This New 115-Foot Sailing Catamaran Adds a Dose of Superyacht Luxury to Multihull Cruising

McConaghy Boats released renderings of the MC115, the flagship of its multihull line. Known for building intrepid, composite yachts like the 140-foot trimaran Adastra or, at the other end, the 33-foot America’s Cup hydrogen-powered tender on foils for Emirates Team New Zealand—McConaghy’s new 115-footer is more for relaxed cruising than crisscrossing the world or chasing lightning-fast sailboats. Its six-stateroom layout can accommodate two owners and 10 guests. The big sailing cat is also designed to accommodate a crew of four.

Despite its mainstream appeal, the MC115 also breaks conventions for catamarans, wandering at times into superyacht territory. The helm station was designed into the enclosed flybridge under the mast. This bridge arrangement also leaves the main deck open for social and dining activities, rather than having a helm station taking up valuable space.

The enclosed flybridge and forward lounge with Jacuzzi are features found on larger superyachts.

The master suite is also located on this deck, on the forward section, connected to a recessed bow lounge that includes a Jacuzzi. The owners can step into this area directly through a door in their suite, delivering instant privacy. And like most superyachts these days, glass was used extensively across the main deck, bathing the interior in natural light.

The aft cockpit, another area for outdoor dining, has twin steps down to the hydraulic swim platform, providing quick access to the water.

The yacht uses extensive glass along the main deck and even on the hardtop on the flybridge cockpit.

Instead of the galley being part of the main deck, as is the case on most multihulls, the designers have moved it below-decks to the starboard hull. Again, more of the superyacht vibe that divides crew from guests.

The MC series is wide-ranging, from a 55-foot MC multihull sailing yacht all the way up to the new 115. The motoryacht multihull series transitions from a 63- to 82-footer. But the MC115 will rule them all, with its 6-foot draft (with the centerboards raised) and 41-foot beam. It will be powered by two 370 hp inboards.

