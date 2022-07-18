11 Ways To Save More at Walmart for Summer 2022

Kevin Brine / Getty Images

It's a well-known fact that when you wheel your cart down the aisles of Walmart or shop its thousands of products online, you can score some pretty good deals. The retailer has everything you need this summer, too -- from ice cream to sunscreen -- so it's also convenient to shop there.

But what if you could take your savings to the next level? You're in luck, because GOBankingRates has the information you need to do just that, straight from retail and personal finance experts. Here are 11 tips for summer shopping at Walmart.

Download the Walmart App

Rebecca Gramuglia, consumer expert at TopCashback, said that one perk of the app is the ability to see if your desired item is in stock. "Not only will you save time by doing this, but you might even find a better deal for a similar product," she said. "And when the holidays come around, be on the lookout for app-only early access to sales and promotions."

Take Advantage of Price Match

"Walmart will usually price match items in-store that are listed for cheaper online. Beware that there may be requirements to meet, but in general this is a good way to save without having to ask for a competitor price match," said consumer analyst Julie Ramhold with DealNews.

Shop Early for Selection

"Overnight workers are largely focused on restocking shelves, so if you want the best selection, it's best to shop early," said Ramhold. "With freshly-stocked shelves, you should be able to choose between name brands and store brands with ease, rather than being forced to buy the more expensive name brand because it's all that's available later in the day."

Shop in the Morning for Food Discounts

"The best time to get discounted baked goods and meat is between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m," said Sara Conklin, owner of Frozen Pennies. "These departments are responsible for their own markdowns and getting fresh items out is supposed to happen first thing in the morning."

Take Advantage of Pickup

"Walmart offers free 2-day shipping on eligible orders over $35, but sometimes it can be difficult to hit that minimum," Ramhold said. "Instead of spending more to reach it when you don't need those excess items, opt for in-store pickup instead. Occasionally, you may even be able to save more with a pickup discount."

Stick With Walmart Brands

"Whether you're buying beach towels, sunscreen or sweet treats for your summer needs, you can save 30 to 40% by choosing Walmart brand over the name brand," said money-saving expert Andrea Woroch.

"For example, the 9.1-ounce bottle of Equate Sport Broad Spectrum SPF 50 is priced at just under $7 while the Banana Boat Sunscreen Spray with SPF 50 will run you more at $7.97 for a smaller bottle size! Before buying any summer essentials, always look at Walmart's Brands -- Equate for beach/personal care, Mainstays for home goods including beach towels and chairs, Expert Grill for grills, and Great Value for food like ice cream!"

Earn More Cash Back on Purchases

"When shopping online, you can earn extra cash back by shopping through a cashback portal like CouponCabin.com, which offers up to 2% cash back on your purchases," Woroch said. "Meanwhile, paying with the Capital One Walmart Rewards card will get you 5% cash back on Walmart.com purchases and 2% back for in-store purchases."

Try a Walmart+ Membership

"Try Walmart+ free for 30 days," recommended Tiara Rea-Palmer, director of partnerships at CouponFollow. "For those 30 days, you'll save 10 cents per gallon of fuel, free grocery delivery and free Walmart.com delivery. You can cancel before the 30 days are up if you need; otherwise, it's just $12.95/month and by signing up, you get Spotify free for 6 months too."

Know What Items To Avoid

"Avoid seasonal, limited stock items like air conditioners in the summer and heaters in the winter," Rea-Palmer said. "These are often not on sale due to high demand. If you can buy them before the heat or cold hits, you'll save more."

Be Wary of Off-Brands Products

"Some of these are diamonds in the rough, but some are money pits that save you money now but [ultimately] cost more because you have to replace them," said Rea-Palmer. "Look at reviews before buying off-brand appliances, TVs, and other tech devices."

Don't Assume Walmart Always Has the Best Price

"Walmart advertises that it has everyday low prices, but that doesn't mean they have the lowest prices around," advised Ramhold. "Be sure to shop around, especially if you're looking at big-ticket items or you're on a tighter budget. Even if other retailers have what looks like higher prices, you may be able to stack savings or take advantage of other budget-friendly options not available at Walmart."

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 11 Ways To Save More at Walmart for Summer 2022