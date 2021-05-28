11 ways Meghan Markle has nailed maternity fashion

(AFP/Getty Images)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have announced that they are expecting their second child.

During her first pregnancy, Meghan Markle became renowned for her pregnancy wardrobe.

Of course, the former Hollywood actor was no sartorial novice prior to her pregnancy. But when she was pregnant with Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor, the former Suits actor has proved her maternity style credentials with aplomb.

From stepping out in a retro mini dress on International Women’s Day to colour-blocking on a visit to Birkenhead, Meghan kept things fresh by paying homage to an eclectic mix of trends.

Markle is also renowned for championing female British designers, such as Stella McCartney, Victoria Beckham and of course, Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy, who designed her wedding gown.

In a very short period of time, the mother-to-be managed to completely dismantle the myth that pregnant women are slaves to slouchy garb – think tracksuit bottoms and stretch-top jeans. No. They can radiate in printed maxi dresses by Carolina Herrera or fix up and look sharp in snazzy tailoring from high street labels.

Click through the gallery above to see Markle’s best pregnancy looks, which came complete with Oscar de la Renta, Calvin Klein and copious pairs of Manolo Blahniks.

Read More

The 10 most likely names for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s baby