Shop 110+ deals on the toys at Amazon, Walmart, shopDisney

Daniel Donabedian, Jessica Kasparian and Anna Lane, Reviewed
·6 min read
Catch these Black Friday and Cyber Monday toy deals while sales last
Catch these Black Friday and Cyber Monday toy deals while sales last

Cyber Monday deals have rolled in early. Many of the great deals have stuck around, as well as new price drops that we've scouted for you. Shop the article below to find all the items on your child's wish list.

From the year's hottest toys, to classic board games, Cyber Weekend 2022 is one of the biggest opportunities to save money at retailers like AmazonMelissa & Doug, Walmart, shopDisney and plenty of others. Check out this list of toy deals that the Reviewed team has shopped.

►50 best Amazon Black Friday deals under $50: Shop Apple, Paw Patrol, Crest Whitestrips and more

►Cyber Monday 2022: The best 250+ Cyber Monday deals you can already shop

10 best Black Friday toy deals you can still shop

Save on Lego, Barbie, Nintendo Switch games and more

Here are our top ten favorite toy deals you can shop right now, including a Barbie Dream Camper and a Nerf blaster.

Score great deals on Barbie toys this Black Friday.
Score great deals on Barbie toys this Black Friday.

  1. Paw Patrol Big Truck Toy with Moveable Claw Arm for $20 (Save $19.97)

  2. Figure 8 Train Set for $21.49 (Save $21.50)

  3. Catan Board Game for $30 (Save $19) 

  4. FIFA 23 for $35 (Save $34.99)

  5. Gentle Jumbos Unicorn for $54.99 (Save $55)

  6. Nerf Pro Gelfire Mythic Full Auto Blaster for $59 (Save $20.99)

  7. Barbie Camper DreamCamper Toy Playset for $64 (Save $35.99)

  8. Star Wars Rebellion Board Game for $77.84 (Save $32.15)

  9. Plush Standing Lion for $79.99 (Save $80)

  10. Yoto Player Kid's Audio Player for $98.99 (Save $11)

Toy deals under $25

If you're really looking to save (and who's not?), here are some of our favorites—all under $25.

Black Friday is a great time to grab a discounted stocking stuffer for family game night.
Black Friday is a great time to grab a discounted stocking stuffer for family game night.

Best board game Cyber Weekend deals

Save on Clue, Scrabble, Monopoly and more

Get everyone off of their devices with some fun family board games for all ages. Start with the insanely-fun-not-on-sale-but-still-affordable Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza, and keep the fun going with these other great Cyber Weekend deals on all types of board games.

Prepare for your next family game night by grabbing a board game on sale.
Prepare for your next family game night by grabbing a board game on sale.

Amazon toy deals

Save on Pokemon, Barbie, and Nerf

Make the most of Amazon's toy deals and snag Nerf gunsLego sets and more for less right now.

Find plenty of toy deals on Amazon this season.
Find plenty of toy deals on Amazon this season.

Save on kids' tablets, smartwatches, and tech

Shop toys at Amazon

►More: Score the best Amazon Cyber Week deals on Bowflex, All-Clad, Bissell and HP

Walmart Cyber Weekend toy deals

Save big on Paw Patrol, Fisher-Price and more

Shop Cyber Weekend toy deals at Walmart and save on everything from Paw Patrol to Barbie Camper sets. Sign up for a Walmart Plus Membership to score access to exclusive deals.

Walmart has plenty of engaging toys for your kids.
Walmart has plenty of engaging toys for your kids.

Shop toys at Walmart

►More: Walmart just dropped even more Black Friday deals—save on Apple, Michael Kors, Samsung and more

Lego toy deals

Major savings on Lego Star Wars, Lego Minecraft sets and more

Everybody's favorite DIY toy, Lego, is a perennial favorite for kids and grownups alike. It's a good thing there are plenty of Cyber Weekend deals to be found.

