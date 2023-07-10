11 surprising things to do with your dishwasher – from cleaning baseball caps to making lasagne

This concept of cooking in the dishwasher isn’t new – but it's a topic that has been picked up by TikTok - Clara Molden for The Daily Telegraph

Is it time to change the name of any kitchen’s most useful asset from dishwasher to everythingwasher? The endless cycles of dirty plates and mugs are reaching new levels of efficiency as people maximise their loads by stacking everything from scuffed golf balls and foundation sponges to house keys and sports caps into their machine. And that’s only the beginning; as of right now you could be preparing lasagne, boiled eggs and even a juicy steak while cleaning your knives, forks and glasses.

This concept of cooking in the dishwasher isn’t new – actor Vincent Price surprised the audience of a 1975 episode of The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson by beautifully steaming a whole trout in a dishwasher. Fish remains one of the most popular dinners being knocked up using this energy-saving cooking method, but the dishwasher’s versatility is currently hitting new heights with a host of weird and wonderful culinary suggestions that have seen the hashtag #dishwashercooking clocking up 4.8 million views on TikTok.

There is a fair amount of trial and error involved but isn’t that where all the best recipes start? The food must be stashed securely in a completely water-tight container or wrapping, so that it steams or poaches. In theory, there’s no reason why it can’t go in with the rest of the washing up and a detergent tab but there will always be an element of risk. Food is most commonly cooked in an intensive cycle of 70C which, if you choose your ingredients and plan carefully, is hot enough to cook a full meal, including pudding and a liqueur for afters.

What can you cook in a dishwasher

Lasagne

This a big trend on social media. Build your lasagne as usual but you’ll need to use fresh or precooked lasagne sheets, it won’t work with dried pasta. Wrap the heatproof dish in a double layer of foil, making sure it’s completely sealed, then place it on the top shelf of the dishwasher. Cook on a 2-hour intensive cycle.

Steak

One of the most popular dishwasher meals on TikTok with an astonishing 1.6 million views. It employs a variation on the classic French method of sous vide cooking, where vacuum packed food is simmered in a temperature-controlled water bath. For a dishwasher version, place a thick steak in a sealed food bag and run it through a 50C cycle for 90 minutes before searing in a blisteringly hot pan, for surprisingly pink and juicy results.

Soft boiled eggs

Pop room temperature eggs into a jar of water and cook on a 1-hour intensive cycle.

Vegetables

Fill a jar with less delicate vegetables, such as green beans or carrots. Add flavourings such as lemon, garlic or ginger. Top up with water, seal and cook on a standard cycle.

Fruit

Try poaching peaches, apricots and plums or make an easy berry compote to serve with waffles and ice cream. Fill a jar with summer berries, such as raspberries, blackberries and sliced strawberries. Add some honey or maple syrup and splash of water, seal and cook in a standard cycle.

S’mores-style dip

Layer equal quantities of mini marshmallows and broken milk chocolate into a jar, making sure to leave some space at the top. Seal and cook in a standard cycle until melted and gooey. Serve with finger biscuits and fruit slices for dipping.

Dishwasher liqueurs

As expected, there are lots of variables to take into account, but the end results can be terrific and very cost-effective. The idea here is that the dishwasher heat helps dissolve sweeties that have been added to economy vodka (or gin) to create an endless number of fruity, chocolatey or caramel liqueurs. As a rule of thumb the ratio is one part sweets to three parts spirit, so you’ll need 250g of sweets per 75cl bottle of vodka or gin.

I experimented by infusing vodka with strawberry and blackcurrant fruit pastilles and orange and lemon wine gums, which are both fruity and fun, but my favourite is a sort of cheats’ take on black sambuca made by adding soft licorice. Start with smaller quantities to discover the flavours that you like best. Cook on an intensive cycle for at least 2 hours and if using hard-boiled sweets like rhubarb and custard, it’s worth smashing them into smaller pieces first to ensure they dissolve first time around. If need be, run them through two cycles until fully blended together then pass through a fine sieve to remove any remaining particles.

Clean up

If you’re looking to go beyond the kitchen, you can also use your dishwasher with brilliant results for cleaning all of the following, though maybe not all at the same time. And make sure you clean the machine before loading up on dinner plates again.

Make-up sponges, blenders and brushes

Combs, hair claws, tweezers, nail clippers, nail brush and shower poofs

Dirty golf balls, shuttlecocks, football shin guards, gloves and even mouth guards

Baseball caps, flip flops and rubber ankle wellie boots (scrub any mud off first)

Terracotta plant pots, hose sprayer heads and gardening tools

Vacuum and steam cleaner attachments and scrubbing brushes.

House keys (but not battery powered car keys)

And what should never go in the dishwasher?

The detergent, heat and high water pressure will damage non-stick coatings, chip enamel, remove the oils from cast iron and discolour aluminium.

The heat and humidity is bad news for wood too, which can warp or crack, so stick to hand washing with the exception of super-resilient wooden spoons, which will usually emerge unscathed.

What’s the most surprising thing you’ve ever stuck in a dishwasher? What was the result? Join the discussion in the comments below.