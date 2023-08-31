After 11 years, this hot rooftop restaurant on Miami Beach quietly closed last week

When it opened in 2012, Juvia was a place to see and be seen, a hot spot to eat, drink and take in views of Miami Beach that would prompt any self-respecting tourist to immediately book a vacation to South Beach.

Now, after 11 years, the restaurant, which featured cuisine that blended South American flavors with classic French technique, is closing for good.

Located atop the Herzog & de Meuron-designed parking garage at 1111 Lincoln Road, Juvia — named after an indigenous Brazilian nut tree — closed Aug. 22 and posted a sign by its first floor alerting guests to the closing.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the permanent closure of Juvia Restaurant,” the note reads. “This marks the end of an enchanting 11-year journey that wouldn’t have been possible without your unwavering support.”

The note, which thanked customers for their loyalty, also blamed “circumstances beyond our control” for causing the shutdown, writing that the closing affects 79 staff members.

José Andrés Group to open new Mediterranean restaurant at luxury Miami Beach hotel

The daytime view from Juvia restaurant and lounge in Miami Beach, which closed on Aug. 22, 2023.

“We are immensely grateful for their commitment and service over the years,” the note went on. “Our top priority now is to support them during this transition. We’ve proactively reached out to several local restaurants and are hopeful that many will find new opportunities in the industry we all love.”

A recent Instagram post indicates the closing may have happened quickly; it’s promoting Juvia’s menu for Miami Spice, a restaurant promotion that runs through August and September.

The restaurant is owned by Venezuelan restaurateurs Jonas and Alexandra Millán as part of the Juvia Group, a hospitality collective that also owns Sushi Garage, which has locations in Miami Beach, Coconut Grove and Fort Lauderdale; Sunny Poke in Miami Beach; La Estación American Brasserie in Miami; Dulce Miami; and Bonito St. Barths. The kitchen was led by Chef Sunny Oh, formerly from Nobu.

Juvia announced its closing in a note at its first floor entrance at 1111 Lincoln Road.

When it first opened, Juvia quickly became a magnet for those eager to be part of Miami Beach’s upscale nightlife. In 2012, the Miami Herald wrote “The experience begins with a trip up the private elevator to the ninth-floor penthouse, where a team of pretty young things makes you feel as though you’ve just stepped into an episode of ‘America’s Next Top Model.’”

Story continues

Esquire named the restaurant one of its 20 Best New Restaurants in America that same year.

The 10,000-square-foot restaurant, which featured indoor and outdoor seating protected by a retractable roof, was the only restaurant in South Florida to take home a James Beard Award in 2013. Juvia won for outstanding restaurant design; it was designed by Caracas-based architect and interior designer Alejandro Barrios-Carrero.

The first floor entrance to Juvia, where the restaurant posted its notice that it was closing. Guests used to take the elevator up to the rooftop for dinner and drinks.

This Colombian restaurant in Miami earned a Michelin star. Now it’s open in Miami Beach