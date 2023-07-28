The 114% return this week takes Pointerra's (ASX:3DP) shareholders five-year gains to 521%

We think all investors should try to buy and hold high quality multi-year winners. While the best companies are hard to find, but they can generate massive returns over long periods. To wit, the Pointerra Limited (ASX:3DP) share price has soared 521% over five years. If that doesn't get you thinking about long term investing, we don't know what will. It's also up 128% in about a month. We love happy stories like this one. The company should be really proud of that performance!

Since it's been a strong week for Pointerra shareholders, let's have a look at trend of the longer term fundamentals.

Pointerra wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

For the last half decade, Pointerra can boast revenue growth at a rate of 67% per year. Even measured against other revenue-focussed companies, that's a good result. Fortunately, the market has not missed this, and has pushed the share price up by 44% per year in that time. It's never too late to start following a top notch stock like Pointerra, since some long term winners go on winning for decades. So we'd recommend you take a closer look at this one, but keep in mind the market seems optimistic.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

Pointerra shareholders are down 15% for the year, but the market itself is up 12%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 44% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Pointerra (2 shouldn't be ignored) that you should be aware of.

