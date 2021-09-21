115+ Beauty Brands Join Together to Help Fight Climate Change

They put their social media — and, in some cases, their e-commerce efforts — on pause to urge Congress and consumers to take action.

Photo: Courtesy of CodeRed4Climate

On Tuesday, more than 115 beauty brands spanning hair, makeup, skin care, wellness and body care, as well as retailers, came together to make a bold statement about how consumers can help take action on climate change.

These brands changed their social media profile photos to blank red images, and put their social media — and, in some rarer cases, their e-commerce efforts — on pause as part of the #CodeRed4Climate initiative, spearheaded by Versed Skincare founding president Melanie Bender.

Over the last month, Bender has worked to assemble a group of brands to sign on to a letter to Congress asking leaders to "hear the 'code red for humanity' and urge [them] to take action on climate change." To date, more than 115 beauty and wellness brands and retailers (in many cases direct competitors operating within the same category) have signed the letter, including Versed Skincare, Good Light, Milk Makeup, Hanahana Beauty, Kopari, Biossance, True Botanicals, Briogeo, Kosas, Black Girl Sunscreen, Dieux, Klur, Kinfield, Tower 28, Then I Met You, Peak and Valley, Josie Maran, Uoma, Fekkai, Glow Recipe, Herbivore Botanicals, Winky Lux, Fable & Mane, Keys Soulcare, Act + Acre, Youthforia, Nécessaire, Follain and Bliss.

Citing the recent well-publicized UN IPCC report and highlighting that the U.S. is the second largest contributor of greenhouse gas emissions globally, the letter calls on Congress to "adopt critical climate solutions," such as instituting a Clean Electricity Payment Program that cuts emissions, directing 40% of the benefits from climate and clean energy funding to frontline communities, ending subsidies for fossil fuel corporations and forming a Civilian Climate Corps that puts people to work.

"Our nation can no longer avoid some of the devastating impacts of climate change," the letter reads. "But there is a narrow window to prevent the consequences from getting far worse, depending on the actions we take."

In addition to signing the letter to Congress, the brands involved are asking their fans and consumers to become a part of the #CodeRed4Climate initiative by calling their own representatives to advocate for action on climate change, providing them with the resources (including a script) to do so.

For more on the #CodeRed4Climate initiative and how to get involved, plus to view the full list of beauty brands who have signed on, visit codered4climate.org.

