11-year old skateboarder Brown edges closer to making British Olympic history

British athlete Sky Brown, 11, reacts as she is kissed by her mother after winning bronze at the World Skateboarding Championships

Sky Brown is taking girl power to whole new levels as she claimed world skateboarding bronze in Sao Paulo.

The 11-year old Brit is seeking to become the youngest women summer Olympian in half century at next year's Games in Tokyo.

And she showed her undoubted talent with a storming run in the park event in Brazil. Misugu Okamoto, just 13, and Sakura Yosozumi, 17, took gold and silver for Japan.

Tokyo 2020 features four skateboarding events — men’s and women’s street and park — and world bronze will secure vital points for Brown as the Olympic qualifying season continues.

Brown turns 12 years old just before next year’s Games begin and, if selected, would be the youngest Olympian since Romania's Carlos Front, who was 11 when he coxed in the rowing men’s eight at the 1992 Barcelona Games.

Puerto Rican swimmer Liana Vicens was just 11 when she competed in four events at the 1968 Games in Mexico City, while Chinese ice dancer Liu Luyang competed at the 1988 Winter Olympics, also aged 11.