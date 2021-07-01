112-Year-Old Puerto Rican Is the World's Oldest Living Man

Emilio Flores Márquez, a 112-year-old man from Puerto Rico has been confirmed as the world's oldest man, having lives for 112 years and 326 days, setting a new world record.

According to the Guinness World Records, he was born on August 8, 1908, in Carolina, Puerto Rico, Márquez, also known as "Don Milo" has 10 other siblings. His wife, Andrea Prez De Flores, with whom he had four children over their marriage of 75 years, died in 2010.

Emilio worked on sugarcane farms with his father when he was young. He was the first-born son of the family, and hence had a lot of responsibilities related to chores and other duties of bringing up his younger siblings.

He has five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

The record was earlier held by Romania’s Dumitru Comănescu. Emilio received his new honour at his home in Puerto Rico, and said that to live as happily as he has for so long, you need to have an abundance of love in your life.

"My father raised me with love, loving everyone. He always told me and my siblings to do good, to share everything with others. Besides, Christ lives in me," said Emilio

