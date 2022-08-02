The best restaurants in Lisbon

Alma, Lisbon
Alma, Lisbon

The Lisbon food scene has undergone an enormous change within the last few years and continues to boom, with restaurants launching fast and furious. An influential wave of young local chefs, such as Pedro Pena Bastos, Henrique Sá Pessoa and of course the legendary Jose Avillez, have remained loyal to the culture of the Portuguese table whilst reimagining it afresh, drawing on the endless bounty from the sea and coastline, the mountains, plains and vineyards.International chefs, such as acclaimed Chef Martin Berasategui, have arrived too, offering diversity on a previously almost uniquely Portuguese platform.

But dining out here is not merely about fashion or trends – food is held in high regard by lisboetas and eating out is a necessity rather than a luxury. Just make sure you book a table.

Read on for our expert's selection of unmissable restaurants, while here we have our guides devoted to the city's best hotels, bars, shopping and attractions plus how to spend a weekend in Lisbon.

Alfama

Grenache

Young French chef Philippe Gelfi has brought his haute cuisine skills from Paris to Lisbon, drawing on them to pay homage to the Portuguese kitchen using local, seasonal ingredients. The recently opened bistro-style restaurant spills out onto the pavement opposite Lisbon’s beautiful Palacio Belmonte in a secluded corner of ancient Alfama. Menus range from tasting to à la carte, and wine pairing by Sommelier Quentin is excellent. Don’t miss the fillet of Iberian pork with textures of potatoes and anchovy meat juice, and do finish with the chocolate and lime curd, with pop corn and pimento ice cream.

Contact: grenache.pt
Prices: £££
Reservations: Recommended

Grenache - NELSON GARRIDO
Grenache - NELSON GARRIDO

Belém

Feitoria

Feitoria is found right on the banks of the River Tagus in historical Belém, where the great Portuguese explorers set sail. This gourmet restaurant pays homage to the spices found on those journeys, weaving them through the menu. Chef João Rodrigues, holder of a Michelin star here since 2011, creates a rich tapestry of Portuguese flavours from the oysters with carolino rice, burnt samphire and seaweed to the earthy pigeon, chestnut, wild mushrooms, fois gras and truffle. Wine pairing is expertly done with little known gems from around the country. A Nanban panel at the entrance, clad in gold leaf, sets the tone.

Contact: restaurantefeitoria.com
Prices: £££
Reservations: Essential

Feitoria, Lisbon
Feitoria, Lisbon

Chiado

Alma

This warm and welcoming restaurant has simple interiors of stone floors, wooden tables and vaulted stone arches, all illuminated by bronze lamps. In the open kitchen you will find Henrique Sá Pessoa, who won his first Michelin star here in 2017 and second in 2019. Low ceilings and the intimate atmosphere allow you to concentrate on the plates which lay the foodie heart of Portugal before you. Menus range from a five-course 'coast to coast' option inspired by the sea to a tasting menu of Sá Pessoa’s favourite dishes. From the former, don't miss the steamed Azores parrot fish with bulhão pato (clam rice) and codium.

Contact: almalisboa.pt
Prices: ££
Reservations: Essential

Alma, Lisbon
Alma, Lisbon

Taberna

The deliciously simple tavern food here is a favourite in the Jose Avillez empire.  In the shadow of huge hams hanging from the ceilings and a counter with the best of Portugal’s cheeses, delve into favourites such as the Prego (beefsteak) sandwich with mustard butter, made from the typical Bolo do Caco flatbread. But don’t miss the traditional beef croquettes or the octopus with garlic, kimchi sauce and sweet potato.Accompany these sharing dishes with one of the many Portuguese wines from their selection before finishing with a glass of port and Taberna’s own chocolate cake.

Contact: bairrodoavillez.pt
Prices: ££
Reservations: Recommended

Cru Bar

Located in a corner of the new Ivens Hotel, the Lazaro Rosa-Violan decorated Cru Bar has a breezy, beach vibe with its turquoise striped plates, rattan furniture and walls covered with photographs.  Food is absolutely superb from the traditional dressed brown crab to the freshest of oysters to the boiled prawns with garlic mayonnaise and lemon to the tuna tartare with avocado and wasabi.  For a perfect finish try the steak sandwich, prego do lombo, as a pudding just like the locals. What a treat.

Contact: theivenshotel.com
Prices: £££
Reservations: Essential

Baixa

Prado

Exquisitely balanced, ingredient-led, farm-to-table food served with beguiling simplicity in a low-key, large and leafy space is what makes Prado unmissable when in Lisbon. The urban restaurant is housed in an former 19th-century factory for candied fruit and biscuits, which Ark Studio have designed to brim with a feel of a pastoral paradise, greenery cascading over white walls. At the stove is the young and very talented António Galapito who celebrates Portugal’s bounty with dazzling dishes such as Minhota beef tartare, wrapped in grilled kale; smoked Bluefin tuna belly, kumquat and bergamot mint; and a sensational mushroom ice cream with pearl barley, dulse and caramel.

