11 Stylish and Flattering Jackets That Remind Us of Ones Celebrities Are Wearing for Fall — All on Sale Right Now

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Trench coats, quilted jackets, and more trendy outerwear starts at $23

BACKGRID; SplashNews.com; Getty; BACKGRID

With temperatures only getting cooler from here on out, celebrities are starting to pack on the layers to stay warm — and they’re reaching for jackets and coats that are stylish, functional, and cozy, no matter what the weather is doing out there.

Stars like Brittany Mahomes and Hilary Duff have been wearing plaid shackets over shorts and leggings, while Kate Middleton wore a quilted jacket in the same pattern. Jennifer Lawrence, Angelina Jolie, and so many more celebs have been spotted layering up in long trench coats. And for even more warmth, Jennifer Lopez has been bundling up in fuzzy coats, while Kate Hudson layered an elegant houndstooth coat over a thick turtleneck.

Whether you’re looking for a lightweight shacket to layer over T-shirts or an extra warm faux fur coat that dresses up any outfit, we found so many celeb-inspired options that are already on sale ahead of Black Friday from Amazon, Nordstrom, Madewell, and more — and they start at just $23.

Fall Jackets Inspired by Celebs

Story continues

Related: Jennifer Lopez, Kate Middleton, and More Stars Are Wearing This Classic Fall Outfit Starter, and You Should Too

Lumister Oversized Plaid Flannel, $23 (Save $6)

brittany mahomes/Instagram

$23 at Amazon

Fall is all about plaid. If you’re looking to wear a warmer version of the trendy print, you can opt for a shacket, which is a combination of a shirt and jacket. Mahomes, Duff, Jennifer Garner, and other stars have opted for shackets in deep fall, and this option from Amazon is on sale for just $23 right now.

The Lumister Plaid Flannel has a baggy design that makes it perfect for layering over smaller tops and sweaters. The fabric is made of a cotton and polyester blend that one shopper described as “soft and comfortable.” It has buttons up the front, meaning you can bundle up for extra coverage, and the machine-washable shirt is available in 14 colors like black, beige, brown, and more. Bonus: The cuffs at the sleeves come with buttons to help lock heat in, or you can roll them up to make the sleeves 3/4 in length.

Tanming Double Breasted Trench Coat, $46 (Save 48%)

BACKGRID

$46 at Amazon

If there’s one outerwear staple that celebs can’t get enough of this fall, it’s the trench coat. This Amazon trench coat by Tanming looks so similar to the one the How I Met Your Father star was spotted in this fall.

It has a slightly oversized fit, making it a top choice for wearing over sweaters, blouses, and more. The notched lapel collar makes it elegant enough to wear to work or out to dinner, and the open front design has two buttons that you can secure for even more coverage. You’ll find two functional pockets on this stylish coat, and it comes in 10 colors like khaki, black, and green. Right now, you can snag it for 48 percent off.

BerryGo Open Front Faux Fur Coat, $59 (Save 16%)

BACKGRID

$59 at Amazon

You may be looking for a thicker coat this time of year. To maximize warmth, wrap up in a faux fur coat like Olivia Wilde recently did while walking in New York City. You can get a similar style at a discount at Amazon.

The BerryGo Faux Fur Coat is the perfect no-fuss option to toss on — the open front design makes it so easy to layer over thinner shirts. Plus, it has a hidden hook so you can bundle up if needed. The fluffy faux fur feels “soft and luxurious,” according to one five-star reviewer, and you can get it in 11 colors, including black, white, khaki, and more. It’s available in sizes up to 3XL.

With winter soon to be in full force, now is the perfect time to upgrade your coat collection with trendy styles that celebrities have been living in. Read on for more styles like quilted coats and plaid jackets — all on sale ahead of Black Friday.

Everlane The Quilted Cotton Liner, $119 (Save $79)

Everlane

$119 at everlane.com

Levi’s Plaid Longline Coat, $130 (Save 40%)

Nordstrom

$130 at Nordstrom

Madewell Quilted Oversized Bomber Jacket, $132 (Save 30%)

Madewell

$132 at madewell.com

Angashion Fleece Open Front Coat, $42 (Save 26%)

Amazon

$42 at Amazon

Yousify Double Breasted Pea Coat, $79 (Save $55)

Amazon

$79 at Amazon

Banana Republic Factory Herringbone Blazer Coat, $92 (Save $178)

Banana Republic

$92 at bananarepublicfactory.gapfactory.com

Banana Republic Factory Plaid Shacket, $45 (Save 70%)

Banana Republic

$45 at bananarepublicfactory.gapfactory.com

Lulus Trendsetting Muse Black Vegan Leather Faux Fur Belted Jacket, $61 (Save $15)

Lulus

$61 at lulus.com

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.