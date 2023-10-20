11 Tubing Mascaras That Might as Well Be Lash Extensions

Let's play a little free association game: What first comes to mind when you hear the word "tube"?

If you were to ask me this question any time before the last few months, my answer would most likely be: my favorite early-aughts going out top. But more recently? Mascara.

Tubing mascaras — or lash lengtheners that coat lashes in flexible little "tubes" — are having quite a moment, largely thanks to the fact that they're ultra-lengthening, ultra-gentle and ultra-easy to remove. According to Los Angeles-based makeup artist Jamie Greenberg, they "boost the natural appearance of lashes without clumping, smudges or flakes, and are typically water-resistant — but still easily removable." They're also a pro secret for mimicking the look of extensions or falsies for clients who don't necessarily want to wear either: "Since tubing mascaras hug each and every individual lash, it gives you that falsies effect with even lash separation," she adds.

What makes a "tubing" mascara different from a standard formula? "Traditional mascara coats your lashes with pigments," explains New York City-based makeup artist Joseph Carrillo. Tubing mascara, on the other hand, contains polymers and film-formers that build those little tubes to coat, lengthen and define each lash. "It's like a little hug that prevents smudging and adds length," he says, noting that they're particularly great for anyone with oily lids who may be prone to mascara smudges.

For those dabbling in a tubing mascara formula for the first time, Carrillo recommends sticking to just one coat, even if you're tempted to keep on layering. "As much as you may want more, avoid too many coats of [tubing] mascara. It's made for one coat. Yes, you can go over it a bit, but not like a [traditional mascara] — as it builds, fibers can get clumpy," he warns.

And while oil-based makeup removers and cleansers may work wonders with most long-wear products, water is your removal BFF when it comes to a tubing mascara. (Oil-based cleansers likely won't work well with a tubing formula, and might turn them into a gunky, clumpy mess.) Warm water or a water-based remover helps the individual "tubes" slide off of lashes instantly (and easily!), making it an extra-gentle process.

As for the best formulas, Greenberg is a fan of Caliray Come Hell or High Water Mascara "because it's water-resistant and provides some great lash conditioning, since it's formulated with argan oil." She also loves Westmore Beauty 60-Second Lash Effects, which "has a fine-detailed wand perfect for getting into those hard to reach corners" and Thrive Causemetics' Liquid Lash Extensions Mascara, which she says "is great for sensitive eyes and offers five different shades for a fun pop of color."

Keep scrolling for 11 ultra-lengthening, ultra-gentle tubing mascaras pros swear by for perfectly lifted, fluttery lashes.

Thrive Causemetics Liquid Lash Extensions Mascara, $25, available here

Hourglass Unlocked Instant Extensions Lengthening Mascara, $32, available here

Trish McEvoy High Volume Tubular Mascara, $34, available here

Tarte Tartelette Tubing Mascara, $25, available here

SimiHaze Beauty EasyLift Clean Lift Tubing Mascara, $30, available here

Velour Lashes Pretty Big Deal Tubing Mascara & Peptide Lash Serum, $26, available here

Blinc Amplified Tubing Mascara, $26, available here

KVD Full Sleeve Long + Defined Tubing Mascara, $25, available here

Merit Clean Lash Lengthening Tubing Mascara, $26, available here

Caliray Come Hell or High Water Volumizing Tubing Mascara, $24, available here

Westmore Beauty 60-Second Lash Effects Mascara, $27, available here

