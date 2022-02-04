11 Striking Photos You Missed This Week

A scuba diver takes an ice diving class at the Sea Frogs scuba diving center Sunday in the far eastern Russian city of Vladivostok. (Photo: Yuri Smityuk Getty Images)

With the ever-changing news cycle, it’s easy to miss captivating images that fly under the radar. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered.

We’re highlighting exceptional photos from around the world this past week.

Check them out below.

Performers create a flower display with LED lights Friday during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics at the Beijing National Stadium. (Photo: Lintao Zhang via Getty Images)

A Cameroon fan in the stands before a soccer match against Egypt on Thursday. (Photo: Mohamed Abd El Ghany/Reuters)

Kristin Skaslien of Team Norway competes Thursday against Team United States during the curling mixed doubles round robin at National Aquatics Center ahead of the opening of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. (Photo: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

A 1949 Chevy keeps up with a mule cart in Havana as a rainbow appears behind them Thursday. (Photo: YAMIL LAGE/Getty Images)

A worker cleans up crude oil Saturday on Mae Ram Phueng Beach in Thailand following a spill caused by a leak in an undersea pipeline owned by Star Petroleum Refining Public Co. in Rayong. (Photo: JACK TAYLOR via Getty Images)

Ice clings to oranges in a grove Sunday in Plant City, Florida. Farmers spray water on their crops to help keep the fruit from getting damaged by the cold. Temperatures overnight dipped into the mid-20s. (Photo: Chris O'Meara/Associated Press)

Women wait in line Saturday to collect their pay at Pissy Granite Mine in the center of Ouagadougou, the capital of Burkina Faso. (Photo: JOHN WESSELS/Getty Images)

A woman lights a candle during the lunar New Year celebrations at the Hok Lay Kiong temple in Bekasi, Indonesia, on Tuesday. (Photo: Dita Alangkara/Associated Press)

New York Police officers salute outside St. Patrick's Cathedral after a funeral service for Officer Wilbert Mora on Wednesday. For the second time in less than a week, police converged on the cathedral to pay tribute to a young officer gunned down while answering a call for help. Mora was shot along with Officer Jason Rivera on Jan. 22 while responding to a call about a domestic argument in a Harlem apartment. (Photo: Yuki Iwamura/Associated Press)

Youths play soccer along a beach as the sun sets in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, on Sunday. (Photo: CHAIDEER MAHYUDDIN/Getty Images)

