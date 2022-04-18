11 thoughtful Mother’s Day gifts she’ll love at every price point

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

This year, Mother’s Day falls on Sunday, May 8, so now is a great time to find the perfect gift for your mom.

From beauty products and kitchen essentials to top-quality loungewear, keep scrolling to shop 11 great gifts at a variety of price points that any mom would love.

1. For the beauty lover who likes to test out new skin care

Alpyn Beauty The Power Couple, $89

Credit: Alpyn Beauty

Buy Now

Give mom the gift of glowing skin with this duo from Alpyn Beauty. This set includes full sizes of the brand’s Wild Huckleberry 8-Acid Peel and Wild Nettle & Firming Nicinamide Serum that is sure to leave her with smooth, radiant skin. Toss in the brand’s new plumping lip mask for good measure!

2. A tribute to her favorite recipe

LittleFlockDesignCo Recipe Cutting Board, $40-$75

Buy Now

If your mom has her own famous recipe or has a favorite she loves to whip up, put it on a decorative cutting board! This one from Etsy is a great way to turn a handwritten recipe into a keepsake.

3. A personalized planner she can use every day

Papier Ravenala Daily Planner, $32

Credit: Papier

Buy Now

This gorgeous daily planner is great for those that are looking to get organized. This planner isn’t dated, so she can start using it right away. There are spaces for both personal and work plans, as well as spots for meal planning and to-do lists. Plus, you can add her name or initials to the cover for a sweet touch.

4. Luxury activewear she’ll look forward to wearing

Credit: Bloch

BLOCHrib Tank, $48

Buy Now

BLOCHrib 5″ Short, $58

Buy Now

Any gym-goer will adore this stylish tank top and bike short from Bloch. Both pieces use the brand’s incredibly soft and supportive signature BLOCHrib fabric and are currently available in sizes XS-XL.

5. An eye-catching accessory that’ll help her dress up any look

Story continues

Lele Sadoughi x Atlantic-Pacific Vibrant Striped Knotted Headband, $75

Credit: Lele Sadoughi

Buy Now

This colorful headband is part of Lele Sadoughi’s brand new collab with Atlantic-Pacific and it couldn’t be more lovely. Mom can top off any outfit with this hair accessory to instantly add a pop of color that’ll also keep her hair out of her face — a win-win.

6. Cute and cozy pajamas she can curl up in

Printfresh Lemon Zest Short Sleep Set, $128

Credit: Printfresh

Buy Now

Treat mom to luxurious PJs that she’ll never want to take off. This cotton poplin set comes in tons of amazing prints, but this citrusy one is ideal for the summer months. You can shop this set in sizes XS-6X.

7. A floral candle that will outlast fresh cut flowers

Otherland Ultraviolet Candle, $36

Credit: Otherland

Buy Now

A bouquet of flowers is nice, but mom will get to enjoy this Otherland candle long after those flowers wilt. This pretty candle has notes of wild lavender, jasmine tea and violets.

8. For the lady who loves to cook

Brightland The Duo, $74

Credit: Brightland

Buy Now

If your mom loves to cook with olive oil (or just appreciates a good drizzle over her bread and salad), this set from Brightland will be right up her alley. This gift includes the brand’s delicious Awake and Alive olive oils.

9. For the host with the most

Celebrate That! Occasions Book by kate spade new york, $35

Credit: kate spade

Buy Now

Does your mom love to host parties and gatherings of all kinds? If so, she’ll love this brand new book from Kate Spade. Celebrate That! Occasions has more than 250 pages of ideas for celebrating everything from making the bed to milestone birthdays.

State Cashmere The Crewneck Short Sleeves Sweater, $100

Credit: State Cashmere

Buy Now

Who says you can only enjoy cashmere in the fall and winter? This sustainably made short-sleeved crewneck from State Cashmere is made with 100% Inner Mongolian cashmere and is perfect for spring days and summer nights.

11. For the at-home-spa pro

OUAI Scalp & Body Scrub, $38

Credit: OUAI

Buy Now

Help mom pamper herself by treating her to a jar of OUAI’s Scalp & Body Scrub. Together sugar and coconut oil work to slough away dry skin and product buildup. Plus, it smells like vacation thanks to its blend of dragonfruit, orange blossom, tuberose and baltic amber scents.

If you liked this story, check out the best gifts for graduates.

More from In The Know:

Anthropologie’s sale section has tons of hidden gems for under $25

6 cute bucket hats to wear this summer — all under $50

April showers bring… you an excuse to buy a cute trench coat — shop 6 stylish ones

Hailey Bieber just revealed her ‘lazy’ makeup routine on TikTok — Here’s everything she used

The post 11 thoughtful Mother’s Day gifts she’ll love at every price point appeared first on In The Know.