Save on Lego sets this Black Friday with sales at Amazon, Walmart, and others.
Save on Lego sets this Black Friday with sales at Amazon, Walmart, and others.

Amazon Lego deals

Shop Legos at Amazon

Walmart Lego deals

Shop Legos at Walmart

Advanced Lego Sets on sale

Melissa & Doug toy deals

Do some gift shopping with Melissa & Doug deals on train sets, plushies and more.

Find the perfect gifts for your little one at Melissa & Doug.
Find the perfect gifts for your little one at Melissa & Doug.

Shop toys at Melissa & Doug

Squishmallows toy deals

If your kiddos love to curl up with a Squishmallow, now's the perfect time to get these adorable dolls for less.

Save on cute and cuddly Squishmallows during Black Friday.
Save on cute and cuddly Squishmallows during Black Friday.

Kid-friendly video game deals

Kids love video games, but not all parents do. Here are some age-appropriate games that everyone should be happy with.

Save on kid-friendly video games this Black Friday, like The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening for Nintendo Switch
Save on kid-friendly video games this Black Friday, like The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening for Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch

Playstation 5

Xbox One

shopDisney toy deals

Save on Marvel, Moana, and Micky Mouse toys

Peruse shopDisney toy deals to find the perfect gift for the Disney fan in your life. If you act now, you'll be able to get free shipping on orders of $75 or more when you use coupon code SHIPMAGIC.

With franchises like Marvel and Star Wars to its name, shopDisney has no shortage of toy deals this Black Friday.
With franchises like Marvel and Star Wars to its name, shopDisney has no shortage of toy deals this Black Friday.

Shop toys at shopDisney

Toys R Us toy deals

Save on stuffed animals, dollhouses, and more

The renowned toy retailer now sells on Macys. Get dolls, tech gadgets and play sets for less with these stellar discounts at Toys R Us.

Save on toys of all genres with Toys R Us's Black Friday deals.
Save on toys of all genres with Toys R Us's Black Friday deals.

Shop toys at Toys R Us

Target toy deals

Save on Star Wars, Nerf, and Vtech toddler toys

Score savings on some of the biggest toy brands with these epic deals on Lego, Transformers and more.

Kids can enjoy this Nerf blaster and more great toys on sale at Target ahead of Black Friday.
Kids can enjoy this Nerf blaster and more great toys on sale at Target ahead of Black Friday.

Shop toys at Target

►More: Target Cyber Week deals are here—shop amazing savings on Dyson, Roku, Vizio and more

Cyber Monday 2022: Shopping Guide

How long do Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales last?

Black Friday is followed directly by Cyber Monday on November 28, 2022. Technically speaking, as soon as Cyber Monday begins, Black Friday ends. The best discounts are usually limited to these two days (and the weekend between them); however, some deals stick around through the end of the following week.

What deals can we expect during Black Friday and Cyber Monday?

As in years past, Black Friday often matches and exceeds the best prices offered throughout the year. You can expect to save on nearly every product available, especially on Amazon. Whether you’re shopping for a new bed, the latest technology or a new winter coat, Black Friday 2022 will have your needs covered and Amazon will have those needs at the lowest prices of the year.

What are the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday toy deals?

There are tons of Black Friday toy deals you can snag—if you hurry. You can get over 50% off the Exploding Kittens card game or score a box of Pokémon cards for 37% off at Amazon today. You can also head to Walmart to save $10 on Nerf blasterstaking the toy's price down from $79.99 to $31.49.

Should I shop Black Friday and Cyber Monday toy deals?

Absolutely! The perfect gift is within your grasp this holiday season, as Melissa & Doug, Walmart, shopDisney, Target and other major retailers have incredible toy deals going on right now. Toys from LegoBarbieNerf and so much more are on sale already, so beat the Black Friday rush and shop these discounts today.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Early Cyber Monday deals on toys at Amazon, Walmart, shopDisney

