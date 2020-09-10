11 Totally Invaluable Reviews Of Your Favourite UK Tourist Destinations

Be warned that if you go to climb Ben Nevis – the highest mountain in the UK – it’s going to be pretty high. That’s the takeaway from a recent TripAdvisor review, which says the mountain is “too steep”. Well, what did you expect?

TripAdvisor has a wealth of comedy reviews if you’re willing to look hard enough. Several have even been doing the rounds on Twitter, so we decided to dig out a few more. You wouldn’t want to get your staycation wrong, now.

The majority of these UK tourist destinations had thousands of positive reviews, but there are always a few people who like to point out the negatives.

Here’s our pick of the most invaluable ones.

1. Ben Nevis, the highest mountain in the UK, is ‘too high’.

2. The Tower of London, founded in 1066, is ‘old’.

After seeing that Ben Nevis TripAdvisor review describing it as “very steep and too high” I had a look at what people were saying about the Tower of London pic.twitter.com/eTrPBrsRRG — Tom Hourigan (@TomHourigan) September 4, 2020

3. Hever Castle gets one star from someone who’s ... never been there.

My all-time favourite review has to be this classic. pic.twitter.com/dZDGHFUNiA — Dr Owen Emmerson (@MOwenEmmerson) August 19, 2020

4. Big Ben is ‘just a big clock’ (without a bar).

5. Stonehenge, prehistoric monument and UNESCO World Heritage Site, is meaningless.

6. The London Eye’s view is one-star ‘fantastic’.

