The £20 face mask by celebrity-approved brand 111Skin: is it worth it?

Kim Kardashian, Margot Robbie, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Priyanka Chopra and Victoria Beckham are just a few of the celebrities who are fans of luxury skincare brand 111Skin.

Robbie once said in an interview she was “obsessed” with the brand, while Beckham has revealed the brand’s eye masks are one of her must-have items.

Just last month Kim Kardashian’s facialist, Joanna Czech, sent the reality TV star a lockdown care package that was filled with a range of 111Skin masks that she posted on her Instagram Stories.

The British brand was created by Harley Street cosmetic surgeon Dr Yannis Alexandrides, whose products quickly became a go-to for the A-list set.

The Y Theorem Bio Cellulose Facial Mask, which first launched in 2013, was developed by combining superior bio-cellulose body, initially used to treat burn victims, with the latest Korean mask technology.

The result? An innovative new face mask that used the latest bio technology to brighten, tighten and moisturise the skin.

“Considering it was the first bio cellulose mask on the market it was a new category, in turn we also created the demand by driving awareness from our 111 Harley Street Clinic where it was used following non-surgical treatments to heal and calm the skin” explains Alexandrides.

The mask was quickly picked up by Harrods, who were the first shop to stock the product.

And it was very well received, with the brand selling 10,000 of the original Bio Cellulose Masks in the first year, which for a new, niche brand is pretty impressive.

Now in 2020, the beauty brand have recently reformulated the popular mask for even better results.

The new and updated Bio Cellulose Mask. (111Skin)

The fibre material is still 500 times finer than tissues and has a three dimensional structure, which allows for 10 times stronger absorption.

However, there are a few new features, including the brand’s signature healing formula to further soothe and strengthen stressed skin.

One of the new hero ingredients is NAC, which maintains crucial protective functions that help to optimise your skins health and saturate it with nourishment.

The new iteration also stimulates collagen and helps with the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

What to expect

What first impressed me about the mask was its easy application, with protective film on each side it’s easy to peel away and apply.

For those who aren’t a fan of scented skincare products, the mask is totally fragrance-free, plus I can confirm that, unlike many sheet masks, it stayed put and will not start to slide half way down your face five minutes in.

111Skin suggest you leave it on for 20 minutes, which in the current situation, forced me to relax.

I took inspiration from one of the comments I had read earlier that day on 111Skin’s Instagram page: “Light a candle and let your stress melt.”

After taking off the mask, you’re encouraged to gently tap the remaining serum into your skin so that it can be absorbed.

You can immediately tell how intensely hydrating the formula is, plus all redness and frown lines from the day had noticeably reduced. Overall my complexion had calmed and my skin felt rejuvenated.

And there are plenty more complimentary comments about the new formula on Instagram: “To the people wondering? It’s a game changer. You see results you feel them and it is honestly just a luxurious experience.”

So if you’re looking for a new face mask for an evening of self-care, or feel your skin just needs some TLC, for £20, it’s definitely worth trying.

Y Theorem Bio Cellulose Facial Mask | £20 from Harvey Nichols