wasn’t clear how many were weather related.

Another 24,000 Duke Energy customers south of Asheville lost electricity, including about 7,800 in Henderson County, according to the Duke Energy map.

Counties along the Tennessee border can expect 4 to 10 inches of snow by Saturday night, meteorologist Jeff Taylor of the NWS office in Greer, S.C., told The Charlotte Observer at 8 a.m.

Swain and Haywood counties could get the most snow, including Clingmans Dome, he said. At 6,643 feet, Clingmans Dome is the highest elevation in Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

To the east, about 10,000 people have lost power in Wake County and the Triangle, The News & Observer reported, and the NWS has issued a flood advisory and warned of isolated tornadoes, especially east of I-95.

This is a developing story.