Contact: pradorestaurante.com
Prices: ££
Reservations: Essential

Prado, Lisbon
Prado, Lisbon

Cais do Sodré

Cavalarica Lisboa

Arriving in the capital on a wave of acclaim from their Comporta restaurant, Chef Bruno has brought his particular brand of vegetable-centric dishes with him.  Toasted brioche, poultry parfait and orange chutney is a must to start with but do order the slightly grilled squid with turnip, brassica sprouts and chorizo or his roasted pumpkin with watercress and yoghurt.  And for the potato lovers out there, try the double-fried potato chips with black pepper and lardo. A revelation.

Contact: cavalarica.com
Prices: ££
Reservations: Recommended

Avenida da Liberdade

JNcQUOI ASIA

Following on from the original Je Ne Sais Quoi, now Je Ne Sais Quoi Avenida, is the dazzlingly designed JNcQUOI ASIA. A vast dinosaur stretches almost the whole length of the restaurant bookended by an open kitchen and a Bar.  Decor mixes reds and yellows with red paper Chinese lanterns e suspended from the roofs of the pavilions on the terrace. There is dim sum (the highlight of which is the beef tarot) as well as  sushi and sashimi, tempura, salads (try the green mango salad with soft shell crab). The house white wine is not to be missed.

Contact: jncquoiasia.com
Prices: £££
Reservations: Recommended

JNcQUOI ASIA, Lisbon
JNcQUOI ASIA, Lisbon

Kabuki Lisboa

The first Portuguese outpost of this acclaimed group from Madrid, known for its skifull fusion of Japanese and Spanish cuisine.  Taking over three floors it offers a bar and a restaurant with tables and countertop seating (definitely the best option for foodies). The tasting menu delivers a full immersion of their cuisine with delicacies from Wagyu teriyaki to hamachi with ponzu, but there is a wide choice on the a la carte menu, which includes sushi, nigiri sushi, makis and temaki. Not to be missed are the scallops with foie gras or the Pa Amb Tomaquet where tuna meets the Spanish combination of bread and tomato.

Contact: grupokabuki.com/kabuki-lisboa
Prices: £££
Reservations: Recommended

Kabuki Lisboa
Kabuki Lisboa

Eleven

From Spain to Switzerland and then to Portugal, the 50th anniversary menu of Chef Joachim Koerper reveals the culinary influences that countries where he has worked have had on him, such as the ‘black pig chasing the truffle’ from the plains of the Alentejo.  Views from this elegant restaurant set in the leafy Edouard VII Park are almost as pretty as the dishes. Try the crayfish and wild mushrooms before the duck, pumpkin, chestnuts and honey. Suitably inspired guests can buy a copy of Koerper’s recipe book to see if they can create the same wonders at home.

Contact: restauranteleven.com
Price: £££
Reservations: Essential

Mouraria

Cervejaria Ramiro

This much loved restaurant is famous for its fresh seafood and has been going strong for more than 70 years, as its tiled interiors bear witness to, offering an authentic glimpse of a Lisbon of yesteryear. The neighbourhood is named after the Moors who were allowed to live here after the Christian re-conquest of Lisbon in 1147. Step through the doors and you will see giant aquariums with spider crabs, rock lobster and tiger prawns. But start with the house pata negra (smoked ham) or a plate of garlicky clams or goose barnacles and finish with the delicious azeitão cheese.

Contact: cervejariaramiro.com
Prices: ££
Reservations: Recommended

Cura

More than worthy of the Michelin star they have just won, the newly opened Cura raises the gastronomic bar in Lisbon.  Portuguese Chef Pedro Pena Bastos delivers food from his homeland with a fresh eye. Turbot is paired with black trumpet mushrooms, barnacles and lemon grass, onion with black truffle, buckwheat and lemon-thyme.  Don’t though - at any cost - miss the squid; a delectable dish with hazlenuts, bergamot, roasted seaweed butter and caviar which even outshines the elegant interiors by Miguel Cancio Martins.

Contact: fourseason.com/lisbon
Prices: £££
Reservations: Essential

Cura, Lisbon
Cura, Lisbon

Campo de Ourique

Fiametta

Ludovica Rocchi runs a restaurant whose dishes are so authentic that you are transported straight to Italy, where she grew up in her mother’s restaurant of the same name in Rome. Opposite the restaurant is a delicatessen with plump burrata cheese and fresh artichokes, sacks of polenta and risotto rice. The restaurant has an open kitchen and spills out onto the street. Order dishes such as ravioli with pork belly lardons, fresh ricotta and pecorino, gnocchi with crab and shrimps or just the ever popular spaghetti carbonara. This has to be the best Italian restaurant in Portugal.

Contact: fiammetta.com
Prices: ££
Reservations: Recommended

